Indiana State extended its volleyball winning streak to three matches with a 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19) victory over IUPUI in the opening match of the Sycamore Invitational on Thursday.
The Sycamores (4-2) used strong defense to keep the Jaguars (2-5) at bay. Indiana State’s defense held the opposition to just .099 hitting, their best outing since holding Loyola Chicago to .079 hitting on Feb. 22, 2021. Three Sycamores tallied at least 10 digs, with sophomore Ashley Eck leading the way with a season-best 16. Karinna Gall and Melina Tedrow contributed 15 and 14, respectively.
At the net, Gall led the way with a solo block and two block assists while Madeline Williams added a solo block and block assist and Kaitlyn Hamilton ended with three block assists. Offensively, Gall earned the second double-double of her career with a team-high 14 kills on .308 hitting. Williams was the lone other Sycamore in double figures with 11 kills of her own and a .391 hitting percentage.
Emma Kaelin and Chloe Mason split reps at the setter position on Thursday evening with Kaelin earning 25 assists and Mason, in her first match back since an injury Aug. 27, finishing with 12.
IUPUI was led by Briana Brown with 11 kills and 15 digs. Northview graduate Alli Cook had 10 digs and two aces for the Jaguars, while Parke Heritage freshman Atlantis Clendenin didn't see action.
Indiana State will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday against Western Michigan. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+. IUPUI plays Austin Peay at 2 p.m. Friday.
Soccer
Men
Wednesday
• Rose-Hulman 4, Wabash 3 — At Rose-Hulman, Caleb Urban scored seven minutes into overtime Wednesday night as the Engineers won a nonconference match.
Urban blasted home a shot from outside the right box on a pass from Julius Salinas to provide Rose-Hulman the victory. The score was Rose-Hulman's 17th shot in the evenly contested matchup, compared to 15 from Wabash.
Rose-Hulman trailed 3-2 late in regulation, but Takezo Kelly knotted the score at 3-3 with a goal from the top of the box in the 86th minute. Tyler Eldridge provided the assist on Kelly's tying goal.
Rose had previously led 2-0 early in the first half. A.J. Yilmaz started the scoring in the 17th minute, courtesy of an assist from Urban. Kelly made the score 2-0 on another assist from Urban in the 26th minute.
Wabash answered with a first half goal to move within 2-1 on a score by Coledon Johnson in the 29th minute, on an assist from Jerry Little. The Little Giants tied the scored just 18 seconds into the second half on a score by Evan Miller, assisted by Bruno Zamora.
Wabash took the lead in the 57th minute on a score from Mitchell Keeling, assisted by Adam Berg, setting the stage for Rose-Hulman's late comeback.
Rose-Hulman and Wabash both stand 1-2 on the season after the contest. The Engineers return home to face Millikin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
