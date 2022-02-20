Indiana State's softball team defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the Warner Park Complex to complete a weekend sweep of the Chattanooga Challenge and extend their winning streak to seven games.
ISU got both its runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out, two-run single by Danielle Henning after Lyndsi Adamson had held Northwestern State to just one run in the top of the third. Lexi Benko pitched the last two innings for a save.
The Sycamores have now won seven in a row, their longest winning streak since 2018. They play this coming weekend at the Samford Bulldog Classic at Birmingham, Ala.
• Two wins Saturday -- Indiana State stretched its softball winning streak to six on Saturday, beating Southern Illinois Edwardsville 7-5 and Tennessee Tech 3-2 at the Chattanooga Challenge.
ISU got four runs in the sixth inning to come from behind for the win against SIUE.
The Sycamores took an early 3-0 lead on a two-run double by Annie Tokarek and an error, but the Cougars got the next five runs. But in the bottom of the fifth, Lexie Siwek, Kennedy Shade and Danielle Henning had run-scoring singles and Abi Chipps got an RBI on a ground out. Lyndsi Adamson was winning pitcher in relief.
In the second game, ISU again got the early lead on two-out RBI singles by Amanda Guercio and Siwek in the first inning. Henning doubled in the second and scored on an error.
Lexi Benko got her third win of the season, giving up two runs in the top of the third but retiring 13 of the last 14 batters.
Now 6-2, the Sycamores face Northwestern State on Sunday morning.
Track
• Streak ends; both Rose teams place second -- At Defiance, Ohio, the longest team championship streak in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference came to an end Saturday when Rose-Hulman placed second in the HCAC Indoor Championships. Rose-Hulman's women also placed second.
The Rose men had won 24 straight HCAC track championships, including the last 11 indoor meets, but was outscored 158.5-154 by Manchester this time.
Jailen Hobbs of the Engineers set school and conference records in winning the 60-meter dash in 6.85 seconds and also won the 200.
Other Rose-Hulman champions were Kyle Brownell in high jump, Jacob Eve in the 400, Tim Youndt in triple jump and two relay teams: the 4x200 with Jacob Jagger, Ian Lemons, Prescott Brackett and Hobbs and the 4x400 with Isaiah Lilje, Jonathan Rogers, Will Thesken and Eve.
The Rose women also placed second to Manchester, scoring 135 points to 176.5 for the Spartans.
Rofiat Adeyemi of the Engineers won long jump and triple jump with the second-best triple jump and third-best long jump in school history.
Other Rose-Hulman winners were Madison Lindfelt in the 800, Christina Rogers in the 400, Evelyn Utley in shot put and the 4x400 relay team of Emily Peterson, Whitney Shepherd, Liv Aspholm and Rogers.
• ISU sweeps at home -- Host Indiana State swept men's and women's titles Saturday in the Sycamores' final indoor competition of the season, the ISU Open.
The Sycamores won 17 of 21 events, a total that doesn't include Mirlege Castor who won the 60-meter dash as an unattached competitor.
Men's winners were Noah Malone in the 60, Mitchell Cline in the 400, Terre Haute South graduate Cael Light in the 800, Jason Dworak in the 3,000, Luigi Rivas in 60-meter hurdles, Kevin Krutsch in high jump, Mitch Conard in long jump, Callan Whitehouse in pole vault, Brett Norton in shot put and South graduate Brandon Peck in weight throw.
Women's winners were Reynei Wallace in the 200, Jocelyn Quiles in the 800, Chloe Loftus in the 3,000, Eva Grace Quinlan in high jump, Dominique Wood in long jump, Selene Weaver in pole vault and Brittnee James in shot put.
The Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships are next Sunday and Monday at Chicago.
Baseball
• Sycamores split -- At Port Charlotte, Fla., Indiana State came from behind for a 9-7 win over Marshall early Sunday at the Snowbird Classic, then gave up an 8-0 lead and lost to Ohio State in Sunday's second game.
Jordan Schaffer extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a hit in each game.
Now 2-2, ISU plays Merrimack on Friday, also at Port Charlotte.
• Ohio State 9, Indiana State 3 -- At Port Charlotte, Fla., Indiana State gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning Saturday and never caught up with the Buckeyes.
Miguel Rivera had an RBI single in the top of the first for ISU, and the Sycamores scored in the second and fifth innings.
Josue Urdaneta had three hits for the Sycamores, while Jordan Schaffer had a double and scored twice and Mike Sears also doubled. Schaffer has now hit safely and reached base safely in 14 straight games.
Swimming
• Sycamores third -- At Iowa City, Indiana State placed third in the Missouri Valley Conference Swimming & Diving Championships that concluded Saturday.
Missouri State dominated the meet with 889.5 points while Illinois State (492.5) won a three-team battle for second over ISU (474) and Southern Illinois (473.5).
Marni Gray was all-conference in the 100 and 200 butterfly events, while Alexa Szadorski (400 individual medley), Emily Webb (200 freestyle) and Madie Rutan (200 backstroke) were also all-conference performers.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Chloe Farro, Szadorski, Kaimi Matsumoto and Webb set a school record while finishing third in the meet's final event.
ISU competes March 10-12 at the CSCAA National Invitational at Elkhart.
Tennis
• Rose splits -- At Naperville, Ill., the Rose-Hulman men won 6-3 over the Milwaukee School of Engineering after losing 9-0 to national power and host North Central on Saturday at the Naperville Tennis Center.
Winners for Rose were Joshua Giambattista at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles (with Mark Slaninka), Owen Reynolds at No. 3 singles, Grant Paradowski at No. 4 singles and Corey Pollard at No. 5 singles. The doubles team of Austin Perry and Rhian Seneviratne also won.
Now 2-2, Rose-Hulman begins its Florida trip next Sunday. North Central is 6-1, Milwaukee School of Engineering 1-4.
