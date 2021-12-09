METRO ROUNDUP: ISU announces 2022 baseball slate

Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs announced the Sycamores’ 2022 baseball schedule Thursday.
The full schedule features a 23-game home slate at Bob Warn Field, while trips to East Carolina, Vanderbilt and a pair of tournaments in Florida highlight Indiana State’s ninth season with Hannahs at the helm of the program.
Indiana State heads into the 2022 season looking to build off the momentum over the last three seasons as the Sycamores picked up back-to-back bids to the NCAA Tournament, including an at-large selection in 2021 after a 31-21 overall record on the year.
“We’re looking forward to another competitive schedule this season and it will start over the opening weekends with solid competition in Florida,” Hannahs said. “This schedule will help the team prepare for the rigors of the upcoming season and will provide us with the opportunity to keep developing with the goal of returning to the postseason again.”
The Sycamores open up the ‘22 season at the Snowbird Baseball Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla. over the Feb. 18-20 weekend. Indiana State will take on Brigham Young, Ohio State (twice) and Marshall over the three-day event at Centennial Park to open up the campaign.
From there, the Sycamores will be back in Florida the ensuing weekend as ISU takes on Merrimack on Feb. 25 in Port Charlotte at Centennial Park. The Sycamores will also take on Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday with the location still to be determined.
Indiana State closes out its tournament slate to open the season at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C., as the Sycamores travel to East Carolina on the weekend of March 4-6. ISU will open the weekend against the host Pirates on Friday, before taking on Maryland and Michigan in single games on Saturday and Sunday to close out the trip.
ISU remains on the road for a weekend series at Wright State on March 11-13 in Dayton, Ohio, before the Sycamores make their home debut March 15-16 against Southeast Missouri State. From there, the Sycamores continue their homestand with a three-game weekend series against Kansas on March 18-20.
A road trip to Indiana (March 22) breaks up the home swing, before the Sycamores return to Bob Warn Field for a three-game set against Memphis on March 25-27 and a single game against Purdue on March 30.
Conference play start as the calendar turns to April as the Sycamores welcome the Redbirds of Illinois State for a three-game series April 1-3. The Sycamores head back on the road for a Wednesday afternoon contest at Purdue (April 4), before returning to conference play at Valparaiso for a three-game set against the Valparaiso Beacons on April 8-10.
ISU returns home to Bob Warn Field on April 12 and April 19 as the Sycamores welcome both Indiana and Illinois to Terre Haute for midweek contests. The Sycamores remain at home on April 22-24 in conference play against Evansville and April 29-May 1 against Missouri State, before traveling to Illinois to complete the home-and-home series with the Fighting Illini on May 3.
The trip to Illinois opens up an eight-game road trip that will feature series at Bradley (May 6-8) and Southern Illinois (May 13-15) that sandwich a familiar foe May 10. The Sycamores will be heading back to the site of their most recent NCAA regional appearances May 10 as ISU travels to Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt in a single game.
ISU wraps up the 2022 season at home May 19-21 with a key series against Dallas Baptist as the Sycamores will recognize the 2022 senior class over the weekend.
The 2022 Missouri Valley Conference baseball championships will take place May 24-28 at Missouri State’s Hammons Field.
Motorsports
• USAC sprints and the Action Track — The United States Auto Club AMSOIL sprint cars will make three appearances at the Terre Haute Action Track in 2022.
The USAC sprints will have two race days in a row in May. The sprints will appear May 20 and then the Tony Hulman Classic will take place May 21.
The other USAC sprint race will be the Don Smith Classic on July 27, which will be part of Indiana Sprint Week.
College football
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman earned a school-record seven all-region selections on the D3football.com All-Region Team, according to announcement by the national website Wednesday.
Cornerback Tyce Miller, offensive guard Justin Pierson and linebacker Michael Stevens led Rose winners with first-team All-Region 4 honors, while offensive tackle Aidan Sturgeon and wide receiver Noah Thomas captured second-team All-Region 4 accolades and safety Winston Amankwah and running back Shane Welshans claimed third-team All-Region 4 honors.
Miller led Rose-Hulman with six interceptions this season and had 17 total tackles. His career totals stand at 54 tackles, two blocked kicks and six interceptions.
Stevens, the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s Defensive MVP. recorded career totals of 159 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. This season, Stevens led the team with 81 tackles and has added 11.5 tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups. He also scored a defensive TD on an interception return.
Pierson was a key member of an offensive line that helped Rose average 41.1 points per game this season. The Engineers also scored more than 50 points in four of their seven conference wins this year.
Sturgeon helped Rose-Hulman average 307 passing yards and 140 rushing yards per game this season for a total of 4,911 yards of total offense.
Thomas, the 2021 HCAC Offensive MVP, holds career school records with 256 receptions for 3,680 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. He also ranks first, second and third in single-season school history in receiving yards, including 63 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 TDs this fall. His career also includes 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns, for a career total of 5,591 all-purpose yards and 40 total scores.
Amankwah tallied 32 total tackles and four interceptions this season, including pick-six touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. He also tied for the team-high lead with 11 pass deflections. His career totals stand at 63 tackles, 18 pass breakups, five interceptions and three defensive TDs.
Welshans led the team in rushing with 802 yards gained and 12 touchdowns this season. His career totals featured 1667 rushing yards and 21 rushing TDs. He has also caught 32 career passes for 313 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rose-Hulman finished 8-3 during the 2021 season and won its first outright HCAC championship with a 7-0 record. The effort marks the 13th football conference championship in the history of Engineer football. Rose also reached the NCAA Division III playoffs for the second time in program history, falling 21-16 at DePauw in an opening-round matchup.
College swimming
• More Engineers honored — Vineet Ranade was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week and John Dinkel was named HCAC Men’s Diver of the Week after helping Rose-Hulman win the 10-team Carthage Mid-Season Invitational over the weekend.
Ranade won two individual and two relay events while also setting one school record. He won the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.81) and 200 breaststroke (2:05.02) and set a school record in the 200 individual medley (1:53.33). Ranade also helped the 400 freestyle and 400 medley relay teams each place second and added a third-place individual finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Dinkel brought home a pair of runner-up finishes in men’s diving. He scored 360.35 points in 3-meter diving Friday, then tallied 366.83 points Saturday to bring another second-place finish.
The honors mark the first career HCAC Swimmer of the Week award for Ranade and the first career HCAC Diver of the Week award for Dinkel.
Rose hosts DePauw on Jan. 7.
