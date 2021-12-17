Coming off a 76-50 home victory over the University of Illinois Chicago on Tuesday, the Indiana State women’s basketball team will try to finish the nonconference portion of its season strong when it visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday inside Fort Wayne’s Gates Sports Center for a 7 p.m. matchup.
Coach Chad Killinger’s Sycamores (4-6) got a season-high 16 points from junior guard Caitlin Anderson, a season-high 15 points — along with 12 rebounds and four steals — from Tonysha Curry and 10 points from Mya Glanton.
Purdue Fort Wayne also will enter with a 4-6 record, although one of its triumphs was a forfeit by Wright State. The Mastadons’ top scorers are 5-foot-9 junior guard Sylare Starks (14.7 points per game), 5-5 junior guard Riley Ott (10.8 ppg) and Riley’s younger sister, 5-10 freshman guard Ryin Ott (10.3 ppg).
Among the Sycamores who are still active and not out for the season with an injury, 5-8 junior guard Del’Janae Williams leads in scoring with an average of 12.9 ppg.
After Monday, ISU can celebrate the holidays before traveling to Des Moines, Iowa, to open its Missouri Valley Conference slate against Drake on Dec. 30.
College football
• Stevens honored nationally — Rose-Hulman senior Michael Stevens has been named a third-team All-American by D3football.com, according to results released by the national website Friday night at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.
Stevens becomes the 22nd All-American in the history of the Rose program and the 106th All-American in Engineer athletic history. By earning third-team All-American honors, Stevens solidifies himself as one of the top-nine linebackers in NCAA Division III football this season.
The award is part of a career for Stevens that included Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021, first-team all-region honors from D3football.com in 2020 and two first-team all-HCAC awards.
Stevens was named a preseason All-American prior to the 2021 season by College Football America and Lindy’s College Football Preview and lived up to the billing this season. He recorded 81 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception return for a touchdown and two blocked kicks during the season.
Stevens also saved his best performances for some of Rose-Hulman’s top opponents. He recorded 11 tackles with two blocked kicks against Wabash; 11 tackles and 1 fumble recovery at Trine; and 11 tackles at Hope.
The four-year varsity letterwinner has career totals of 159 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, six pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
This marks the second consecutive year that Rose football has had players earn D3football.com All-American honors, after Andrew Hesse and Shane Welshans did so last season.
Rose-Hulman finished 8-3 overall and won the HCAC with a 7-0 record this season. The Engineers competed in the Division III playoffs for the second time in program history and the first time since 2016, falling 26-21 at DePauw in the opening round of the tournament.
Swimming
• Farro makes splash — At Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Indiana State freshman Chloe Farro took on the field in the women’s 100-meter freestyle event early Friday morning as she competed in the fourth heat of the FINA Short Course World Championships.
Farro lined up in the third lane in the fourth of nine heats in the event at Etihad Arena. She came out quick over the first 50 meters, with her time of 27.35 seconds putting her in the midst of the pack through distance.
She wrapped up the final 50 meters in the event in 30.22 on her way to touching the wall in 57.57 and placing 49th overall in the 85-swimmer field.
Farro continues the FINA Short Course World Championships on Monday as the Savaneta, Aruba, native will take on the field in the 50 freestyle event.
Academics
• Two Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman had two student-athletes named to academic all-America teams this week, with Brett Tuttle named to the football first team and Takezo Kelly named to the second team in men's soccer.
Tuttle became the 50th football player and the 142nd athlete from Rose-Hulman to be honored, the 19th football player during the tenure of coach Jeff Sokol.
On the field, Tuttle was awarded first-team honors at the special teams position, a slot reserved for special teams players who spent more than half the season as special team starters at the non-field goal/extra point or punting roles.
Tuttle was the team's starting field goal/extra point kicker for the first three weeks of the season. Starting week four and for the remainder of the season, Tuttle served as the primary holder and was also the starting kickoff specialist. He is also an infielder on the baseball team.
In the classroom, the biomedical engineering major entered the 2021 football season with a 3.88 grade-point average.
Kelly is the third player selected as a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American in Rose-Hulman history, joining 2019 honorees Eric Kirby and Ryan Tarr.
A two-time Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Most Valuable Offensive Player selection, Kelly led the Engineers with nine goals and 23 points this season. He ranks No. 11 in school history with 26 career goals and stands No. 10 all-time in Engineer history with 63 points and is a physics major.
Golf
• Sycamores add two — Indiana State women's golf coach Greg Towne announced that he has signed two student-athletes to a national letter of intent. Both are set to join the program for the 2022-2023 campaign.
Those signing are Eliza Baker (Adelaide, South Australia/Sacred Heart Senior School) and Briana LeMaire (Cedar Park, Texas/Cedar Park HS).
“I am really pleased that Eliza and Briana chose our program to continue their golf careers,” Towne said. “The difficulty that the pandemic caused with travel and playing opportunities as juniors is heartbreaking to me because I know how much fun that is for these young players. I have a good feeling that these young women will be eager to hit the ground running and be a big part of the future of Sycamore golf.”
