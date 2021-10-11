Indiana State closed out a four-day, three-match homestand Monday evening by downing Southern Illinois 3-1 in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball in the ISU Arena.
Six different Sycamores had at least five kills in the 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13 win, with Karinna Gall and Mallory Keller getting 10 each, Kaitlyn Hamilton and Storm Suhre eight apiece and Kylie Newby and Madeline Williams five each. Terre Haute North graduate Chloe Mason and Emma Kaelin had 19 assists each.
Melina Tedrow had 19 digs for ISU, with Mason adding 15 digs plus four aces, Gall getting 15 digs to go with her 10 kills and Kaelin getting 12 digs. Newby had a team-high three blocks.
Now 10-6 overall, 2-4 in the MVC, ISU is back on the road this week with matches at Drake on Friday and Northern Iowa on Saturday. SIU is now 5-15 and 0-7.
Soccer
• Thompson honored — Sophomore forward Sasha Thompson of Indiana State was named Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The Terre Haute North graduate scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 victory on the road at UNI. Her two goals give her four on the season which is tied for most on the team. She has scored four goals despite having just eight shot attempts.
Her four goals are tied for third-most in the MVC with teammates Mackenzie Kent and CeCe Wahlberg.
This is the second straight week a Sycamore player has won a weekly award, with Kent honored last week.
The Sycamores return home this weekend to host Missouri State at 1 p.m. Sunday for Senior Day.
