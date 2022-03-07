Indiana State has three golfers among the top 12 after the opening day of the Benbow invitational at Jacksonville, Fla. That trio has helped the Sycamores to second place as a team after 18 holes – tied with host Butler and IUPUI at 27 over par. Eastern Michigan holds a slim lead at 25 over par through day one of the event.
“It was a reasonable start, especially for our first round outside this spring,” coach Greg Towne said. “We had some high scores on a couple of holes as the wind blew hard off the ocean, and we had to adjust. After the round, we had a nice practice after the round and ironed out a few areas, so I feel good about our chances tomorrow.”
Lauren Green is pacing Indiana State at 4-over-par 75, notching a trio of birdies and 10 pars over the 6,021-yard course. Chelsea Morrow and Kristen Hobbs each posted 7-over scores to finish the day tied for 11th.
Madison Branum at 9-over 80 and Iyoun Chew at 19-over 90 rounded out the scoring for the Sycamores Monday, sitting tied for 22nd and 73rd respectively.
Competing as individuals in the tournament, Molly Lee sits tied for ninth after shooting a 77 while Grace Welty is tied for 55th after shooting an 85.
Awards
• Engineers sweep softball kudos -- Rose-Hulman swept the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week awards after a historic 8-2 spring trip to Florida last week.
Nicole Lang was named HCAC Softball Hitter of the Week and Ariel Thomasson captured HCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors.
Lang batted .441 with a team-high .941 slugging percentage over 10 games. She finished 15 for 34 at the plate with nine doubles, a triple and two home runs. Lang scored 12 runs, had eight RBI and added a stolen base.
Thomasson finished the week 4-1 with a 1.03 earned run average and a save to highlight the team's pitching performance. She pitched 34 innings, allowing just 24 hits with 29 strikeouts and one shutout.
Rose-Hulman completed its best softball spring trip in program history at 8-2 after finishing 9-27 as a team last season. The Engineers are scheduled to begin the home season against Greenville at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Brownell lauded -- Rose-Hulman high jumper Kyle Brownell has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week for his efforts at Ohio Northern University on Saturday.
Brownell won the high jump competition with a leap of 6-feet-6 1/4 to win the Polar Bear Invitational.
Rose-Hulman opens the outdoor season at home on March 19 in the RHIT Early Bird Invitational.
