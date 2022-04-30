Indiana State's track and field athletes established a pair of school records during the 112th Drake Relays, putting together a strong showing at America’s Athletic Classic on Saturday.
Jocelyn Quiles took more than 13 seconds off her previous women's 5,000-meter run time to break the school record in the distance event, while the Sycamores’ distance medley relay team of Ethan Breen, Tahj Johnson, Wyatt Wyman and Cale Kilian became the first ISU quartet to run a time under 9 minutes, 50 seconds.
ISU's only event winner was·Noah Malone in the men’s Paralympic 100-meter dash (10.69 seconds).
Also, the Sycamores' women's shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Ryann Porter, Zoe Sullivan, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith and Riley Tuerff placed second in 58.26 and JaVaughn Moore placed third in the men’s 100 (10.77)
Indiana State’s men’s 4x100 relay team made a statement on the opening day of relays, as Jarel Shaw, Moore, Tahj Johnson and Malone ran a season-best time of 40.12 in the prelims. The mark was the second-fastest in school history. The Sycamore quartet ran a time of 40.87 in the finals to place fourth.
The Sycamores had a trio of throwers compete on Day 2 of the Relays, with one setting a personal record and another setting a season-best mark.
Thomas Hickerson earned a top-five finish in the javelin with a best mark of 198 feet to place fifth. Hickerson’s mark was not only a personal record, but it's also the third-best mark in program history. He became the first Sycamore with a javelin throw of more than 60 meters since Sam Overton in 2019.
Hannah Redlin also had her best performance of the season Friday in the discus, finishing with a mark of 151-2) to place inside the top 20.
Up next for Indiana State is the Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington on Friday.
In other track and field news:
• ISU first — At the Gibson Track & Field Complex, the rest of Indiana State's teams competed closer to home Saturday and won their final home meet of the season on the men's and women's sides.
The Sycamore men scored 211 points, while Indiana State’s women finished with 125 points. ISU finished 86 points ahead of second-place Eastern Illinois on the men’s side, with the women’s team 20 points ahead of second-place University of Indianapolis.
As a team, Indiana State finished with 11 event wins and 29 top-three finishes. Jhivon Wilson (men's 100 and 200 meters) and Brittney Walker (women's long jump and triple jump) each won a pair of events for the Sycamores.
ISU event winners
· Jhivon Wilson – men’s 100 (10.48 seconds) and men’s 200 (21.24).
· Brittney Walker – women’s long jump (19 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and women’s triple jump (39-8 1/2).
· Mirlege Castor – women’s 100 (11.77).
· Cameron Stevens – men’s 400 (48.57).
· Daryl Black – men’s 110 hurdles (14.41).
· Quincy Armstrong – men’s 400 hurdles (52.83).
· Dearis Herron – men’s long jump (23-8 1/4).
· Wyatt Puff – men’s shot put (58-0 1/2).
· Elias Foor – men’s discus throw (175-1).
• Rose men 2nd in HCAC — At Hanover, the Rose-Hulman men's team relied on three event wins and 14 top-three finishes to place second in the 2022 Heartland Collegiate Athletic outdoor championships Saturday.
Rose had a streak of 13 consecutive HCAC men's outdoor championships snapped after Manchester won the meet with 172 points. The Engineers came home second in the 10-team meet with 147 points. Transylvania placed third with 104.
Rose-Hulman swept the three HCAC sprint championships to highlight the meet. Jailen Hobbs won the 100-meter dash (10.78 seconds) and 200 (21.85) titles. Jacob Eve brought home a third sprint title by winning the 400-meter championship (49.01).
Hobbs was named the HCAC Male Sprinter of the Year for his efforts in sweeping the 100- and 200-meter championships.
Rose runner-ups included Kyle Brownell in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), Isaiah Lilje in the javelin (161-2), Tim Youndt in the triple jump (44-9) and both the 4x100 (42.82) and 4x400 (3:23.53) relay teams.
Third-place Rose-Hulman finishers included Evan Brill in the 1,500 (4:06.87), Logan McLaughlin in the pole vault (11-5 3/4), John Sluys in the 5,000 (15:20.05) and 10,000 (31:36.66), Will Thesken in the 800 (1:58.99) and Youndt in the 110 hurdles (16.16).
Selected individuals from Rose-Hulman will compete Friday in the Billy Hayes Invitational at Bloomington.
• Rose women 3rd in HCAC — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman tallied two event wins and 14 top-three finishes to place third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's outdoor championships Saturday.
Manchester barely won the HCAC team championship with 180 points over second-place Hanover and its total of 177. Rose amassed 158 points and Anderson was a distant fourth in the 10-team meet with 73.
Rofiat Adeyemi swept the long jump (18 feet, 4 1/4 inches for an HCAC record) and triple jump (37-6 to tie the HCAC record) to highlight the Rose-Hulman performance. Her long-jump mark ranks No. 2 in program history. For her efforts, Adeyemi was named HCAC Women's Jumps Athlete of the Year.
Cameron Weber led the second-place efforts with a Rose school record in the hammer throw at 144-3. She broke the previous mark by almost nine feet.
Other runner-up performers included Kyra Hicks in the triple jump (34-11 3/4), Madison Lindfelt in the 3,000-steeplechase (12:52.28), Claire Perkins in the pole vault (10-0) and the 4x100 (51.54) and 4x400 (4:10.98) relay teams.
Selected individuals from Rose-Hulman will compete Friday ain the Billy Hayes Invitational at Bloomington.
Softball
• ISU game canceled — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Indiana State’s game against host Northern Iowa scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to rain. A doubleheader will be played Sunday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex, with Game 1 beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.
The Sycamores will host Loyola on May 7-8 at Price Field for their final series of the regular season.
Men's golf
• Rose moves up to 2nd — At Harrison, Ohio, Rose-Hulman moved from third place up to second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships Saturday at the Miami Whitewater Forest Course.
Transylvania leads the tournament with a two-day total of 608. Rose stands in second at 626, followed by Hanover in third at 633.
Earlham, Franklin, Bluffton and Mount St. Joseph round out the team scoring after 36 holes of action.
The third and final round will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.
HCAC men's golf championships
Rose-Hulman scores — 3. Gage Smith 78-76-154; 4. Matthew Kadnar 77-78-155; 9. Thomas Butler 80-77-157; 16. Jamison Boykins 80-80-160; 21. Braden Kattman 81-81-162; Zach Leedy 79-83-162.
Men's tennis
• Greenville 8, Rose-Hulman 1 — At Edwardsville, Ill., Rose-Hulman concluded its regular season Saturday with a loss on the indoor courts of the Edwardsville YMCA.
Greenville improved to 18-2 for the season, while Rose dropped to 9-9. Mark Slaninka and Grant Paradowski led the Engineers with an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles.
Rose-Hulman has secured the No. 1 seed for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament after a 5-0 regular season in league play. The Engineers will play the winner of the matchup of No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in semifinal action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nicholasville, Ky. The HCAC tournament championship match is scheduled for 10 a.m. next Sunday.
Women's tennis
• Greenville 7, Rose-Hulman 2 — At Edwardsville, Ill., Rose-Hulman completed its 2021-22 season Saturday afternoon with a loss on the indoor courts of the Edwardsville YMCA.
Taylor Goldman and Wynne Aldrich picked up singles victories for Rose. Goldman won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, while Aldrich won 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 3.
Rose-Hulman completed its season with a 3-8 record and reached the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals last fall.
