METRO ROUNDUP: ISU baseball hands Tennessee first loss

The Indiana State baseball team handed No. 16-ranked Tennessee its first loss of the 2021 campaign and the first in the month of February in three years with a 3-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
With the win, the Sycamores moved to 2-3 for the season, while the Volunteers fell to 6-1.
Connor Cline (1-0) was lights-out of the bullpen for the Sycamores as he allowed just two base hits – both of which came in the ninth inning – over five innings of work en route to earning his first win of the season. Cline struck out five Tennessee batters and issued just one walk in his outing.
Tyler Grauer entered in the ninth inning with two runners on and no outs as the Vols recorded back-to-back singles to open the frame. The Sycamores picked up a break as a UT baserunner ran past his teammate at second and was called out in what would have loaded the bases. Grauer went on to record a strikeout and a flyball to secure his first save of the season.
Geremy Guerrero picked up the no decision after going three innings in the start. Guerrero battled heavy rain in the early portion of the game and allowed just wo hits and one run while facing 14 batters.
The Sycamores got just enough run support as Max Wright reached base all five times he stepped to the plate. The redshirt senior picked up three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a single in the win. Diego Gines shined once again for the Sycamores as the redshirt freshman was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Gines singled in the first run of the day for the Trees in the second inning on a ball down the left-field line. Two innings later he doubled in Mike Sears with a ball to the gap in left center.
With the bases loaded in the fifth, ISU added an insurance run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice.
Jordan Beck drove in the lone run for the Vols with an RBI triple in the fourth inning of action. The Vols were just 3 for 17 with runners on and 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. ISU outhit UT 8-5 for the afternoon.
Blade Tidwell (0-1) was charged with the loss for Tennessee after pitching four innings and allowing four hits while striking out six.
Women's basketball
• Hanover 56, Rose-Hulman 40 — At Hanover, despite the first career double-double from Rose-Hulman sophomore Jordan Barlow, Hanover relied on its defense to pick up a victory in the opening round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament Saturday afternoon.
Barlow scored 11 points and set career highs with 14 rebounds and four steals to lead the Rose performance. She also had four blocked shots and finished 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the performance.
Peyton Miller added seven points and four rebounds for the Engineers.
Savannah Courtney led a balanced Hanover scoring attack with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lexi Riggles added nine points for the Panthers.
Rose-Hulman jumped out to an 11-5 lead after a 3-pointer by Miller at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter. Hanover answered with a 19-2 run to take a 24-13 lead midway through the second quarter. Scores from Webster and Barlow brought Rose back within 24-17 before Hanover regained a double-figure lead at 31-21 at the break.
In the second half, Rose remained within nine points at 35-26 on a score from Miller with 5:57 left in the third quarter. Hanover built the lead to 16 points after three quarters and hung on for its seventh win of the season.
Rose-Hulman completed its season with a 2-6 record, while Hanover advances to the HCAC tournament quarterfinal round with a record of 7-3.
College golf
• Engineers win title — At Joelton, Tenn., the Rose-Hulman men's team opened the 2021 spring season by taking home the team championship at the Music City Shootout on Saturday at Nashville National Golf Links.
Rose won with a team score of 319 to outdistance Franklin at 332 and Defiance at 376. The tournament marks the first time since March 2, 2020, that the Engineers have faced off against outside opposition.
Luke Poole led the Rose-Hulman performance with a score of 78. Thomas Butler and Max Gogel each added rounds of 79.
Competing as an individual, Zach Leedy came home fourth among Engineer players with a round of 82. Jack Speedy placed seventh with an 83 and Gage Smith came home ninth with an 85 to round out the team score.
Rose will return to action March 8 at Columbus.
