METRO ROUNDUP: ISU standout Adrian Folks out for season

The leading scorer for the Indiana State women's basketball team — junior forward Adrian Folks, averaging 14.6 points per game — is out for the season with a torn ACL and torn MCL.
That information, which first appeared on Folks' Twitter page Wednesday, was confirmed by the ISU Sports Information Department on Thursday.
Featured on the front page of Thursday's Tribune-Star's sports section with a large photo and a lengthy story written Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot Folks suffered the serious injuries last week while the team was on a three-game road trip around Thanksgiving. They were not announced immediately afterward, presumably to keep Wednesday night's opponent — Chicago State — from being able to plan in advance for her absence.
Coach Chad Killinger's Sycamores won at Chicago State 59-58 on a putback by 6-0 sophomore Mya Glanton at the final buzzer.
In Wednesday's game, ISU started Glanton, Del'Janae Williams, Marie Hunter, Natalia Lalic and Tonysha Curry. Williams paced the team with 24 points and seven steals, while Curry had a team-high eight rebounds.
Folks' Twitter page was filled with "get well" messages Thursday. Responding to a direct message sent to her, Williams promised the Tribune-Star: "I'll be back."
Meanwhile, remember that her injuries occurred last week, not Wednesday. So there is no such thing as "The Tribune-Star Jinx."
The Sycamores (3-4) will face Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center.
Baseball
• Rex name Chavarria manager — The Rex announced Thursday that Matthew Chavarria will be the team's next head coach.
As a player, Chavarria won the Prospect League Championship in 2012 with the West Virginia Miners. In 2014, he was a Prospect League All-Star for the Rex. Chavarria won a Division II baseball championship at Southern Indiana and remains an assistant with the Screaming Eagles.
“I am pleased to announce the hiring of Matthew Chavarria, as the new head coach of Rex baseball. He is a former Rex player who knows the reputation we’ve built in the Wabash Valley. Matt comes with great enthusiasm, professional baseball experience and collegiate coaching experience. We feel he will be a great fit for us,” said Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli in a team press release.
Chavarria replaced former major-leaguer A.J. Reed, who recently resigned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.