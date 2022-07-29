METRO ROUNDUP: ISU track/cross country announces 34 recruits

Head coach and program director Angie Martin has announced the addition of 34 student-athletes to the roster for Indiana State's 2022-23 track and field/cross country seasons Friday.
The incoming signing class consists of 17 men and 17 women, with the newcomers hailing from seven different states. Of the 34 newcomers, 21 are Indiana natives, with Illinois (six), Iowa (one), Kentucky (one), Ohio (one), South Dakota (one) and Wisconsin (one) also represented by the signing class. In addition, the Sycamores also have two international athletes joining the program, one each from Canada and the Faroe Islands.
Included in the signing class are six transfers, all of which either competed at the NJCAA National Championships or scored points in their respective conference championships at the NCAA. Of the 28 incoming freshmen, 25 have state championship experience.
Indiana State swept the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field titles and also won the 2022 MVC men’s outdoor track and field championship.
The men's newcomers are Ethan Baitz, distance runner from Homestead; Isaac Bryant, distance runner from Grinnell, Iowa and Indian Hills Community College; Nicholas Burris, middle distance runner from Mooresville; Conner Burries, pole vaulter from Center Grove; Gavin Connelly, thrower from Tecumseh; Emerson Fayman, distance runner from Minooka (Ill.) High School; Collin Forrest, hurdler from Minooka; Piere Hill, long jumper from Portage; Trent Jones, sprinter from Southmont; Ty Newsom, multi-event competitor from Mississinewa; Terrance O'Bannon, sprinter from Louisville Eastern; Daniel O'Laughlin, pole vaulter from New Prairie; Parker Speth, pole vaulter from Castle; Isiah Thomas, sprinter from Milwaukee and Indian Hills CC; Trevor Thompson, high jumper from Union City and transfer from Southern Illinois; Jackson Ward, distance runner from Washington, Ill.; and Cannen Wolf, distance runner from Liberty, Ill.
New Sycamore women are Niesha Anderson, thrower from Fort Wayne Snider; Abigail Ballengee, pole vaulter from Barr-Reeve; Maria Biskopstoe, sprinter from Klaksvik, Faroe Islands; Janiya Bowman, sprinter and long jumper from Plainfield, Ill., South; Alysha Bradford, sprinter from Mooresville; Cami Farmer, distance runner from Franklin Central; Josie Hapack, thrower from Highland, Ill.; Hannah Hendrick, pole vaulter from Spearfish, S.D., and Black Hills State; Taylor Jackson, hurdler from Merrillville; Essence Johnson, high jumper from Lake Central; Nyla Jones, sprinter from Ben Davis; Sara Skaff, distance runner from Sandusky, Ohio, Perkins; Allison Steffey, distance runner from West Lafayette; Brooklynn Williams, sprinter from South Bend Washington; Collette Wolfe, sprinter and hurdler from Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and South Dakota State; Kyra Young, distance runner from Mishawaka and Vincennes University; and Sophia Yovanovich, multi-event athlete from Zionsville.
Volleyball
• ISU schedule announced — First-year Indiana State coach Ashlee Pritchard announced the 2022 Sycamore schedule this week.
Indiana State opens its regular season at the Indiana Invitational, where the Sycamores will play Indiana in the season opener Aug. 26 before facing Jacksonville State and Chicago State the new day.
Indiana State will also play in tournaments at Western Michigan (Sept. 2-3) and Kentucky (Sept. 9-10). The Sycamores will face North Dakota, Wright State and Western Michigan at the Discover Kalamazoo Invitational, while playing Campbell and 2020 National Champion Kentucky at the Bluegrass Battle.
The Sycamores open MVC play at home Sept. 23-24 against Bradley and Illinois State respectively, with Indiana State slated to play five of its first seven conference matches at home.
Golf
• First one — Owen Roberts of Terre Haute got his first-ever hole-in-one Thursday at Mark's Par 3.
Roberts used a 5-iron on the 184-yard third hole, witnessed by Konner Stevens.
• Ace at Hulman Links — Steve Myers shot a hole-in-one earlier this month at Hulman Links, using a 9-iron on the 130-yard 16th hole.
Witnesses were Mike Chiado, Paul Thomas and Mark Strain.
