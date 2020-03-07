Indiana State’s baseball team evened its weekend series with Kansas on Saturday afternoon with a 9-3 victory over the Jayhawks at Hoglund Park.
Ellison Hanna II led ISU with three hits as the Sycamores outhit Kansas 12-9.
Collin Liberatore (2-1) earned his second win of the season after a seven-inning effort. The right-hander struck out two and did not issue a free pass after facing 27 Jayhawk hitters. KU sprayed just seven hits across the field on Liberatore, including one home run in the third inning.
Hanna led the team with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including two runs scored. Jordan Schaffer, Sean Ross and Grant Magill tallied two hits apiece for the Sycamores.
Indiana State (7-6) led 3-2 nearly halfway through the contest before reeling off five runs in the fifth as eight Sycamores saw the plate. Hanna led off the frame by drawing a walk before Diego Gines reached on a hit-by-pitch.
After Brandt Nowaskie loaded the bases on a throwing error, freshman catcher Grant Magill singled in a run. Junior outfielder Sean ross busted the inning open with a two-run double to left field before Miguel Rivera recorded a sacrifice fly to score Nowaskie.
Liberatore handed off the pitching duties to the bullpen in the eighth as ISU called upon Geremy Guerrero. The lefty saw three batters and allowed two hits before Zach Frey entered and finished the game. The right-hander struck out one and did not allow a hit in the final inning and two-thirds.
Kansas was charged with five fielding errors, including one in the second as Indiana State plated two runs, the first on a bunt that was thrown away. ISU later traded a run for two outs as well in the second with a groundball double play from Schaffer that allowed Gines to cross the plate.
Indiana State will look for the series win at 2 p.m. today.
In other college baseball Saturday:
• Rose-Hulman 6-3, Sewanee 2-4 — At Sewanee, Tenn., Rose-Hulman and Sewanee split a non-conference doubleheader.
In the opener, three strong offensive performances helped key a 6-2 Rose win. Harris Camp finished 4 for 4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Ryan Stachowski added three hits, including a home run and a double, with two RBIs. Luke Kluemper also had three hits with a double and scored twice batting in the lead-off spot.
Josh Mesenbrink added Game 1 offensive depth with two hits and one RBI.
The offense was enough to help Luke Buehler improve to 2-0 on the mound. He allowed one run and five hits in six innings with a pair of strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Engineers scored two runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead before Sewanee scored one apiece in the seventh and eighth to capture the victory.
Zach Witonsky led the Rose offense with a pinch-hit, two-run single. Stachowski added the other RBI with a single.
Rose-Hulman stands 4-2, while Sewanee has a record of 8-5-1. These teams will conclude a three-game series with a single game Sunday, starting at noon EDT.
College softball
• ISU splits — At Memphis, Tenn., Indiana State split Day 2 of the Memphis Tournament on Saturday, falling to Youngstown State 4-3 before defeating Butler 9-5 in walk-off fashion on a grand-slam homer from Annie Tokarek.
Indiana State is now 10-12 for the season.
In Game 1, the Sycamore fell to Youngstown State on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Abbey Kruzel was charged with the loss, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits.
Indiana State racked up two runs in the top of the first. Leslie Sims lead off the game with a single and stole second. Becky Malchow followed her with a single of her own, then Amanda Guercio drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Sims scored the first run on a Youngstown State wild pitch. Bella Peterson drew a walk, loading the bases back up for ISU. Tokarek hit the sacrifice fly to right field bringing in Malchow for the second run of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Penguins responded with a three-run homer to take a 3-2 lead.
Guercio continued to stay hot, smoking her second homer of the season over the center-field wall and tying the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth.
In the top of the seventh, the Sycamores loaded the bases. Malchow was hit by a pitch, then Tokarek and Mallory Marsicek drew back-to-back walks, but Indiana State couldn’t capitalize.
Youngstown State would string two hits together in the bottom of the seventh to earn the walk-off victory, 4-3.
In Game 2, Arielle Blankenship was credited with the pitching win, throwing 0.1 inning in relief after getting the last out of the top of the seventh, which set up the walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning for the Sycamores.
First, Tokarek smoked her sixth homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth to give Indiana State a 1-0 lead.
Butler responded with a home run of its own from Elyse Babb in the top of the sixth to tie the game.
Indiana State bounced back in the bottom of the inning. Peterson led off with a single and Marsicek brought her in to score with an RBI double to left-center. TeAnn Bringle came up with two outs, smoking her second home run of the season, propelling the Sycamores to a 4-1 lead.
Butler responded with four runs in the top of the seventh, taking a 5-4 lead.
Indiana State only needed two runs in order to pull of the walk-off win. Leslie Sims led off with an infield single and Malchow followed her with a single of her own. Guercio singled up the middle to tie the game at 5-5. Peterson was intentionally walked to load the bases for Tokarek, who called the game on the first pitch with a grand slam to center to complete the win.
The Sycamores will wrap up tournament action Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. EDT against Western Carolina.
College track
• Engineers fare well — At Ada, Ohio, Rose-Hulman senior Nathan Schrader won the men ‘s weight throw to highlight three top-four performances in the Ohio Northern Last Chance Track and Field Meet on Saturday.
Schrader won the men’s weight throw with a mark of 57 feet, 1 inch.
Third-place finishers included Kyle Brownell in the high jump (6-4 3/4); Cameron Prisby in the pole vault (14-5 1/2); and Kristian Zadlo in the pentathlon (4,177 points). Zadlo’s top individual finish in the seven-event pentathlon was a win in the 60-meter dash in 7.21 seconds.
Rose hopes to have individual qualifiers for the NCAA Division III indoor championships next weekend in Winston Salem, N.C., when the national field is released late Sunday night.
