Indiana State's volleyball team has been selected to compete in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship postseason tournament.
ISU drew Toledo in the first round and will play the Rockets on at 5 p.m. Thursday at Valparaiso University.
"This is a great opportunity for our team to get to participate in the Women's NIVC," coach Lindsay Allman said. "We’ll use this tournament to continue compete in a championship environment and reach new heights as a program. This team has worked hard all season and is paving new paths for the program -- they deserve a postseason.”
The winner of Thursday's match will play at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of the other match in the region between host Valparaiso and Butler.
Swimming
• Farro competes — At Cali, Colombia, Indiana State freshman Chloe Farro wrapped up her time at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games with a new personal best in the 50-meter freestyle event finals to close out her time in Colombia.
Farro knocked three-tenths of a second off her time in the preliminary rounds to close out Monday’s finals with a time of 26.36 to finish sixth overall in the field.
She started the competition in the 100-meter freestyle event on Sunday morning. Farro placed fifth overall in the Serie 4 heat with a time of 58.39 with her time placing her 14th overall in the 40-woman field. The top eight advanced to the finals of the event.
Farro also served as the co-flag bearer for the Aruban delegation at the Junior Pan American Games at the Opening Ceremonies
Farro and the ISU team return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday in a home meet against Bellarmine and Eastern Illinois in the Vigo County Aquatic Center. It is ISU's Senior Day.
Soccer
• Rose players honored — Two Rose-Hulman men's soccer players have been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region VII Team, in results released on Monday by the national organization.
Takezo Kelly earned first-team all-region honors, while Evan Hofer captured second-team all-region accolades. Kelly is just the fourth first-team selection in program history and the first since Clint Vatterrodt earned the honor in 2011.
Two Rose-Hulman women have also been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region VII Team.
Sarah Shoemaker earned first-team all-region honors, while Lane Lawrence earned second-team all-region accolades. Shoemaker is just the third first-team selection in program history and the first since goalkeeper Lucinda Combs earned the honor in 2015.
