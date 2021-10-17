Indiana State celebrated soccer Senior Day on Sunday with a third straight victory, downing Missouri State 3-1 in Missouri Valley play at Memorial Stadium.
CeCe Wahlberg, Sasha Thompson amd Mackenzie Kent maintained their tie for the team lead in goals by getting one each; all three now have five for the season.
Wahlberg scored on a pass from Jensen Margheim in the eighth minute, and Thompson made it 2-0 in the 36th minute assisted by Katie Yankey.
Kent scored early in the second half, assisted by Chloe Tesny, and the visiting Bears broke up the shutout in the final minute of play. Maddie Alexander had seven saves for ISU.
Indiana State is now 5-7-2, 3-2-1 in MVC matches, while Missouri State fell to 4-7-4 and 1-4-1. The Sycamores host Illinois State at 7 p.m. Friday.
In other soccer:
• Rose-Hulman 1, Transylvania 0 — At Lexington, Ky., the Engineer women won their fifth straight shutout and improved to 9-2-1, 5-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
Lane Lawrence had the only goal of the match in the 11th minute and Natalie Dillon had three saves for Rose, which outshot its hosts 22-9. The Engineer women host Hanover at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• Rose-Hulman 3, Transylvania 1 — At Lexington, Ky., the Engineer men won their sixth match in a row and remain unbeaten in HCAC play.
Tatenda Mafa put the Engineers ahead in the 21st minute, assisted by Caleb Urban, and Takezo Kelly scored from A.J. Yilmaz in the 33rd minute. Matt Fix scored in the second half, also assisted by Urban.
Now 9-4-1 and 6-0 in conference play, Rose-Hulman visits Hanover for a 3:30 p.m. match Wednesday.
Volleyball
• Sycamores go 1-1 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Indiana State wasn't able to sweep its Iowa trip, losing 3-2 to Northern Iowa on Saturday night after winning at Drake on Friday.
The 12-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 15-11 loss was the Sycamores' first in a five-set match this season. ISU outhit the Panthers .253 to .153 but had nine service errors plus 21 attack errors.
Mallory Keller and Madeline Williams had 12 kills each, with Karinna Gall adding 11 while also getting 12 digs. Chloe Mason (23) and Emma Kaelin (22) combined for 45 assists, while Melina Tedrow had 21 digs.
On Friday, ISU won at Drake for the first time since 2013 by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16.
Kaitlyn Hamilton had a career-high 16 kills with Gall adding 13. Mason had 25 assists and 10 digs and Tedrow had 20 digs.
Now 11-7 overall, 3-5 in the MVC, ISU plays a 2 p.m. match this Saturday at Evansville.
• Engineers split — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman lost to the host Spartans but beat St. Mary's College on Saturday.
Manchester won 25-14, 25-16, 26-24 in the first match before the Engineers beat St. Mary's 25-21, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 16-14.
Kylie Rathbun had a career-high 41 digs in the victory, while Sophia Koop had 15 kills and 21 digs, Jillian Gregg 20 assists and 15 digs and Elizabeth Canon 12 kills, 15 digs and seven aces. Sophia Harrison added 21 assists.
Against Manchester, Rathbun had 18 digs, Harrison 14 assists and Canon 10 kills. Now 10-13, 1-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Association, the Engineers host Anderson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Swimming
• Sycamores compete twice — At West Lafayette, Indiana State finished third at the Indiana Intercollegiate on Saturday after losing at home to Illinois on Friday.
Purdue and Ball State finished ahead of ISU in the 12-team event. Marni Gray (second in 100 butterfly), Chloe Farro (third 50 freestyle, second 100 freestyle) and Madie Rutan (third 100 backstroke) led the way for the Sycamores. ISU was also second in the 200 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay (which included Gray).
On Friday, ISU lost to Illinois 184.5-98.5 at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
The Sycamores had their first three event winners of the season at Carmen Alard Vegas swept the backstroke events and Gray won 100 butterfly.
The Sycamores are back at home at 6 p.m. Friday against Northern Iowa.
• Engineers fourth, 11th — At West Lafayette, the Rose men were fourth and the Engineer women 11th at the Indiana Intercollegiate.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Tyler Sommer, Logan McLaughlin, Ryan Nikolic and Jared Brown earned a top-five finish in men's competition. The women had five top-20 performances.
Rose-Hulman's men compete this Friday at Wabash, while the women will be at Wabash the next day for the Indiana Division III Meet.
Tennis
• Transylvania 5, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Nicholasville, Ky., Transylvania advanced to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's championship match with a win Saturday morning.
Rose-Hulman finished a 3-6 fall season.
Cross country
• Engineers 19th, 21st — At Oberlin, Ohio, the Rose-Hulman men were 19th and its women 21st at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble on Saturday.
John Sluys led the men by finishing 67th in 27:14 for eight kilometers while Hammond Law ran 28:00, Elliott Whiteside 28:28, Daniel Gaull 28:29, Tyler Koopman 28:47, Evan Brill 28:54 and Ethan Miller 29:02.
Libby Smith was 75th for the women in 24:11 for six kilometers while Kaia Johnson had a time of 24:30, Madison Lindfelt 24:45, Audrey Pangerc 25:45, Haley Braker 26:27, Naomi Knudtson 26:51 and Whitney Shepherd 26:54.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships are Oct. 30 at Shelbyville.
• ISU 23rd, 24th — At Peoria, Ill., senior Jocelyn Quiles placed eighth in the women's 6K with the fourth-fastest time in ISU history (21:10.9) as the highlight of Friday's Bradley Pink Classic.
Terre Haute South graduate Cael Light led the 23rd-place men's team with a time of 25:18.1 for the 8K race, followed by Cale Kilian (25:25.5), Logan Pietzrak (25:26.7), Negus Bogard (25:28.3) and Jason Dworak (25:37.9).
Other ISU women were Sydney Partyka (22:10.4), Erica Barker (22:41.7), Morgan Dyer (23:11.5) and Maggie Falater (23:36.6).
The Missouri Valley Conference Championships are Oct. 29 at Normal, Ill.
Golf
• Rose men fifth — At Pataskala, Ohio, Rose-Hulman's men placed fifth at the Denison Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
Matthew Kadnar was 14th individually with Jamison Boykins 17th. It was the last fall event of the season.
Baseball
• Fougerousse, Tucker star — At Cincinnati, Ohio, Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati played a 14-inning scrimmage Sunday with Indiana winning 18-16.
Linton graduate Kip Fougerousse had four hits and three RBI for the Hoosiers, while Northview graduate Braydon Tucker had three strikeouts.
