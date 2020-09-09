Indiana State and Montana announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2022 and 2025 seasons on Wednesday.
The first game between Indiana State and Montana will take place in Terre Haute on Sept. 17, 2022, with the Sycamores returning the trip to Missoula on Sept. 20, 2025.
“This series is a great opportunity for us to play a top-quality team outside of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, providing our fan base exciting new opportunities during the regular season,” Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said in a press release. “Montana is a tremendous football program that is ranked in the Top-25 on a regular basis, and the chance to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while helping us reach our goal of the FCS Playoffs.”
It will mark the first meeting between the two programs.
The Sycamores have two home-and-home series presently, returning a trip to Eastern Kentucky in 2021 after the Colonels visited Memorial Stadium in 2019 as well as a series with regional rival Eastern Illinois from 2023-26. ISU will announce one more home-and-home series in the coming weeks.
The first game in the series could be a part of the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge Series, one that ISU has not taken part in since it began in 2017. It is unknown whether ISU’s return trip to the Grizzlies’ Missoula, Mont. campus would fall under that series as it is unknown whether it will still be contested at that point.
Soccer
Women
• Oakland City 5, SMWC 2 – At St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Alexis Pflum and Molly Knox scored on Senior Day for the Pomeroys’ women’s soccer team. Seniors Corre Matherly and Elizabeth Reel were honored.
Tuesday
Men
• SWMC 2, Oakland City 0 – At St. Mary-of-the-Woods, the Pomeroys celebrated Senior Day during its men’s soccer season-opener on Tuesday, but it was a freshman who made the day a success. Freshman Juan Parra had both goals in a 2-0 win over Oakland City, one of them assisted by his older brother.
Parra’s first goal came in the last minute of the first period. After the visiting Oaks made a strong bid to answer early in the second half, Parra scored again in the 66th minute.
Seniors Keegan Prescott and Elias Ramsey were honored.
Golf
• Ace at Mark’s — Justin Fagg of Terre Haute shot a hole-in-one Monday on the 153-yard 14th hole at Mark’s Par 3.
Fagg used an 8-iron for the shot, witnessed by Aaron Kupl, John Bishop and Scott Bowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.