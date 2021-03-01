Indiana State battled on Sunday, earning All-MVC honors in each contested event, but fell just short of the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field title by placing second as a team; Sycamore women placed fourth.
Northern Iowa claimed the men’s team title, edging out the Sycamores by 2.5 points after winning the 4x400 relay. The Panthers scored 167.5 while ISU tallied 165. The Sycamores defeated Illinois State (138), Drake (60), Bradley (51), Southern Illinois (31), Loyola (26), Valparaiso (18.5) and Evansville (6).
The Sycamore women placed fourth with 75 points, falling to Illinois State (138), Southern Illinois (118) and Northern Iowa (107). ISU finished in front of Missouri State (73), Bradley (58), Loyola (46), Drake (35), Evansville (10) and Valparaiso (2).
At the conclusion of the meet, Mia Mackenzie was named the Elite 17 Award winner due to her efforts in the classroom as the female athlete with the top GPA.
The first final event on the track managed to set the tone early for the Blue & White on the men’s side. Matthew Lewis-Banks, racing as the lone Sycamore in the 60-meter hurdles, clocked the ninth-best time in Sycamores history of 7.85 en route to his second-consecutive 60-meter hurdle title. The junior was named the MVC Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete for his efforts.
Freshman Tahj Johnson took advantage of the momentum from Lewis-Banks and opened heat one of the 400-meter dash finals in impressive fashion. Johnson raced to a heat victory with a personal-best time of 49.04, but ultimately finished as the Valley runner-up by just .01 to Brandon Gage of Illinois State.
JaVaughn Moore sprinted to his second-straight 60-meter dash title with a time of 6.74, holding off Tayshaun Cooper of UNI by .01 for the crown. Jarel Shaw also earned All-MVC honors for the Trees, placing third in 6.82.
Moore’s day on the track wasn’t over. Two events later the junior earned All-MVC honors once again with a silver finish in the 200-meter dash and time of 21.78. His teammate, Shaw, brought home four points for the Trees in fifth at 22.11.
Will Smith managed to continue the string of All-MVC honorees for the men, crossing the line in third in a deep field of the 800-meter run with a time of 1:52.35, the ninth-best time in ISU history.
Also having a career day for the Sycamores was Mitch Conard in the heptathlon. The sophomore put together several strong efforts to close out the competition, including winning the 1,000-meter run at 2:50.69 before placing third overall in heptathlon with the sixth-best point total in ISU history of 5,041.
In the field for the men, the high jumpers continued to assert their dominance in the conference. Senior Nick Schultz claimed the first title of his career at 6-feet 10 1/4 while Nathan Kiger earned a runner-up finish and All-MVC honors with the same mark.
The team standings came down to the final event of the day on the men’s side. The men’s 4x400-meter relay squad of Johnson, Ben Shepard, Smith and Moore raced their way to All-Valley honors by placing third with a time of 3:19.63, but couldn’t hold off the surging Panthers who ended up taking the event and the title.
On the women’s side, freshman Ryann Porter earned the only All-MVC performance. She began the day by hurdling her way to a third-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking a personal-best time of 8.81.
The women’s 4x400 team of Iyanla Hunter, Rebecca Odusola, Sierra Long and Zoe Sullivan battled their way to a fourth-place finish in the event, clocking a time of 3:54.88 to close out the MVC Championships.
Indiana State will now have a three-week hiatus before returning to the track for outdoor season beginning March 27 at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Miss.
In other ISU news:
• Sycamores opt out — Indiana State will not compete in the Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at Evansville, Program Director Angela Martin announced Monday morning.
“Going through the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful on our student-athletes,” Martin said. “The distance runners took the brunt of it, losing their outdoor season in 2020 and their cross country season in the fall. The coaching staff has had many discussions with the student-athletes and has made the joint decision to opt out of the MVC Cross Country Championships.”
“From the onset of the discussion about conducting two championships in the spring semester, we were not in favor of it as an institution,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Angie Lansing said. “This is a difficult task for distance student-athletes when it comes to their training and competition mindset. When the coaches solicited feedback from our team, it became clear we should opt out of the cross country championships.”
Volleyball
• Sycamores win at UNI — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Indiana State fought back from a two-set deficit to earn its first-ever victory at Northern Iowa on Sunday.
The 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-5 win was also the first comeback from a 2-0 set deficit since Sept. 9, 2014, at IUPUI.
Melina Tedrow joined the 1,000-dig club during an 18-dig performance and is now 10th on the Sycamores' all-time list with 1,013.
Mallory Keller had 11 kills with Taylor Shelton getting 10 plus 15 digs and Karinna Gall also had 10 kills. Chloe Mason had 19 assists and 11 digs and Mary Hannah Lewis had 15 assists and 11 digs.
ISU (4-6, 4-5 MVC) and Northern Iowa (5-7, 5-4) played again on Monday.
• Dahlberg honored again — Katryna Dahlberg of Rose-Hulman has earned first-team all-conference honors in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
It was the third first-team honor for Dahlberg, also named the 2018 and 2019 HCAC Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2018 HCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Elizabeth Canon captured honorable mention all-league accolades.
Rose-Hulman finished the shortened 2020-21 season with a 2-7 record, completing a single-round robin schedule against HCAC opposition.
Football
• Engineers picked second — Rose-Hulman has been picked to finish second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings this season, in a preseason poll of league coaches.
Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 last season and 5-2 in HCAC play to secure another winning season while playing perhaps the nation's toughest non-conference schedule in 2019, with losses to then No. 2 Mount Union and eventual national semifinalist Saint John's (Minn.).
Noah Thomas of the Engineers was named a Preseason All-American by D3football.com and Gavinn Bakker was named a Preseason All-American by Lindy's Football Magazine.
The 2021 spring schedule begins Saturday at home against Defiance College.
