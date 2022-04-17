Indiana State shot a season-low round of 304 on Sunday and is the first-round leader at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship being played at Greenbriar Hills Country Club.
Missouri State is four shots back of the Sycamores at 308 while four teams — Illinois State, Drake, Northern Iowa and defending champion Evansville — are at 309.
“We had the most focused practice round of the year on Saturday and you could tell by how relaxed our team played today," coach Greg Towne said. "We will have to rely on that prep on Monday because the wind is going to pick up and change directions.
“Overall, I’m really pleased with how we played as a group. Chelsea [Morrow] finished strong playing the difficult final three holes at even par while Molly [Lee] birdied the 18th which played over par significantly today. Kristen [Hobbs] and Lauren [Green] were steady all day and Madison [Branum] shot even par on her back nine showing a lot of fight.”
Morrow shot even-par on the front nine and finished her day at 4-over 75 with a trio of birdies, including back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 to bounce back from a double bogey on the par-5 14. Green and Lee are tied for sixth at 76. Hobbs is at 77 and tied for 10th place and Branum shot 79 (the field average).
Northern Iowa’s Hannah Bermel and Evansville’s Mallory Russell lead the field at 73.
The second of three rounds begins at 10 a.m. Monday.
In other golf news:
• Centre 6.5, Rose-Hulman 5.5 — At Danville, Ky., the Rose-Hulman men lost a match-play event against the host Colonels on Friday after a potential match-tying putt lipped out on the final hole.
Matthew Kadnar and Braden Kattman contributed to 3.5 points on the day. Both players won a match play contest over six holes, combined for one point on an alternate shot format for six holes, and were all square in a four-ball match over six holes.
Alex Bilodeau added a point by winning in match play over a six-hole stretch and Jamison Boykins and Thomas Butler added the final point of the day by winning in the alternate-shot format.
The Engineers return to action on April 23-24 at the Earlham Invitational.
• Ace — At Hulman Links, Tom Cain shot a hole-in-one Friday on the 130-yard fourth hole.
Cain used a 9-iron for the shot, witnessed by Tim Clements and John Nevins.
Track
• Sycamores shine at Auburn — At Auburn, Ala., Indiana State had 22 personal records and JaVaughn Moore tied the school record in the 100-meter dash at the War Eagle Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Facing its toughest competition of the season, ISU had 10 top-three finishes.
Placing second were Ryann Porter in women's triple jump, Luigi Rivas in men's high hurdles, the men's 4x100 team of Shomari Rogers-Walton, Moore, Tahj Johnson and Noah Malone and the men's 4x400 team of Mitchell Cline, Johnson, Wyatt Wyman and Cameron Stevens.
Moore's record-tying time of 10.29 seconds was good for third in his event, while other third-place finishers were Cale Kilian in the men's invitational 1,500, Logan Pietzrak in the men's invitational 5,000, Terre Haute South graduate Cael Light in the men's 5,000, Ethan Breen in men's steeplechase and the women's 4x400 team of Sierra Long, Iyanla Hunter, Reynei Wallace and Riley Tuerff.
ISU hosts the Gibson Invitational that begins Thursday. Alumni Weekend and Senior Day will be celebrated and the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championship teams will be recognized.
• Engineers compete in state meet — At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman sophomore Jailen Hobbs broke his own 100-meter dash school record to lead four men's event winners at the Indiana Division III Men's Track and Field Championships at DePauw on Saturday.
Hobbs was named Men's Athlete of the Meet after winning both the 100 and 200-meter dash events. His winning time of 10.68 ranks No. 20 in NCAA Division III this season. Hobbs also won the 200-meter dash in 22.53 seconds.
Jacob Eve completed a sweep of the three sprint event titles by winning the 400-meter dash in 49.67 seconds. Tim Youndt added the day's fourth win with a personal-best triple jump mark of 45-7.75.
The Rose women won two events and placed fourth as a team at the same event. Rofiat Adeyemi won triple jump and was second in long jump, and Christina Rogers won the 400 and was part of a second-place 4x400 team.
The Engineers host the Rose-Hulman Twilight Meet on Friday at the William Welch Track and Field Complex.
Baseball
• Engineers sweep — At Louisville, Ky., Rose-Hulman swept host Transylvania 10-4 and 12-8 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday at the University of Louisville to increase its road winning streak to six.
Josh Mesenbrink led the offense onslaught with three home runs, two triples and a double in a 6-of-9 performance. Mesenbrink also tied the Rose-Hulman single-season home run record with his 11th round tripper of the season during the second game.
In the opener, Mesenbrink provided two of his home runs and finished with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Andy Krajecki also had three hits including a triple, scored twice and had two RBI; Manuel Lopez had a single, triple, two runs and two RBI; Harrison Finch had a single and double; and Kade Kline had two singles and scored twice. Ian Kline improved to 5-1 with an eight-inning pitching performance.
In the nightcap, Mesenbrink finished 3 for 3 with a home run, two triples, three runs scored and two RBI. Krajecki added a 2-for-3 day with three runs scored and Brett Tuttle also had two hits with one run scored. Drew Roberts had two RBI.
Rose-Hulman improved to 16-7 and 7-3 in the HCAC while Transylvania dropped to 10-17 and 4-6. The Engineers host Franklin in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 6, Transylvania 3 — At the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center, the host Engineers improved to 3-0 in Heartland College Athletic Conference men's matches.
Rose-Hulman trailed 2-1 after doubles play but won five singles matches to take home the 6-3 win.
Singles winners included Owen Reynolds, Grant Paradowski, Rhian Seneviratne, Arudrra Krishnan and Corey Pollard. Mark Slaninka and Paradowski added a tiebreak victory at the No. 1 flight to give the Engineers momentum heading into singles action.
Rose-Hulman improved to 7-8 overall and has now won 54 of its last 55 matches against HCAC competition dating back to 2015. The Engineers travel to Pendleton to face Anderson next Saturday.
Softball
• Engineers lose twice — At Cincinnati, Ohio, Mount St. Joseph swept a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 12-1.
Phoebe Worstell had the Engineers' only hit in the first game and also had a hit in the second contest. Ariel Thomasson had a double, Nicole Lang scored a run and Katie Palmer had the RBI.
Mount St. Joseph improved to 23-6, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 13-11. The Engineers return to action next Saturday at home against Transylvania.
