NCAA track and field preliminary round declarations were announced Thursday afternoon, with Indiana State track and field set to send 11 student-athletes to the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Bloomington from May 25-28.
JaVaughn Moore enters as the highest-ranked Sycamore in an event, as the sprinter is seeded eighth in the 100m. Moore, who was named the MVC Most Outstanding Track Athlete after setting the MVC Outdoor Championships record in the 100m, also qualified in the 200m, making him one of three Indiana State athletes to qualify for the preliminary round in multiple events. Also competing from the Sycamore sprints group will be Noah Malone, who is seeded 10th in the 200m.
Also qualifying in multiple events for the Sycamores was Shomari Rogers-Walton, who made the field in both the long jump and triple jump. Rogers-Walton is seeded 28th in the long jump and 31st in the triple jump, with his season-best mark in the latter event coming at the MVC Outdoor Championships.
William Staggs will represent the Blue and White in the pole vault, as he enters seeded 37th. Staggs' top two marks this season have come in the last three meets, including a season-best mark in Bloomington earlier this month at the Billy Hayes Invitational.
Two throwers will compete for Indiana State in Bloomington, as Wyatt Puff and Brett Norton both qualified for prelims. Norton has the better ranking of the two, as he is seeded 38th in the shot put. Puff qualified in both the shot put and discus, ranking 44th in both events.
Nathan Kiger used a strong performance in the high jump at the MVC Outdoor Championships to qualify, posting a season-best mark in Des Moines to earn a spot in the field. Kiger is seeded 45th in the event.
A pair of hurdlers are among the Indiana State contingent for the regional meet, with both Luigi Rivas and Quincy Armstrong posting season-best marks at the MVC Outdoor Championships to qualify. Rivas is seeded 46th in the 110m hurdles, while Armstrong is seeded 46th in the 400m hurdles.
On the women's side, Ryann Porter enters as the top Sycamore, as she is seeded 14th in the triple jump. Porter was an Honorable Mention All-American last season after advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Championships as a freshman.
Selene Weaver also qualified on the women's side in the pole vault, as she enters seeded 41st. Similar to Staggs, Weaver's top mark this season came in Bloomington earlier this month at the Billy Hayes Invitational.
Heat sheets for each event will be made available prior to the start of the NCAA East Preliminary Round.
To qualify, athletes must be among the top 48 in an individual event, or in the top 24 as a relay team. The top 12 finishers in each event at the East Preliminary Round will advance to the NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round is slated for May 25-28 at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Indiana, with the 2022 NCAA Outdoor National Championships scheduled for June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
I I I
In other track and field news:
• Rose athletes shine — At Rock Island, Ill., Rose-Hulman sophomore Rofiat Adeyemi set another school record to cap her 2022 regular season at the Augustana (Ill.) Last Chance Meet on Thursday afternoon.
Adeyemi snapped her women’s long jump school record with a mark of 18' 9 3/4" to vault into contention for a spot at the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships later this month. She also competed in the triple jump with a mark of 37' 11 1/2".
On the men's side, sophomore Jailen Hobbs continued with another school record at the Augustana Last Chance Invitational on Thursday.
Hobbs snapped his own men’s 100-meter school record for the third time in the 2022 outdoor season with a time of 10.56 seconds at Augustana to close the regular season.
Hobbs earned HCAC Sprint Athlete and HCAC Newcomer of the Year honors both indoors and outdoors this season. He has established school record in the outdoor 100 (10.56), outdoor 200 (21.85) and indoor 60 (6.85) in 2022.
The field for the NCAA Championships will be unveiled late Friday night.
Softball
• ISU's Peterson, Henning honored — Indiana State softball had two players receive 2022 NFCA Division I All-Region accolades as Bella Peterson and Isabella Henning were named to the Mideast Second and Third Teams, respectively, as announced by the organization on Thursday.
This is the second-straight season that Peterson has earned Second Team All-Region honors and the first career All-Region accolade for Henning. For the Sycamores, it is the second consecutive season that they have had a pair of All-Region selections. Henning becomes the 11th Sycamore to be named to an All-Region team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.