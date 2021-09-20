Indiana State volleyball players were in the running for Missouri Valley Conference honors this week as the Sycamores' winning streak reached seven matches.
Player of the Week was Alondra Vazquez of Evansville — ISU's opponent in Friday night's conference opener in the ISU Arena — with ISU's Kaitlyn Hamilton earning mention.
Defensive Player of the Week was Taylor Venuto of Loyola, threatened by ISU's Madeline Williams.
And Freshman of the Week was Ashlynn Kuhn of Drake, but ISU's Emma Kaelin was also considered for the honor.
Softball
• ISU sweeps — At Terre Haute South High School, Indiana State won a pair of fall games Sunday against Olney Central and Spoon River.
Freshman Cassi Newbanks, sophomore Lyndsi Adamson and junior returnee Lexi Benko were in the circle for a pair of shutouts, 9-0 over Olney and 16-0 over Spoon River.
The Sycamores hit three homers against Spoon River, with Bella Peterson getting a grand slam and Kaylee Barrett and Isabella Henning also clearing the fence.
ISU is at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods this coming Sunday to face the Pomeroys at 11 a.m. and Danville at 1:15 p.m.
