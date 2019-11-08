Evansville evened up the season series with Indiana State in college volleyball Friday, sweeping the Sycamores on Friday evening.
Scores were 25-19, 33-31, 25-17.
Cassie Kawa, Gretchen Kuckkan and Madelin Williams each earned eight kills and Kuckkan added eight digs to lead ISU.
Freshman setter Chloe Mason led the Blue and White with 17 assists while also adding nine digs.
Indiana State returns home next weekend to host Southern Illinois and Missouri State in its final two home matches of the season. Next Saturday also is Senior Day for Kawa, Rhiannon Morozoff, Jade York and Alex Toombs.
Women’s swimming
• Indiana State 199, Xavier 62 — Indiana State dominated in the Vigo County Aquatic Center pool Friday evening, winning every event for the second consecutive meet while two swimmers claimed multiple victories.
Indiana State will hit the road today for a Missouri Valley Conference matchup against Illinois State, starting at 1 p.m.
Friday’s results
ISU’s first-place finishers — 400 medley relay (Kendall Hansen, Anna Maria Nasiou, Sarah Moreau, Marlene Pavlu Lewin) 3:52.55; 1,000 freestyle — Andrea Putrimas 10:26.90; 200 freestyle — Sarah Moreau 1:54.77; 100 backstroke — Hansen 57.23; 100 breaststroke — Nasiou 1:06.33; 200 butterfly — Marni Gray 2:06.92; 50 freestyle — Alex Malmborg 23.77; 100 freestyle — Kaimi Matsumoto 51.73; 200 backstroke — Hansen 2:03.58; 200 breaststroke — Megan Schade 2:24.50; 500 freestyle — Rhiannon Wozny 5:06.44; 100 butterfly — Marni Gray 57.28; 200 individual medley — Colleen O’Connor 2:09.22; 200 freestyle relay — (Matusmoto, Malmborg, Caitie Mansker, Lewin) 1:35.76.
College basketball
• Terre Haute reunion — At East Peoria, Ill., Illinois Valley beat host Illinois Central 76-75 in junior college action Tuesday night.
Terre Haute North graduate Braden Edington had 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and eight steals for the winners, while Terre Haute South graduate Jesse Brown had one point, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for Illinois Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.