Stetson transfer Tonysha Curry has signed with Indiana State for women's basketball, coach Chad Killinger announced Tuesday.
“Tonysha is a player that will add versatility to our roster. She can play multiple positions and is efficient on the offensive end of the floor,” Killinger said. “Her aggressiveness is something that should pay immediate dividends for us and we’re excited to add someone with her experience at this point in the recruiting process. I had originally recruited her when she left Richmond, so getting the opportunity to work with her now is very exciting."
Curry joins the Sycamores after spending the previous two seasons at Stetson. During the 2020-21 campaign, Curry played in 11 games, making six starts, while averaging 5.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She scored a career-high 16 points in a victory over Bellarmine and a career-best 12 rebounds against UAB.
During the previous season, Curry notched minutes in all 30 games, including 19 starts, while averaging 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She ranked ninth in Atlantic Sun play in rebounds with 6.8 per game and pulled down a team-best 108 rebounds in conference play. She ranked second on the team in assists (51) and third in overall rebounds (153).
Prior to her stop at Stetson, the Louisville native attended Florida Southwestern State. Curry arrived at Florida Southwestern State after a season at Richmond. While with the Spiders, she played in 26 games, averaging 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
At Manual High School in Louisville, Curry was a Miss Kentucky basketball finalist while averaging 11.3 points and 9.8 rebounds as a senior. She will have one year of eligibility with the Sycamores.
Volleyball
• ISU adds recruit — Indiana State coach Lindsay Allman announced the addition of Emma Best to the 2021 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon.
Best joins fall signees Emma Kaelin and Storm Suhre as the third member of the class.
“What an addition we to our 2021 class we have with Emma Best,” Allman said. “We could not be more excited to have another highly competitive and spirited player on our roster. She is going to fit right in with this team’s goals and ultimately our program. She is a dynamic, high-energy, six-rotation player and I look forward to seeing what she does throughout her career here.”
Best is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Lake Central High School.
Golf
• Seniors compete — The Wabash Valley Golf Association conducted its Senior Classic during the past weekend, playing Saturday at Rea Park and Sunday at Forest Park.
Troy Farris was the individual champion with a 1-over 142, with Blayd Horrall and Todd Hinkle tied for second and Jim Winning fourth.
Denny Byram won the Super Senior championship with a 143, followed by Ted Kaperak, Mike Harding and Geoff Shuck.
Bucky Whitlock won the Super Senior first flight, followed by Sam Peoples, Steve Paquin and Mark Bird, while Dave Fell took the second flight trailed by Wayne Loughmiller, Larry Fossi and Rob Jones.
The WVGA will conduct the Memorial Day 2-Man Scramble at Geneva Hills this weekend. Next major event is the Mini-Classic July 10-11 at Geneva Hills and Hulman Links. Local pro shops will have more information about these events.
Baseball
• Six Engineers named — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference has named six Rose-Hulman players to its all-conference teams.
Junior pitcher Matthew Rouse and junior outfielder/relief pitcher Adam Taylor are first-team selections, while Luke Calabrese, Harris Camp, Jacob Petrisko and Brett Tuttle made the second team.
Rose finished 23-14, tied with Franklin for second place in the HCAC, in 2021.
Sportsmanship
• Rose announces representatives — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Christopher M. Ragsdale Sportsmanship Team has been announced.
Rose-Hulman has 11 spring-sports representatives on the team: Katrina Agustin (women's soccer), Luke Calabrese (baseball), Luke Dawdy (men's soccer), Annie Gant (women's golf), Matthew Kadnar (men's golf), Isaiah Lilje (men's track), Dara Smith (women's track), Hannah Snider (women's tennis), Grant Stamper (men's tennis), Emily Struble (softball) and Noah Thomas (football).
