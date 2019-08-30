Tribune-Star staff report
Indiana State and Milwaukee battled to a scoreless tie in the first half before the visiting Panthers broke through with a pair of second half goals en route to a 2-0 victory in front of 225 people in Memorial Stadium.
The Sycamores are 0-3 while Milwaukee is 3-0.
Milwaukee scored first in the match off a free kick from 25 yards out by Jelena Sever in the 50th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage. Sever pushed the Panther lead out to 2-0 as she used a sliding kick shot in front of the goal off the assist from Gaby Schwartz.
The Panthers held a 16-10 edge in shots while Milwaukee held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal at 5-4. Milwaukee held a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.
Celeste Wahlberg led the way for the Sycamores with five shots in the game.
In another soccer match Friday:
• Rose-Hulman wins — Rose-Hulman scored four first-half goals and relied on strong defense to top Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College 5-0 in a crosstown matchup of women’s soccer programs on Friday night at the Engineer Intramural Field.
Maggie Sheerin recorded her first career hat trick to lead the Fightin’ Engineer offense. Sheerin scored two goals in the first half and added the final goal of the match. Elle Ogden and Lane Lawrence also scored first-half goals for Rose-Hulman. Jessica Wells provided two assists for Rose.
Rose-Hulman is 1-0 while Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is 0-2.
Volleyball
• Sycamores lose to Northeastern in volleyball season opener — Indiana State fell in three sets to Northeastern in the opening match of the 2019 season on Friday evening in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Northeastern started the match strong and didn’t look back, claiming the victory, 3-1 ([25-21, 25-20, 26-28, 25-20).
A bright spot for ISU was freshman Gretchen Kuckkan as she recorded a double-double in her first collegiate match with 11 kills and 16 digs.
