Indiana State closer Connor Fenlong did his job Sunday and the Sycamores held off Michigan 6-5 in ISU's final game at the LeClair Classic in college baseball.
ISU led from the second inning, but the Wolverines scored three times in the bottom of the eighth before Fenlong got an inning-ending strikeout, then pitched around one Michigan hit in the bottom of the ninth.
A two-run double by Randall Diaz in the top of the second inning gave the Sycamores a 4-0 lead. Diaz drove in three runs for the day and had two hits, as did Josue Urdaneta, Parker Stinson and Seth Gergely. Luis Hernandez had a triple and Sean Ross a double as Indiana State won its first game of the weekend and comes home with a 6-4 record.
Luke Patzner was the winning pitcher in relief of Jake Ridgway, who allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts in the first four innings. Jared Spencer and Joey Hurth also saw action on the mound. Jordan Schaffer kept his 22-game on-base streak alive with a single.
ISU has a three-game series this coming weekend at Wright State, with the opener at 3 p.m.
• Maryland 12, Indiana State 6 -- In Saturday's game at Greenville, the Sycamores couldn't hold an early 4-1 lead.
A solo homer by Luis Hernandez and RBI by Sean Ross and Josue Urdaneta got ISU off to a good start, but the 8-1 Terrapins -- ranked 21st in the country -- scored five times in the fourth inning and added six more runs later.
Schaffer's hitting streak was snapped at 21 games, but the ISU shortstop was hit by a pitch to keep his on-base streak intact.
The game was ISU's first ever against Maryland and first this season against a ranked opponent.
Softball
• Memphis 4, Indiana State 3 -- At Memphis, Tenn., the Sycamores lost their finale Sunday at the Blues City Classic.
The host Tigers had an early 3-0 lead, but the Sycamores rallied in the fourth. Annie Tokarek and TeAnn Bringle had hits and both scored on a triple by Danielle Henning. Kennedy Shade doubled for the game-tying RBI.
Lexi Benko was victimized by two unearned runs, with the Tigers getting a two-out walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Now 10-8, Indiana State plays this coming weekend at the Golden Eagle Classic hosted by Tennessee Tech.
• Sycamore split -- On Saturday at Memphis, ISU beat Butler 7-1 but lost 10-4 to Tennessee-Martin.
Bella Peterson tripled in the first inning and stole home, and ISU added six runs in the fourth inning of the opener when Kennedy Shade hit a leadoff homer, Danielle Henning walked, Olivia Patton reached on an infield hit, Peterson singled for one RBI, Cassie Thomerson had another run-scoring single, Annie Tokarek had an RBI single and Lexie Siwek had a run-scoring grounder.
Patton and Tokarek had three hits each and Peterson and Isabella Henning two each, while Lexi Benko pitched a complete game.
Against the Skyhawks, Isabella Henning's first-inning single drove in Peterson for a 1-0 lead. Thomerson's walk, a double by Shade and a two-out, two-run single by Danielle Henning made it 3-0 after four innings.
Two ISU errors helped UT-Martin score five times in the fifth, however, and added three in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Back-to-back doubles by Danielle Henning and Tokarek helped the Sycamores get one run back in the bottom of the seventh.
Basketball
• Pomeroys honored -- At Petersburg, Va., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had several of its men and women receive honors from the USCAA on Sunday, including Avalee Jeffers being named USCAA Student-Athlete of the Year.
All-America second-team honors went to Sydney Ingram of the women's team and Jadyn McHugh of the men's team. Allyson Hardiek of the women's team and Elkin Ramirez of the men's team were honorable-mention selections.
All-Academic awards went to women's team members Hardiek, Brooke Andrus, Clay City graduate Jeffers and Lexi Baver.
The 12-13 women's team begins USCAA tournament play on Monday.
