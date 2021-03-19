METRO ROUNDUP: ISU baseball wins 1-0 at UAB

Indiana State bounced back from its first loss in seven games and Geremy Guerrero had another dominant pitching performance Friday as the Sycamores beat UAB 1-0 to open a three-game nonconference college baseball series.
Grant Magill drove in the game's only run with a suicide squeeze bunt in the top of the ninth, then made an outstanding defensive playin the bottom of the inning to help Connor Fenlong pick up the save.
Guerrero pitched eight innings, allowing just four hits and striking out nine. He is now 4-0 for the season with a 1.14 earned run average.
Diego Gines reached base on a one-out single in the top of the ninth, then raced to third on a hit by Seth Gergely to set up Magill's game-winning bunt. Fenlong then picked up his third save with a scoreless ninth.
Gines and Gergely had two hits each, Magill and Dominic Cusumano one each for the Sycamores.
ISU, 10-5, and UAB, 6-9, play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Hannahs out — The Sycamores will be guided this weekend by associate head coach Brian Smiley. Coach Mitch Hannahs was unable to make the trip to Alabama.
Swimming
• Sycamores split — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Indiana State defeated Xavier 166-48 but lost to Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State 119.5-103.5 in a double-dual meet Friday evening.
The same three teams will meet again at 10 a.m. Saturday at the VCAC.
Highlights for ISU included a first-place finish by the 400 medley relay team of Madie Rutan, Kaimi Matsumoto, Sarah Moreau and Marlene Pavlu Lewin and season-best times by Emily Webb, Rhiannon Wozny and Andrea Putrimas in the 200 freestyle — placing second, third and fourth — and by Rutan in winning the 100 backstroke.
Other ISU winners were Webb in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay team of Matsumoto, Caitie Mansker, Ellen Fero and Pavlu Lewin.
Track
• South graduate honored — Wabash College's Brandon Peck received NCAA DIII All-Great Lakes Region honors in shot put and weight throw on Friday.
Peck is a Terre Haute South graduate.
Golf
• Junior league signups — At The Landing, signups are underway for the 2021 Summer Junior Golf League for children ages 5 to 17.
Last year's program won awards from the PGA and the World Golf Teachers Federation for the largest attended junior league. Eric Cass was named as one of the top 100 instructors.
