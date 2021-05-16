Indiana State's women placed third and its men fourth on Sunday as the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships were completed at Southern Illinois.
Illinois State finished 89 points ahead of runner-up SIU in the women's competition, with ISU 50 points behind the Salukis.
Northern Iowa won the men's meet, followed by Illinois State, Drake and ISU.
JaVaughn Moore was a two-time champion for the ISU men, winning the 100 and the 200, while Matthew Lewis-Banks won the 110 high hurdles and Kevin Krutsch took high jump.
Ryann Porter won triple jump and was ISU's only female champion, although Jocelyn Quiles had a second in the 5,000 and a third in steeplechase. Claire Pittman was runner-up in long jump, and Dearis Herron finished second in men's triple jump.
Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships
Women
Team scores — Illinois State 232, Southern Illinois 143, Indiana State 93, Missouri State 86, Northern Iowa 82, Loyola 68, Drake 52, Bradley 51, Evansville 11, Valparaiso 1.
HJ — Grace Daun (IllSt) 5-8 1/2, 3. Kelsey Bowlds (ISU) 5-7 1/4, 6. Janae Bell (ISU) 5-6.
PV — Erin Diemer (SIU) 12-11 1/12, 4. Selene Weaver (ISU) 11-7 3/4, 8. Taylor Pierce (ISU) and Maddie Welsh (ISU) 10-8.
LJ — Aleenah Marcucci (UNI) 19-5 1/4, 2. Claire Pittman (ISU) 18-10, 6. Ryann Porter (ISU) 18-3.
TJ — Porter (ISU) 42-4 1/4, 8. Brittany Walker (ISU) 38-2 3/4.
SP — A'Veun Moore-Jones (SIU) 54-9 1/4, 6. Jayla Bynum (ISU) 48-1 1/4, 8. Brittnee James (ISU) 46-10, 10. Lauren England (ISU) 46-2 1/2.
D — Sydney Laufenberg (IllSt) 185-11, 9. England (ISU) 149-0.
Hammer — Shauniece O'Neal (SIU) 218-2.
Javelin — Ilhame Tamrouti (L) 161-10, 4. Bynum (ISU) 147-10.
100 — Madison Meredith (MS) 11.43, 8. Reynei Wallace (ISU) 12.19.
200 — Meredith (MS) 23.46, 7. Wallace (ISU) 25.15.
400 — Yinka Mary Ajayi (D) 53.48, 6. Iyanla Hunter (ISU) 56.15.
800 — Julia Nielsen (B) 2:06.17, 5. Rebecca Odusola (ISU) 2:11.94.
1,500 — Anneka Murrin (L) 4:24.82.
5,000 — Elizabeth Aho (D) 17:11.99, 2. Jocelyn Quiles (ISU) 17:12.23.
10,000 — Anna Lowry (E) 34:46.70.
100H — Marcucci (UNI) 13.65, 5. Zoe Sullivan (ISU) 14.17, 8. Porter (ISU) 14.40.
400H — Jordyn Bruce (IllSt) 58.80, 5. Riley Tuerff (ISU) 1:01.98, 7. Sierra Long (ISU) 1:04.58.
Steeplechase — Grace Beattie (IllSt) 10:07.04, 3. Quiles (ISU) 10:20.10.
4x100 — Missouri State 45.25, 6. ISU (Jayla Williams, Wallace, Hunter, Daija Springer) 47.12.
4x400 — Illinois State 3:41.91, 5. ISU (Long, Odusola, Tuerff, Hunter) 3:46.85.
Heptathlon — Bruce (IllSt) 5,439, 4. Alexis Grider (ISU) 4,160
Men
Team scores — Northern Iowa 167.5, Illinois State 154.33, Drake 135, Indiana State 111.33, Southern Illinois 103.5, Loyola 63, Bradley 58, Evansville 13.33, Valparaiso 12.
HJ — Kevin Krutsch (ISU) 6-9 1/2, 4. Nathan Kiger (ISU) 6-6, 8. Avery Taylor (ISU) 6-4.
PV — Kellen Kravik (IllSt) 17-1 1/2.
