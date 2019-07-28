Indiana State swimming and diving head coach Josh Christensen has announced the hiring of Teresa Hall to serve as the program’s diving coach.
“I’m thrilled to have Teresa Hall joining our staff,” Christensen said. “She’s a very experienced coach that will help take our divers to the next level. She’s developed DII All-Americans and dozens of high-level high school divers over the course of a four-decade coaching career. Beyond the diving experience, she’s just a fantastic person to have mentoring, supporting and challenging our student-athletes, divers and swimmers alike."
Hall comes from Fresno Pacific University, where she served as diving coach for the last seven years. At FPU, Hall was named the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Diving Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2012. She coached an All-American on the men’s side in the 3-meter dive in 2016 and also coached an All-American in the 1- and 3-meter dives in 2017.
“I am excited to be joining the swimming and diving staff at ISU,” Hall said. “Coaching higher-level athletes will be a challenge that many years of coaching has prepared me for. Having previously worked with Josh, I already know how he operates his program. He values and appreciates people, both athletes and staff. I'm looking forward to coaching, mentoring and helping young athletes develop, grow and mature into the best people they can be.”
Hall also is an accomplished athlete, having earned numerous accolades while competing in U.S. Masters Diving, including being named a national champion the 3-meter dive in 1989 and in the platform in 2013. She was named a national silver medalist in the 1-meter dive in 2006, 3-meter dive in 1989 and 2000 and platform in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2012. Hall was a world silver medalist in the 3-meter in 1998.
In addition to her silver medals, Hall has earned bronze medals in the national 1-meter dive in 1990, 1991, 1999, 2001 and 2012, the 3-meter dive in 1990, 1991, 1999 and 2006 and the platform dive in 1989, 1991, 1992, 1998 and 1999. She was a world bronze medalist in the platform in 1992 and 2006.
Hall also has attended and hosted numerous USA and AAU diving clinics and camps. She owns a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and a master's in bilingual education from FPU.
Auto racing
• Cummins, Leary win — At Haubstadt, Kyle Cummins and C.J. Leary were winners in the wrapup of U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week action at Tri-State Speedway.
Cummins won one qualifier and the driver from Princeton led the final four turns to win the 30-lap main. He also won the feature at Lincoln Park Speedway to be a two-time winner.
Tyler Courtney also won two races. Other winners were Shane Cottle Chris Windom, Justin Grant and Kevin Thomas Jr.
Stephen Schnapf won his heat and led the first 26 laps of the main event, finishing second.
Leary was 10th in the feature and took the ISW championship, finishing 12 points ahead of Brady Bacon. He also is first in the sprint point totals.
Two drivers were in the top 15 and ahead of such drivers as Dave Darland. Chase Stockon was eighth and Brandon Mattox 13th.
Next USAC action is Aug. 21, a non-points race at Kokomo.
Saturday's results
Qualifier winners — Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant.
Heat winners — Grant, Stephen Schnapf, Tyler Courtney, Chayse Hayhurst, Donny Brackett (C-main), Josh Hodges (semi).
Feature — Cummins, Schnapf, Grant, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Jarett Andretti, Brody Roa, Kendall Ruble, Jason McDougal, C.J. Leary, Courtney, Max Adams, Critter Malone, Isaac Chapple, Carson Short.
Final ISW point leaders — Leary 564, Bacon 552, Grant 541, Kevin Thomas Jr. 479, Cummins 471, Courtney 466, Chris Windom 461, Stockon 435, McDougal 422, Carson Short 392, Adams 300, Hodges 299, Brandon Mattox 268, Chapple 226, Roa 224.
USAC sprint leaders — Leary 1,579, Bacon 1,397, Courtney 1,364, Thomas 1,353, Windom 1,335.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.