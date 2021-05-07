Indiana State set a school record in the men's 4x100 relay Friday night at the Pacesetter Sports Invitational at the Gibson Track & Field Complex.
The team of Matthew Lewis-Banks, JaVaughn Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Noah Malone completed the race in 39.76 seconds, breaking a record that had stood since 1997. The time is best in the Missouri Valley Conference so far, 16th in the NCAA East Region and 34th in the nation.
Lewis-Banks also dominated 110-meter hurdles, getting personal-best times in both trials and finals and winning in 13.98 seconds, the 10th-best ISU time and second in the Valley.
Moore also won the 200; Dearis Herron and Frankie Young II went one-two in long jump, which is where they also rank in the Valley; and Kevin Krutsch won high jump.
For the ISU women, Ryann Porter won triple jump with the best Valley time so far and third-best in school history; Selene Weaver won pole vault; Jocelyn Quiles won the invitational 1,500; and Reynei Wallace won the 100.
Rose-Hulman also competed in the meet, its best showing a sixth-place finish by Nolan Gross in steeplechase and personal-best times turned in by Jacob Eve in the 400 and Noah Heckenlively in the 800.
Softball
• Sycamores split — At Chicago, Indiana State got its first win at Loyola since 2015 while splitting a doubleheader with the Ramblers.
ISU won the first game 2-1 in 10 innings, scoring its runs on a second-inning homer by Lexie Siwek and a game-winning blast by Amanda Guercio. Kaylee Barrett's run-scoring grounder drove in the only run for the Sycamores in the second game.
ISU is now 19-26, 12-14 in the MVC, while Loyola is 11-28 and 7-16. The teams complete the series at noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.