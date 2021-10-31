Indiana State ended a three-match volleyball losing streak Saturday evening after defeating Valparaiso 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20) in the ISU Arena.
The Sycamores posted a season-high 19 blocks led by Kylie Newby, who posted a career day with 12 blocks in the match. She had nine block assists and three solo blocks -- both career highs for the junior -- while Madeline Williams also assisted on five blocks. Mallory Keller joined the block part with one solo block as four block assists in the match.
Kaitlyn Hamilton, Williams and Newby tallied nine kills each in the win as ISU outhit Valpo .127 to .041 over four sets of action. Both Emma Kaelin and Chloe Mason tallied double-doubles in the match in assists and digs. Mason led the Trees with 17 assists to go with 19 digs while Kaelin went for 12 assists and 10 digs. Melina Tedrow fell just short of a double-double with a match-high 22 digs and seven assists.
The Sycamores (12-9, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference) try for a winning homestand at 6 p.m. Monday when they host Missouri State.
• Loyola 3, Indiana State 0 — On Friday, the visiting Ramblers rallied from a 24-17 deficit in the third set to earn a 3-0 (26-24, 27-25, 27-25) sweep. The MVC-leading Ramblers left Terre Haute with records of 16-6 and 9-1.
Keller paced Indiana State with nine kills while Hamilton and Williams added eight kills each. ISU picked up five service aces, including three from Kaelin. Mason led ISU with 18 assists while Kaelin added 15. Tedrow dug out 13 Loyola attacks to lead the team while Karinna Gall added 12 digs to go with her seven kills.
I I I
In other volleyball:
• Hanover 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers finished their season Saturday with a 30-28, 25-15, 25-19 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss.
Sophia Koop had 10 kills, Jillian Gregg 24 assists and Aaliyah Briggs five blocks, while Kylie Rathbun had 18 digs and Claudie Rowan 14. It was Senior Day for Emily Wilcox.
The Engineers finished with an overall record of 11-16 and tied for 8th in the HCAC regular season standings at 2-7 in league play.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 3, Franklin 1 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer women won their first match in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament and will travel to Hanover on Wednesday for a semifinal match.
Kyra Hicks scored in the sixth minute, assisted by Sarah Shoemaker and Christina Rogers. Elle Vuotto scored in the 25th minute and Caroline House in the 81st minute.
Rose-Hulman, now 12-2-2, outshot Hanover 16-6.
Cross country
• Rose second, fourth — At Shelbyville, the Rose-Hulman men were fourth and its women second at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at the Blue River Cross Country Course.
John Sluys placed fourth individually for the men in 26:49.9, while Aidan Woods joined him on the all-conference team with a 12th-place finish in 28:00.1.
Also scoring for the Engineers were Elliott Whiteside (28:40.40), Tyler Koopman (28:47.7) and Ethan Miller (28:48.3), while Daniel Gaull finished in 28:51 and Evan Brill in 29:20.8.
Kaia Johnson placed sixth in 24:30.30 for the Rose women, followed by Libby Smith (25:01.2), Madison Lindfelt (25:12), Liv Aspholm (26:12.5), Whitney Shepherd (26:19.6), Haley Braker (26:31.4) and Audrey Pangerc (26:35.1). Johnson, Smith and Lindfelt were all-HCAC runners.
Both Rose teams return to the same course Nov. 13 for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional.
• Sycamores sixth, seventh — At Normal, Ill., Jocelyn Quiles had a seventh-place finish for the Indiana State women Friday at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships hosted by Illinois State.
Drake won the men's championship with ISU sixth, while Loyola won its third straight women's title with ISU seventh.
Terre Haute South graduate Cael Light led the men's team with a 21st-place finish in 25:27.7, while Jason Dworak (25:40.5), Logan Pietzrak (25:44.8), Wyatt Wyman (25:49.1) and Cale Kilian (26:00.3) rounded out the scoring.
Quiles had a time of 21:26.6 for the women, trailed by Sydnety Partyka (22:19.6), Erica Barker (22:24.4), Morgan Dyer (23:22.6) and Maggie Falater (23:44.1).
The Division I Great Lakes Regional is Nov. 12 at Evansville.
Swimming
• Rose women third — At Bloomington, Ill., Rose-Hulman's women were third in Saturday's Illinois Wesleyan Halloween Invitational.
Audrey Hankins, Reilly Foote and Chloe Koutsoumpas took the top three spots in one-meter diving, while top-five finishes were earned by Arya Ziegler in 200 butterfly, Natalija Pumpurs in 200 backstroke and Megan Howell in 200 breaststroke.
• Rose-Hulman 186.5, Wabash 101.5 — At Crawfordsville, the Engineer men won 11 of 16 events in a dual meet Friday.
Jared Brown (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Derick Miller (100 butterfly, 200 butterfly), Vineet Ranade (200 individual medley, 200 breaststroke) and Evan Sellers (500 freestyle, 1,000 freestyle) won twice each, while Brendan King took the 200 freestyle and both relay teams — Ryan Nikolic, Miller, Brown and Tyler Sommer in 200 medley, Sommer, Logan McLaughlin, Nikolic and Brown in 200 freestyle) — also won.
Both Rose teams host Anderson and Bluffton this Saturday.
Baseball
• Volkers team reaches championship game — At Phoenix, the Terre Haute Volkers team reached the championship game of the Father-Son World Series with a 6-5, 10-inning win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Winning pitcher Casey Pickering had the walk-off RBI double, while David Schurr had two hits; Kyle Volkers four innings pitched allowing one run; and key defensive plays by Aaron Simmons in center field and Frank Volkers at first base.
Manager Andy Pickering has two sons, a grandson and a granddaughter playing.
In games leading up to the championship round:
• Terre Haute 15, Rhode Island Cardinals 9 — Simmons had three hits, John Volkers two.
• Terre Haute 9, Rhode Island Red Sox 4 — Simmons had three hits, Casey Pickering and Kyle Volkers two, with Sean Hardiman pitching five scoreless innings.
• Terre Haute 10, Minneapolis 8 — Todd Pickering had three hits, Kilie Pickering two RBI with a single and sacrifice fly.
• Terre Haute 20, San Francisco 8 — David Pickering had five hits, John Volkers four hits and Simmons a two-run homer.
