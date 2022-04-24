A windy weekend at the Gibson Track and Field Complex was no issue for Indiana State, as the Sycamores won the men’s and women’s team titles at the Gibson Invitational, sponsored by the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Sycamores honored their senior class and welcomed alumni back to Terre Haute as ISU scored 253 points on the men’s side and 191 points on the women’s side. Both Sycamore contingents won the team competition convincingly, with DePaul finishing in second on both sides, 142 points behind the ISU men and 45 behind the women.
As a team, Indiana State placed first in 17 events, while also garnering 41 top-three finishes over the course of the weekend. ISU set one meet record, while two Sycamores moved into the top 10 in school history in their respective events – Quincy Armstrong in the men's 400-meter hurdles and Wyatt Puff in the men's discus.
ISU event winners
• JaVaughn Moore – men’s 100 meters (10.06 seconds).
• Noah Malone – men’s 200 (20.34).
• Wyatt Wyman – men’s 1500m (3:52.16).
• Jocelyn Quiles – women’s 1500m (4:31.74).
• Quincy Armstrong – men’s 400m hurdles (52.44).
• Men's 4x100 relay – (Shomari Rogers-Walton, Moore, Tahj Johnson, Malone) (40.25, meet record).
• Men's 4x400 relay – (Quincy Armstrong, Johnson, Caine Wilson, Cameron Stevens) (3:21.02).
• Women's 4x100 relay – (Sierra Long, Iyanla Hunter, Reynei Wallace, Riley Tuerff) (3:53.23).
• Lawrence Mitchell – men’s high jump (6 feet, 9 1/2 inches).
• William Staggs – men’s pole vault (15-10).
• Selene Weaver – women’s pole vault (12-10 3/4).
• Rogers-Walton – men’s long jump (25-2 1/2).
• Ryann Porter – women’s triple jump (43-2 1/2).
• Wyatt Puff – men’s shot put (57-6 1/4), men’s discus (172-3).
• Hannah Redlin – women’s shot put (44-9 1/2) and women’s discus (151-0).
Next – The Sycamores will have a split squad next weekend, as Indiana State will take part in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, and in the Sycamore Open at the Gibson Track and Field Complex.
• • •
In college track and field results Friday:
• Rose men place 2nd – At the William Welch Track and Field Complex, Rose-Hulman honored its 11 seniors and brought home a second-place finish in the Rose-Hulman Twilight Meet.
Jailen Hobbs set a school record in the 100-meter dash with a mark of 10.61 seconds to lead the individual performances. Hobbs ran the No. 15-ranked time in NCAA Division III in the event for this season, placing second to Greenville's C.J. Anderson, who set a Welch Complex record with the nation's No. 2-ranked time of 10.43 seconds.
Other Rose winners included Kyle Brownell in the high jump (6 feet, 4 3/4 inches); Isaiah Lilje in the javelin (160-10); and the 4x100 relay team of Jacob Jagger, Prescott Bracket, Jack Cox and Hobbs in a time of 42.07, which ranks No. 2 in school history.
Seniors honored during the meet included Tyrell Cockroft, Grant Connolly, Desmond Dunson, Colin Featherby, Marcus Hughes-Oliver, Chris Jaeger, Jacob Jagger, Parker Jordan, Isaiah Lilje, Will Thesken and Tim Wilson.
Rose-Hulman will compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships this weekend at Hanover, starting Friday.
• Rose women win – At the William Welch Track and Field Complex, Rofiat Adeyemi won the triple jump with a Rose-Hulman school record of 38 feet, 1 1/4 inches to lead the individual performances for the victorious Engineers. Adeyemi also brought home a first place in the long jump with a mark of 17-10 1/4.
Other Rose event winners included Katrina Agustin in the 100-meter dash (12.77), Aaliyah Briggs in the javelin (114-8) and Claire Perkins with the No. 2-ranked pole-vault mark in program history (10-6).
Seniors honored during the meet included Haley Braker, Abi Clayton, Liang Willa Jia, Kaia Johnson, Samantha Nystrom, Taryn Perry, Perkins, Christina Rogers, Sarah Shoemaker, Dara Smith and Danielle Villa.
Rose-Hulman will compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships this weekend at Hanover, starting Friday.
Baseball
• Evansville 14, Indiana State 0 (7 innings) – At Bob Warn Field, Indiana State followed up its thrilling 10-inning victory Friday night with a crushing Missouri Valley Conference loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday afternoon.
Homering for the visitors were Brent Widder twice (two-run bomb in the first inning and three-run bomb in the sixth), Simon Scherry (solo shot in the fourth) and Brendan Hord (two-run roundtripper in the seventh). Widder finished 2 for 4 with five runs batted in, Hord was 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs and Scherry was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Luke Patzner (2-1) took the loss, allowing seven earned runs in five innings, as the Sycamores went through four pitchers. They didn't hurt themselves too badly defensively, committing only error.
Nick Smith (5-2) hurled a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for Evansville. Both ISU hits were doubles – by Jordan Schaffer and Joe Kido.
