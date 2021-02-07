After taking a 2-1 lead with two set victories in a row, Indiana State lost 3-2 to visiting Illinois State in college volleyball Sunday in the ISU Arena.
The Redbirds won the first set 25-18 before the Sycamores rallied 25-20 and 25-18. Another 25-18 win for the visitors set up the fifth set.
Illinois State got the first three points and six of the first seven in the fifth set. Indiana State fought back to within 9-7, then committed a service error that started the visitors on a 5-0 run that couldn't be overcome.
Melina Tedrow had a match-high 27 digs to go along with four assists for Indiana State. Freshman Ashley Eck had her strongest performance in a Sycamore uniform with 19 digs while Chloe Mason earned her third straight double-double with 19 assists and 12 digs.
Gretchen Kuckkan had 12 kills, with Mallory Keller and Madeline Williams getting 11 each.
Indiana State (1-3, 1-2 MVC) and Illinois State (4-3, 2-1) meet again in the ISU Arena at 4 p.m. Monday.
In other college volleyball:
• Transylvania 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the visiting Pioneers remained unbeaten for the year in a decisive 25-12, 25-14, 25-23 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Sunday.
Elizabeth Canon led the Engineers with 11 kills. Kylie Rathbun had six kills and 12 assists and Sophia Harrison had eight assists. Katryna Dahlberg had 22 digs and Harrison 11.
Rose-Hulman, 2-3, hosts Mount St. Joseph at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hulbert Arena.
Track
• Sycamores compete — At Allendale, Mich., Indiana State's men and women competed Saturday at Grand Valley State.
JaVaughn Moore had a season- and Missouri Valley-best time of 6.76 in 60-meter hurdles and freshman Noah Malone placed third. Those two runners then went one-two in the 200.
Matthew Lewis-Banks won 60-meter hurdles. Freshman Kevin Krutsch got his third high jump victory of the season.
There were no ISU winners in women's competition, although Terre Haute South's Lauren England took second in shot put.
ISU hosts the Indiana State Invitational this coming Saturday.
• Pomeroys second, sixth — At Logan, Ohio, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was second in women's competition and sixth in the men's meet at the Ohio Christian Trailblazer Invitational.
SMWC women won both the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, with Emily Truax and Zoe Trausch turning in strong performances.
Leading the Pomeroy men were Preston Mitchell and Jonnathan Wyrick.
Both teams return to action in a meet at DePauw on Feb. 19.
Men's basketball
• Anderson 79, Rose-Hulman 71 — At Anderson, Craig McGee had 21 points and four assists but the Engineers were unable to win a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference road game.
Rose led 33-24 before the Ravens closed out the first half with a 13-0 run. It was a 74-70 game when Austin Lyons, who led Anderson with 20 points, hit a crucial 3-pointer.
Now 6-2, Rose-Hulman plays Friday at Manchester.
Women's basketball
• Anderson 54, Rose-Hulman 43 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers recovered from a 10-3 deficit to take an 11-point lead in the second quarter of a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game Saturday.
The visitors cut the lead to 31-28 by halftime, however, and shut down the Rose-Hulman offense in the second half.
Rose Burnham had 10 points and Jordan Barlow nine for Rose, with those two grabbing eight rebounds each.
Now 0-3, the Engineers play the second game of the doubleheader Friday at Manchester.
• Midway 82, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 47 — At St. Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys remained winless despite 14 points from Delaney Kendall and 12 from Sydney Ingram.
SMWC had 36 turnovers for the game and was outrebounded. The Pomeroys have their Senior Day at 2 p.m. this coming Saturday against Cincinnati-Clermont.
Swimming
• ISU sweeps — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Indiana State opened its 2021 season by defeating Missouri Valley Conference foes Evansville (165.5-133.5) and Valparaiso (254-40).
Kaimi Matsumoto was a three-time winner for ISU in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 200 individual medley.
Freshman Bailey Betzer made her debut with a victory in one-meter diving and second in three-meter diving; Marni Gray broke the pool record in the 100 butterfly; and the 400 medley relay team of Marlene Pavlu Lewin, Anna Maria Nasiou, Gray and Matsumoto had the fifth-best time in school history in a meet-opening win.
“We were really thankful for the opportunity to compete today,” said coach Josh Christensen. “We haven’t raced in a year and we’re only four weeks into training. That definitely showed in some places, but that’s to be expected. Our goal is to be very process oriented and just get better from here.”
ISU competes Friday at Eastern Illinois.
• Rose men win, women don't — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men defeated visiting DePauw 158.5-101.5 on Saturday, but the Tigers took the women's competition 224-54.
Three Rose-Hulman men won twice each: Jared Brown in 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Evan Sellers in 500 freestyle and 1,650 freestyle and Ethan Park in 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. Rose also won the 200 medley relay (Logan McLaughlin, Derick Miller, Brown and Dutch Kipp) and the 400 freestyle relay (Kipp, Brendan King, Tyler Sommer and Brown).
Tori Kinnamon picked up the only Rose-Hulman victory in the women's meet in the 1,650 freestyle.
Rose-Hulman hosts national power Washington University (Mo.) this coming Saturday at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
