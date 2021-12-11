Florence Tshimanga had career highs of seven points and five rebounds and Indiana State played harassing defense Saturday afternoon, but a strong second half propelled host Nebaska past the Sycamores 78-50 in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Del’Janae Williams led the Sycamores with 10 points, nearly all of which came in the fourth quarter. Marie Hunter added eight, while Caitlin Anderson had six. Arianna Smith had a team-high seven rebounds in her first start of the season.
The Sycamores stayed within close range of the unbeaten Cornhuskers until a 20-2 run that spanned the last half of the first quarter and the first half of the second quarter put the home side in control. ISU still gave Nebraska fits throughout the game, however, as the Sycamores forced 24 Cornhusker turnovers in the contest. It was Nebraska's highest turnover total of the season.
The game was tied 9-9 after a jumper by ISU's Tonysha Curry, but then the Nebraska surge began. The home team led 18-9 before Anderson's basket to end the first quarter, then got the first 11 points of the second period for a 29-11 lead.
All nine players who saw the floor for the Sycamores scored at least two points.
Indiana State plays its final non-conference home game of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Illinois-Chicago.
Volleyball
• Purdue, Newton sidelined — At Pittsburgh, Purdue lost 25-20, 28-30, 25-20, 25-15 to the host Panthers on Saturday in an NCAA regional championship match that sent Pittsburgh to the Final Four.
Terre Haute South graduate Caitlyn Newton, one of the big heroes in Thursday's come-from-behind win over Brigham Young, was named to the all-region team.
Track
• Six Sycamore wins — At Chicago, Indiana State won six events Friday night in a season-opening indoor meet at DePaul's Gately Indoor Track & Field Complex.
Winners for the men were JaVaughn Moore in the 60-meter dash, Shomari Rogers-Walton in long jump and the 4x400 relay team of Quincy Armstrong, Mitchell Cline, Napoleon Hernandez and Tahj Johnson.
Winning for the ISU women were Brittnee James in weight throw and Selene Weaver in pole vault.
Indiana State is idle until Jan. 15, when it hosts the annual Coughlan/Malloy Cup against Illinois State at the ISU Indoor Track & Field Facility.
Football
• Hyatt honored — Six DePauw players have been named to the D3football.com All-Region 4 team.
Senior Dylan Hyatt, a Northview graduate, is on the second team.