LJ — Cloud Masibhera (D) 24-1 3/4, 5. Dearis Herron (ISU) 22-10, 6. Jamal Safo (ISU) 22-9 1/4.
TJ — Masibhera (D) 49-6 1/4, 2. Herron (ISU) 48-5 1/2.
SP — Darius King (UNI) 65-10 1/2, 7. Wyatt Puff (ISU) 58-5 1/4.
D — Tom Yezek (UNI) 182-11, 6. Puff (ISU) 166-3.
Hammer — Ricky Hurley (SIU) 222-11.
Javelin — Will Tsai (D) 193-2.
100 — JaVaughn Moore (ISU) 10.46, 4. Noah Malone (ISUU) 10.66, 8. Blayne Harrington (ISU) 10.85.
200 — Moore (ISU) 21.03, 4. Malone (ISU) 21.57.
400 — Willie Johnson (SIU) 46.39, 6. Tahj Johnson (ISU) 48.56, 7. Mitchell Cline (ISU) 49.09.
800 — Jack Anstey (IllSt) 1:49.49, 4. Wyatt Wyman (ISU) 1:50.42.
1,500 — Adam Fogg (D) 3:50.99, 8. Cale Killian (ISU) 3:56.15.
5,000 — Fogg (D) 14:23.03.
10,000 — Fogg (D) 29:26.28.
110HH — Matthew Lewis-Banks (ISU) 13.98, 5. Daryl Black (ISU) 14.37.
400H — David Olowookere (D) 50.81, 7. Quincy Armstrong (ISU) 54.86.
Steeplechase — Evan Mitchell (B) 8:57.65.
4x100 — Northern Iowa 40.49, 3. ISU (Lewis-Banks, Moore, Jhivon Wilson, Malone) 40.58.
4x400 — Southern Illinois 3:13.10, 2. ISU (Ben Shepard, Will Smith, Cline, T.Johnson) 3:14.28.
Decathlon — Zack Butcher (UNI) 6,490, 6. Mitch Conard (ISU) 6,019.
Tennis
• Engineers bow out of NCAA Tournament — At Nashville, Washington & Lee won two doubles matches and the first three singles matches to pick up a 5-1 victory over Rose-Hulman in the NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Tournament Round of 32 on Saturday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Joseph Conrad and Hart Howard led the Engineers effort with an 8-6 victory. Washington & Lee picked up 8-5 and 8-3 wins in the remaining two doubles flights to take the match lead.
Rose-Hulman completed a strong season with a 7-4 record and its sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Baseball
• Engineers season ends — At Rose-Hulman, the 2021 Rose-Hulman baseball season came to an end with a 9-7 loss to Bluffton as the visiting Beavers advanced into the HCAC Tournament by winning a 2-of-3 opening round Series.
Bluffton won the series opener 11-10 late Friday night, then advanced into next week's 5-team HCAC Tournament.
The Rose-Hulman offense was highlighted by Harris Camp, who finished 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and one run scored. Manuel Lopez added two singles, one run and one RBI. Luke Calabrese also had a pair of hits on the day.
Rose-Hulman ended the season with a 23-14 record and tied for second place in the HCAC regular season standings with Franklin.
Golf
• Ace at Mark's — Dave Allen of Terre Haute got his first hole-in-one Sunday morning at Mark's Par 3, using a 7-iron on the 130-yard 17th hole.
Joe Mason and Ron Southers witnessed the shot.
• Ace at Rockville — At the Parke County Golf Course, 81-year-old Joe Martin of Rockville got his first career hole-in-one Saturday on the 139-yard ninth hole.
Martin used a 5-wood for the shot, witnessed by John Russell, Joe Newton and Landen Stewart.
• Mundy team wins playoff — The Mundy team won the 2021 Steve Higham Terre Haute North scramble on Sunday via a scorecard playoff as it and the Sylas Smith team each shot 56.
The Connor team took last-place honors with a 72, while closest-to-hole prizes went to Gabby Bonilla (4), Jim Homburg (8) and Brye Winters (13). The Winters team also had the longest putt.
