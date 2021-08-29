Indiana State lost its home opener 2-1 to Tennessee-Martin in women's college soccer Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The visiting Seahawks had a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute on a goal by Jill Hildreth, and it stayed that way until early in the second period.
Nora Henderson tied the match 1-1 in the 55th minute with her first career goal, assisted by Mackenzie Kent. But Hildreth scored again in the 71st minute on the rebound of a shot stopped by ISU keeper Maddie Alexander. The Sycamores had a 7-5 advantage in shots.
On Friday, ISU lost 3-1 at Missouri in a match that was delayed a day by weather. CeCe Wahlberg gave ISU the lead in the seventh minute, but the Sycamores were outshot 26-7 for the day.
Now 1-3, Indiana State is back on the road Thursday at Furman.
Volleyball
• ISU finishes 1-2 — At Charleston, S.C., Indiana State had a dominating first set over the home team Saturday night at the College of Charleston Invitational, but lost the last three sets to finish 1-2 for the weekend.
Freshman Emma Kaelin had 32 assists, seven kills, five digs and three blocks; Mallory Keller had 12 kills; and Melina Tedrow had 18 digs with Karinna Gall and Ashley Eck getting 13 each. But although the Sycamores were outscored just 85-84 for the match, they lost 10-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.
In Saturday's first match, the Sycamores beat Eastern Michigan 3-1 as Keller had 17 kills and Gall 16 while Kaelin handed out 34 assists in the 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14 win.
Other double-figure performances included 12 assists by Chloe Mason, 14 digs from Tedrow and 11 digs from Gall, while Madeline Williams had four of the Sycamores' 10 service aces.
Friday's season-opening match was a close one but the Sycamores fell 3-1 to Kennesaw State.
Tedrow moved into seventh place in career assists with 23 in that match, while Kaelin had 17 assists and 11 digs, Mason 16 assists and nine digs and Gall 11 kills in the 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 decision.
The 1-2 Sycamores are back in action this coming weekend at the Middle Tennessee/Belmont Invitational at Nashville, Tenn., beginning Friday.
• Newton is MVP — At West Lafayette, Terre Haute South graduate Caitlyn Newton was named Most Valuable Player of the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier Tournament after leading Purdue to a pair of wins.
Newton had 25 kills, 14 digs and three blocks as the Boilermakers beat Loyola Marymount 3-1 and Kansas 3-0.
Soccer
• Harris-Stowe 1, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At St. Louis, the Pomeroy women lost a road match Sunday.
Tennis
• Rowe wins — At Zionsville, Sarah Rowe of Terre Haute won the girls 14-and-under title last week at the Team Witsken Showdown.
Rowe, a freshman at Terre Haute South, beat Duygu Arseven of Indianapolis in the championship match.
Golf
• Ace at Mark's — Johnny Hoopingarner Jr. of Terre Haute got his first-ever hole-in-one last week while playing in the Sycamore Club Scramble.
Hoopingarner used a 7-iron to hole out on the 153-yard 14th hole. Mick Lamb, Jacob Bray and Bernie Bray witnessed the shot.
