Indiana State women’s coach Vicki Hall announced the hiring of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame honoree Alan Vickrey as an assistant coach Thursday afternoon.
“I am thrilled to have coach Vickrey join our staff this year,” Hall said. “He has a wealth of knowledge, knows the state and understands what being part of a team entails. Coach Vickrey taught me a lot about the game and what it means to be a great teammate. At Brebeuf, we had a strong culture of class, work ethic and winning. I know coach Vickrey will help us with our young Indiana State team.”
Vickrey, Hall’s high school coach, officially joined the staff in October and was a prestigious girls high school basketball coach with tenures at Brebeuf Jesuit from 1979-1997 and North Central from 1997-2011. He accumulated a record of 470-246.
Vickrey also found success in the postseason at both schools, ending his career with 15 sectional titles, six Marion County tournament championships, five regional titles, three semistate championships and back-to-back Class 4A state championships at North Central in 2004-2005.
In addition to his two state championships at North Central, he led Brebeuf to the 1982 state finals matchup and was the first head coach in the history of Indiana high school girls basketball to win four consecutive Marion County tournament championships (1986-89). He also coached the Indiana All-Stars basketball squad in 1983.
During his tenure, Vickrey coached three All-Americans and eight Indiana All-Stars, including two Miss Basketball honorees, one of which was Hall.
Vickrey was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and also is a member of the Decatur Central Hall of Fame.
Vickrey will remain with the Sycamores through the completion of the 2019-2020 season when he will then take time to enjoy retirement.
Women's tennis
• Rose-Hulman 9, Manchester 0 — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman clinched a bid to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament with a convincing win over the host Spartans on Thursday afternoon.
The Engineers will compete on the first day of the 2019 HCAC tournament, against an opponent to be determined, at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Top Seed Tennis Club.
On Thursday, Rose relied on six players to earn the sweep at Manchester. Singles winners included Naomi Bhagat, Anna Thompson, Fanny-Jane Banda, Kyla Jarvis, Krista Manche and Emma Goodman.
In doubles play, winners included Bhagat and Thompson at No. 1, Banda and Jarvis at No. 2 and Goodman and Manche at No. 3.
Rose-Hulman (6-4 overall, 4-2 HCAC) will conclude its regular season today at Franklin. Manchester dropped to 1-11 and 1-6 respectively.
Women's soccer
• Rose-Hulman 2, Mount St. Joseph 2 — At Cincinnati, Rose-Hulman rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a draw with host Mount St. Joseph in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Wednesday night.
Mount St. Joseph relied on goals by Stefanie Autenrieb and Madeline Rechel to build a 2-0 lead five minutes into the second half.
Elle Ogden answered with a score on a pass from Lane Lawrence to bring the deficit down to 2-1 in the 54th minute. With eight minutes left in regulation, an own goal benefiting the Engineers tied the score.
Rose then relied on a strong defensive effort to earn the draw after two overtime periods.
Mount St. Joseph outshot Rose-Hulman 23-9 in the contest, but Katie Demert had a strong performance with eight saves to keep the Engineers within striking distance.
The Engineers (6-4-1 overall, 1-0-1 HCAC) will return to action at home Saturday against Defiance. Mount St. Joseph now stands 5-4-2 and 1-0-1 respectively.
Men's soccer
• Rose-Hulman 3, Mount St. Joseph 0 — At the Engineer Intramural Field, Rose-Hulman relied on two goals in the first half by A.J. Yilmaz and a strong defensive effort to outscore Mount St. Joseph in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Wednesday night.
Yilmaz scored in the 15th minute on a steal and a boot pass the goalkeeper. He scored once again in the 21st minute on a pass from Takezo Kelly to give Rose-Hulman a two-goal lead.
In the second half, Sam Alvares added a score in the 74th minute after a pass from Travis Bednarek.
Rose outshot Mount St. Joseph 12-4, including 6-1 in the opening half. Pascal Schlee picked up his seventh shutout of the season in goal with three saves.
Rose-Hulman (9-2 overall, 2-0 HCAC) will be at home Saturday to face Defiance. Mount St. Joseph dropped to 3-9 and 1-1 respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.