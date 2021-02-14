Indiana State fought back from a miserable start to win an intense second set of Missouri Valley Conference volleyball Sunday evening, but couldn't pull out an even more contested third set and fell 3-1 at Bradley.
After the host Braves won the first set 25-12, there were 36 ties and 14 changes in the next two sets in a match that ended 25-12, 27-29, 31-29, 25-15 in Bradley's favor. ISU (4-3, 2-3 MVC) and Bradley (2-3, 2-3) play again at 6 p.m. Monday, a match live-streamed on ESPN3.
Setters Chloe Mason and Mary Hannah Lewis led the ISU effort, Mason with 19 assists and 21 digs and Lewis with 23 assists and 13 digs.
Karinna Gall had 11 kills, Madeline Williams 10, Kaitlyn Hamilton and Mallory Keller nine each and Kylie Newby eight for the Sycamores, with Melina Tedrow getting 28 digs and Ashley Eck 11.
I I I
In other volleyball:
• Hanover 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Hanover, the Engineers made it close in every set Saturday but lost a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.
Sophia Koop had 11 kills, Katryna Dahlberg 14 digs and Kylie Rathbun 11 assists for Rose, now 2-5 and ready to host Earlham on Tuesday. Hanover is 9-4.
Men's basketball
• Rose-Hulman 73, Manchester 69 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers completed a regular-season sweep Saturday over the Spartans on Senior Day.
Craig McGee, one of six seniors honored, had just the third triple-double in school history — he has all of them — with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Freshman Isaac Farnsworth was the leading scorer with a career-high 18 points and Dillon Duff, another freshman, added 10.
Other seniors honored were Jacob Back, Zach Callahan, Tim Harris, Taylor Heil and Trey Wurtz. The Engineers have been 57-34 so far during their tenure.
Rose-Hulman is 8-2 and hosts Earlham on Friday.
Women's basketball
• Manchester 43, Rose-Hulman 38 — At Rose-Hulman, the visiting Spartans earned a split of their season series with the Engineers on Saturday.
Jordan Barlow had a game-high 14 points for the Engineers, who led 24-20 at halftime but managed just four points in the third quarter. A layup by Rose-Hulman's Ashley Black with 44 seconds left in the game cut Manchester's lead to 41-38 and the Engineers got the ball back, but the visitors got a steal and two free throws.
Rose-Hulman is now 1-4 and hosts Earlham in Friday's second game. Manchester is 4-12.
• Cincinnati-Clermont 64, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 64 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys remained winless after a heartbreaking Senior Day loss.
Senior Sydney Ingram had 17 points to lead SMWC while Clay City graduate Avalee Jeffers had 14 points, 16 rebounds and four assists and senior Maggie Reimer scored 12.
Ingram, Reimer, Regan Hubbard, Delaney Kendall and senior manager Natalie Owens were honored.
Now 0-7, the Pomeroys will host Oakland City on Thursday.
• DePauw 67, Denison 61 — At Greencastle, freshman Sarah Isaf came off the bench to score 24 points and lead the 4-0 Tigers to victory. Isaf is a Paris graduate.
Friday
• Rose-Hulman 52, Manchester 39 — At North Manchester, the visiting Engineers picked up their first win of the season late Friday in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game.
The key was the third quarter, in which the Rose-Hulman defense held Manchester to just three points while the Engineers scored 17.
Jordan Barlow had 11 points and Ashley Black 10 for the Engineers, while Tiara Jackson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans.
Now 1-3 overall and in the HCAC, the Engineers host 3-12 Manchester again on Saturday.
Track
• Sycamores beat conference foes, Reese shines — At Indiana State, the host Sycamores won both competitions Saturday at the Indiana State Invitational, while alumna Erin Reese got a world best in an open weight throw competition.
ISU's men scored 191 points, beating Southern Illinois (130.5), Bradley (72), Loyola (22) and Valparaiso (16.5). Sycamore women scored 174 points to 172 for SIU in a meet that came down to the last event, with Bradley (77), Loyola (19) and Valparaiso (1) trailing.
Facilities records were set by Logan Pietzrak in the 5,000 (14:56.18) and Emmanuel Odubanjo in triple jump (47-feet-8) in the men's meet.
Other men's winners were Jarel Shaw in the 60-meter dash, JaVaughn Moore in the 200, Matthew Lewis-Banks in 60-meter hurdles, Kevin Krutsch in high jump, Dearis Herron in long jump and Brett Norton in weight throw.
ISU's 4x400 relay team of Zoe Sullivan, Iyanla Hunter, Riley Tuerff and Sierra Long clinched the team victory in the last event of the meet on the women’s side, taking second-place with a time of 3:57.76.
Freshman Selene Weaver improved on her facility record in pole vault (12-6 1/4 ) while other women's winners were Ryann Porter in triple jump, Kelsey Bowlds in high jump, Jocelyn Quiles in the 3,000 and Sullivan in 60-meter hurdles.
Reese put on a show in the women’s weight throw. The former All-American unleashed the world-leading toss of 24.93m (81-9 1/2 ) en route to a victory, giving her the fourth-best mark ever.
Friday
• Both Engineer teams finish undefeated — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men and women wrapped up unbeaten indoor seasons in their last Friday Night Spikes Invitational.
Outscoring Hanover and Earlham, the Rose men won 10 events with Jacob Bird (200 and 400), Noah Thomas (long jump and 60-meter dash) and Tim Youndt (60-meter hurdles, triple jump) each winning twice.
The women won seven events Friday, three — high jump, triple jump and 60-meter hurdles — by Nosa Igiehon.
Rose-Hulman hosts the HCAC Indoor meets on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
Tennis
• Engineers compete — At Nicholasville, Ky., Rose-Hulman's men and women combined for seven match victories Saturday at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Invitational.
For the men, Hart Howard and Joseph Conrad won 8-2 in No. 1 doubles and Grant Stamper and Mark Slaninka won 8-3 at No. 3 doubles. Josh Giambattista won at No. 1 singles and Conrad was victorious at No. 3 singles.
For the women, Fanny Jane Banda, Taylor Goldman and Krista Manche had singles wins.
The Rose women open their regular season at DePauw on Saturday. The men begin at Millikin on March 13.
Swimming
• Rose faces stiff competition — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, the Rose-Hulman men lost 192-84 to national power Washington University (St. Louis) on Saturday.
The Engineers had no wins, but got second-place finishes from Evan Sellers (1,000 freestyle), Brandan King (200 butterfly) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Dutch Kipp, Tyler Sommer, Ryan Nikolic and Jared Brown, nipped by less than a second.
Best finish for the Rose women was a second place by Tori Kinnamon in the 500 freestyle.
Rose-Hulman hosts DePauw at the VCAC this Saturday.
Friday
• Indiana State 189, Eastern Illinois 74 — At Charleston, Ill., the Sycamores won their third meet of the season in dominating fashion.
Setting pool records were Madie Rutan, Kaimi Matsumoto, Mami Gray and Marlene Pavlu Lewin in the 200 medley relay; Rutan, making her ISU debut, in the 100 backstroke; Rhiannon Wozny in the 500 freestyle; and Caitie Mansker, Pavlu Lewin, Wozny and Emily Webb in the 200 freestyle relay. Sarah Moreau won the 1,000 freestyle with the fourth-best time in program history.
"I thought we had a really solid evening,” said coach Josh Christensen. “It has been a tough week of training and we got up and raced all the way through the meet. Our energy was high, and we were focused on continuing to learn and grow each swim.”
ISU hosts Butler for Senior Day this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.