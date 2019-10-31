Indiana State’s women’s soccer team struck first in its effort to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the first time since 2016, but Missouri State equalized the match at halftime and scored quickly after the break for a 2-1 victory on a cold, snowy and windy Thursday evening at Memorial Stadium.
The Sycamores fell to 3-11-2 overall and 1-5-1 MVC, while Missouri State improved to 10-4-2 and 4-2-1 respectively.
Jensen Margheim scored her second goal of the season in the seventh minute from straight away in front of the box off a feed by Sidney Ewing. Margheim pushed the ball past the Bears goalkeeper to stake the Sycamores to an early 1-0 advantage.
Anna Durnin came back in the 12th minute with an equalizer when she took a pass from Ashley Coonfield and pushed the ball into the back of the net to level the match at 1.
Missouri State came out in the 48th minute right after the half and Jordan Eickelman found the back right corner of the net to give the Bears a 2-1 lead that they would not lose.
ISU freshman Tara Hoffman recorded three saves in the contest, while senior Hannah Sullivan made a save late in the second half.
The Sycamores owned a 20-10 edge in shots, including an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal. The Sycamores had 11 corner kick opportunities, while the Bears had four.
Middle school basketball
Thursday
BOYS
Seventh grade — West Vigo 34 (Bryce Easton 11), Otter Creek 19 (Rylin Thomas 6).
Sixth grade — West Vigo 50 (Landon Fields 10), Otter Creek 16 (Evan Tindal 3).
Wednesday
BOYS
Seventh grade — Sarah Scott 39 (Landon Wilkinson 21), Woodrow Wilson 29 (Trashaun Cockrell 11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.