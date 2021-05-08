METRO ROUNDUP: ISU softball drops regular-season finale

Indiana State's softball team remained in a run-scoring drought Saturday at Loyola, dropping a 4-1 game to the host Ramblers to lose the Missouri Valley Conference series two games to one.
After a first-inning run by Loyola, Lexie Siwek had a run-scoring double in the third for the Sycamores, but that was all they could muster in their last regular-season game.
Now 19-27 overall and 12-15 in the Valley, ISU plays next in the MVC Tournament at Evansville. Loyola is 12-28 and 8-16.
I I I
In other softball:
• Engineers swept — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman lost 11-0 and 13-3 to host Transylvania in the Engineers' final games of the 2021 season.
Ashley Pinkham and Mackenzie Hunt had the only hits for Rose-Hulman in the first game. Alexis Fortuna was 2 for 2 with a double and a run and Reagan Knabe had a triple, a run and an RBI in the nightcap as the Engineers finished 9-27. Transylvania is 24-8, 12-2 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Saturday was the last competition for Rose-Hulman seniors Emily Struble and Jessica Thuer.
Baseball
• Trailblazers split — At Vincennes, the Trailblazers split with Illinois Central on Saturday, losing 6-5 but winning the second game 12-2.
Sullivan's Sam Steimel pitched a five-inning complete game in the second contest, while Riverton Parke's Garrett Lawson, South Vermillion's Connor VanLannen and Cloverdale's Parker Watts also saw action.