Opening pitch for the series finale between these teams has been moved up to noon because of inclement weather being forecast for the late afternoon. Indiana State (21-10 overall) is now tied with Southern Illinois for first place in the MVC standings at 6-2. Evansville (20-17) sits in third at 5-3.
• Earlham 8-11, Rose-Hulman 6-2 – At Richmond, Rose-Hulman senior Josh Mesenbrink blasted a grand slam to become the Engineers' single-season record holder for home runs, but Rose could not overcome Earlham in this Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.
Mesenbrink made Game 1 much closer with an eighth-inning grand slam for his single-season record 12th homer of the year. He snapped the record of 11 previously owned by Keenan Long (2009) and Tim Braun (2006).
Kade Kline also had two hits and scored twice in the opener for the visitors. Ian Kline had three strikeouts and Paul Durell and Jonathan Oliger had two each for the Engineers' bullpen.
In the nightcap, Brett Tuttle had three hits to lead an 11-hit Rose-Hulman attack, but Earlham relied on three hits and a home run from Nathan Lancianese to pick up the victory.
Tuttle was 3 for 5 with one run scored and two stolen bases. Colter Couillard-Rodak and Harrison Finch added two hits each.
Brett Borcherding had seven of the 12 Engineer strikeouts to lead the pitching effort.
With their eight-game winning streak snapped, the Engineers remain in contention near the top of the HCAC with an 18-9 record overall and a 9-5 mark in league play. Earlham improved to 20-8 and 9-3 respectively.
Rose will complete a three-game weekend slate Sunday with a 1 p.m. nonconference contest at Wilmington College.
Softball
• Indiana State 2-6, Southern Illinois 4-1 – At Carbondale, Ill., Indiana State split a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Southern Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Charlotte West Stadium.
The Sycamores (21-22 overall, 8-11 MVC) used a five-run fifth inning in Game 2 to surpass their win total from 2021 with the 6-1 win over Southern Illinois (21-17-1, 10-9) to even the series heading into Sunday.
In Game 1, a double to right center from Amanda Guercio put runners on second and third for the Sycamores with just one out in the opening frame. Isabella Henning drove in Bella Peterson with a sacrifice fly to give Indiana State a 1-0 lead. It was Henning’s MVC-leading 36th RBI of the season.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Salukis opened with a pair of singles. SIU took the lead on a two-run triple to left-center from Emma Austin. Ashley Wood extended the Salukis' lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly.
SIU added another run in the sixth, getting an RBI double down the left-field line from Jenny Jansen to go up 4-1.
An ISU run in the seventh could not prevent the Southern Illinois victory.
In Game 2, Peterson became the all-time leader for games played in a career at Indiana State with 213.
Henning picked up her MVC-leading 37th RBI in the third with a single to center that scored Peterson, who had reached with a lead-off walk and got to second on Guercio's sacrifice bunt.
With the score tied 1-1, the Sycamores put up a crooked number in the top of the fifth, scoring five runs. Danielle Henning completed the outburst by driving in Siwek and Shade to boost ISU's lead to 6-1.
ISU reliever Hailey Griffin worked a clean inning in the sixth, getting some help from her defense as Peterson made a diving catch in right to save a hit. Griffin struck out the game’s final batter, getting the victory to improve to 3-0 on the season. She finished with four strikeouts over 3.1 innings.
Indiana State finished with nine hits, getting contributions from eight different players while holding Southern Illinois to six hits.
The series will conclude Sunday. The first pitch has been moved up to noon EDT due to impending rain later in the afternoon.
• Transylvania 7-9, Rose-Hulman 1-3 – At the Engineer Softball Field, Rose pushed Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference co-leader Transylvania in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader before losing its second game of the day.
In the opener, Nicole Lang led the Rose-Hulman offense with a solo home run, while Ariel Thomasson added a single and struck out seven in a complete game in the pitching circle.
In Game 2, Rose led Transylvania 3-1 after three innings before the Pioneer offense secured the victory.
MaKenzie Morgan led the Engineers with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Game 2. Thomasson also had a single and an RBI, with Ashley Pinkham providing the Engineers' other RBI.
Sunday's home game against Spalding has been canceled due to projected rain, so Rose-Hulman (13-13) returns home to face Hanover on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
Men's tennis
• Rose-Hulman 8, Anderson 1 – At Anderson, Rose improved to 4-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action with a triumph over the host Ravens on Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers have now won 55 of their last 56 matches against HCAC competition and moved within one win of clinching the outright regular-season league championship.
Rose-Hulman's doubles teams of Joshua Giambattista and Owen Reynolds at No. 1; Grant Paradowski and Mark Slaninka at No. 2; and Rhian Seneviratne and Arudrra Krishnan at No. 3 started off the match with victories.
In singles action, the Engineers' Giambattista, Reynolds, Paradowski and Seneviratne each won in straight sets. Slaninka won in a third-set tiebreaker to complete the match victory.
Rose-Hulman (8-8 overall, 4-0 HCAC) will travel to Franklin for its HCAC regular-season finale at 11 a.m. Sunday. Anderson dropped to 14-4 and 2-2 respectively.
