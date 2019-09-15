Terre Haute North graduate Liz Humphrey picked a great time for her first collegiate goal, scoring with 17 seconds left in the first period Sunday to allow Indiana State to tie visiting Belmont 1-1 at Memorial Stadium.
Belmont scored first in the match in the 16th minute when Julie Garst scored on a one-on-one opportunity that saw the ball sneak past the end line and into the back of the net.
With time winding down, freshman Celeste Wahlberg curled a pass from the right side into the box, and Humphrey did a good job of controlling it, then slipping the ball into the net for the tie. Although there were plenty of opportunies, neither team was able to break the tie in the second period or in 20 minutes of overtime.
ISU had a 30-14 advantage in shots and a 16-8 margin in shots on goal, with Wahlberg getting nine shots (five on goal) and Danielle Varner five on header opportunities from corner kicks. Jensen Margheim and Anna Holcome had four shots each, three of Holcome's on goal.
Hannah Sullivan played all 110 minutes in goal and had seven saves.
Now 1-6-1, ISU continues a homestand next Sunday, when Purdue Fort Wayne will be the opponent for Senior Day. Belmont is now 1-4-2.
I I I
In other women's soccer:
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 5, Andrews 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, five different Pomeroys scored as the home team improved to 3-3 for its best start in six years.
Mannah Mace scored after eight minutes on an assist by Alexis Pflum; Elizabeth Reel scored from Ashley Jezik; Jezik got a goal from Shelby Joy; and Pflum had an unassisted score in the first half. Melisa Spognardi scored, assisted by Kennedee Lamb, in the second half.
Megan Benefiel posted her third shutout of the season in goal for the Pomeroys, who host Anderson on Wednesday.
Men
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 3, Andrews 0 — Also at Saint Mary of the Woods, the Pomeroy men remained undefeated at 6-0 in an occasionally heated match that produced four yellow cards, two for each team.
Omar Abdallah Nabilsi opened the scoring on a penalty kick and added another PK in the second period, giving him a team-leading seven goals for the season. Khezae Bailey got his first goal of the season off a corner kick late in the first period.
The Pomeroy men play Thursday at Webster.
• Rose-Hulman 2, Millikin 1 — At Decatur, Ill., the Engineer men scored two late goals to win Saturday night's nonconference contest.
Millikin broke a scoreless tie in the 74th minute, but Rose got a goal from Travis Bednarek, assisted by George Bulger, five minutes later. Ryan Tarr's header just two minutes after that, set up by Eric Kirby and A.J. Yilmaz, was the decisive score.
Pascal Schlee had seven saves in goal for the Engineers, now 5-0 for the first time in the program's history. They play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at DePauw.
Volleyball
• Two more losses for Engineers — At Decatur, Ill., Illinois College and Lincoln (Ill.) nipped Rose-Hulman in Saturday matches at the Millikin Invitational.
Illinois College prevailed 25-21, 28-26, 14-25, 26-24 — although Rose lost 3-1, it had 96 points to its opponent's 93 — and Lincoln won 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Against Illinois College, Katie Orbeta had 43 assists while Elizabeth Canon (14), Riley Woodruff (11) and Adekite Oladipupo (9) combined for 34 kills. Katryna Dahlberg had five aces.
In the second match, Woodruff had 12 kills while Oladipupo and Madison Wendelin put down 10 each and Canon and Grace Beach eight apiece. Eryn Castaneda had 25 assists and Sophie Harrison 16.
Rose plays Wednesday at Webster.
• Trailblazers sweep — At Vincennes, the host Trailblazers defeated Ancilla 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 and Joliet Junior College 25-8, 26-24, 25-18 in a tri-match on Saturday.
Among the Wabash Valley's Trailblazers, Brantli Lannan of Linton had 35 digs; Ryleigh Fidler of Linton seven kills in each match and five aces against Joliet; Ryli Bobbitt of Sullivan had 10 blocks; and Morgen Tinkle of Parke Heritage had 13 assists vs. Joliet.
Vincennes plays Frontier Community College on Tuesday at Fairfield, Ill.
• Bees defend title — At Terre Haute South, Honey Creek was the team champion for the second straight year at the 16-team Wabash Valley Eighth-Grade Tournament.
Barr-Reeve was second, with Otter Creek and Sullivan tied for third; North Clay and Loogootee tied for fifth; Woodrow Wilson and Linton tied for seventh; and Covington and St. Patrick's tied for ninth.
Golf
• No aces, but Engineers sixth — At Bloomington, Ill., Rose-Hulman's women couldn't get a hole-in-one Sunday, like Lauren Conley did a day earlier, but placed sixth among 17 teams at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.
All five teams ahead of Rose — Wisconsin-Whitewater, Illinois Wesleyan, DePauw, Carthage and Grinnell — are nationally ranked.
Namuunaa Nadmid was seventh individually with rounds of 78 and 76 for Rose-Hulman. Conley shot 82-82, Caitlin Coverstone also 82-82, Rachel Zhang 79-87, Lily Byrne 84-90 and Olivia Sexton 94-95.
The Engineers play in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview this coming weekend at Bluffton.
• Outing — At Idle Creek, the Terre Haute Home Builders Association had its annual fall outing on Friday.
Gross
56 — Brent Smith, Don Nusban, Johnnie Rodgers, Derek Davis
60 — Chad Bell, Brad Chaney, Mark Bilyeu, Michael Moore
Net
63 — Zach Wilhoyte, Rusty Gray, Damon Fortune, Rick Jenkins
67 — Jeff Martin, Kyle Goetz, Corky Allen, Tom Simmons
Closest to pin — John Robinson (3), Evan Luken (9), Anna Wetnight (12), Sam Peoples (16)
Long drive — Rodgers (15)
Long putt — Eric Smith (18)
Basketball
• Trailblazers No. 1 — Vincennes University is the preseason No. 1 pick in men's junior college basketball by Street and Smith Magazine.
The defending national champions also have two preseason All-Americans: Kevin Osawe (third team) and Craig Porter (fifth team).
Porter, a Terre Haute South graduate, averaged 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last year and led the Trailblazers with 72 blocked shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.