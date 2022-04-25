Indiana State added another Australian to its women's basketball roster on Monday when 5-foot-9 guard Ella Sawyer announced she was transferring from Austin Peay.
“We’re extremely happy to have Ella joining our program and look forward to her bringing another level of competitiveness and versatility to our roster,” coach Chad Killinger said. “She can play all three guard spots, which adds to our depth, and can contribute in multiple ways, whether that be scoring, rebounding, defending or creating opportunities for her teammates.
"Her size and strength will be a great fit for the types of perimeter players we face on a consistent basis in conference play, and she is truly a gym-rat type of kid that’s not going to let anyone outwork her.”
Sawyer joins the Sycamores after spending the past three seasons at Austin Peay, where she started 71 of the 76 games she played, averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while helping lead Austin Peay to a 50-36 record.
She's a native of Adelaide, Australia — as is returning Sycamore guard Natalia Lalic — and is ISU's fourth player from down under in the past five seasons. Essy Latu finished her Sycamore career this past season, and Ashley Taia played for ISU from 2015 to 2018.
Sawyer joins incoming freshmen Bella Finnegan and Lily Niebuhr, who both signed in November, and Nicholls transfer Chelsea Cain, who signed earlier this month, as additions to the Sycamore roster for the 2022-23 season. Finnegan is a 6-0 guard from Mother McAuley High School in Chicago, Niebuhr a 6-3 center from Chaska, Minn., and Cain a 6-0 forward.
Honors
• Two Engineers chosen — Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference weekly honors went to two Rose-Hulman student-athletes on Monday.
Freshman Owen Reynolds was named Men's Tennis Player of the Week after finishing 2-0 in both singles and doubles as the Engineers won their sixth regular-season conference championship in the past seven years.
Senior Claire Perkins is Women's Field Athlete of the Week after winning pole vault at the Engineers' Twilight Meet with a personal-best vault of 10-feet-6 in her final collegiate home meet.
