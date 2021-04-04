Sophomore Chelsea Morrow shot a career-low 74 to lead the Indiana State golf team to its lowest score of the season Sunday in the opening round of the 2021 ISU Invitational at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
ISU shot a 304, four shots behind first-round leader Northern Iowa and two shots behind second-place Green Bay. The final round begins at 9 a.m. Monday.
Morrow’s 74 led the way as four Sycamores shot in the 70s. Madison Branum and Kristen Hobbs each shot 76, which ties Branum’s career best. Lauren Green carded a 78 to round out the scoring, while freshman Iyoun Chew finished the day with an 80.
"I was playing really well," Morrow said after her round was complete. "The greens were really hard and fast . . . but I feel like I did pretty well. Every day in a new slate."
With the tournament being at home, three other Sycamores got the opportunity to compete as individuals. Molly Lee shot a career-best 76, putting her in a tie for eighth for the tournament, while fellow freshmen Lizzie Bickar and Grace Welty made their collegiate debuts for ISU, turning in scores of 86 and 94.
The Sycamores' team score of 304 is the best round score since shooting a 303 at the Redbird Invitational in the fall of 2019.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve come out to start the tournament,” said head coach Greg Towne on Sunday. “The course was in such superb shape that tomorrow might lead to even better scores. We left a few strokes out there and I’m hoping we come out and compete tomorrow like we did today.”
Rose-Hulman is also competing in the tournament and shot a 345. Rachel Zhang of the Engineers is also tied for eighth after shooting a 76, while Lauren Conley shot 89 and Annie Anderson, Svadrnika Bommakanti and Precious Saelee all shot 90.
ISU Invitational
Team scores — Northern Iowa 300, Green Bay 302, Indiana State 304, Butler 307, Evansville 313, Western Michigan 327, Eastern Illinois 337, Valparaiso 341, Rose-Hulman 345.
Soccer
• Indiana State 2, Northern Iowa 0 — At Memorial Stadium, the Sycamores achieved their school-record fifth Missouri Valley Conference victory of the season Saturday, clinching the second spot and a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.
Freshman Audrey Stephens scored her second career goal — and second in as many matches — to put the Sycamores ahead in the 14th minute, with Danielle Varner and Anna Holcombe picking up the assists.
What turned out to be the clinching score came in the 60th minute, when Sidney Ewing crossed the ball almost into the net and Carlie Jensen, another freshman, converted the rebound for a 2-0 lead. Maddie Alexander had three saves in turning in her fifth shutout of the season.
Now 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVC, ISU plays its final regular-season match Wednesday at Evansville, then will host a second-round conference tournament match later this spring.
Softball
• Indiana State 8, Valparaiso 2 — At Valparaiso, the Sycamores hit four homers Saturday, three in a decisive five-run fourth inning, to complete a Missouri Valley Conference series sweep over the home team.
TeAnn Bringle was 2 for 3 with her second homer of the season, while Isabella Henning, Annie Tokarek and Mycaela Miller also went deep. Henning's homer was her sixth of the season. Arielle Blankenship was the winning pitcher.
Now 10-16 overall and 4-5 in the MVC, ISU has a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday at Eastern Illinois. Valparaiso is 5-18 and 1-8.
• Engineers split — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers opened their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season by splitting a doubleheader with Bluffton, losing the opener 4-3 in eight innings but taking the nightcap 8-7.
Jessice Thuer and Reagan Knabe were both 2 for 4 with a double in the first game, while Nicole Lang drove in two of the three runs.
Knabe drove in the game-winning run in the second game, driving in Lang — who was 4 for 4 and scored three times. Ashley Pinkham was 3 for 4, MaKenzie Morgan and Angela Boulboulle both 2 for 4 and Morgan, Thuer and Jacky Neuman all had doubles.
Rose-Hulman is now 6-7, Bluffton 3-11.
Baseball
• Saint Louis 8, Indiana State 5 — At St. Louis, the host Billikens prevented the 23rd-ranked Sycamores from sweeping a three-game series on Saturday.
Three ISU errors led to four unearned runs, which contributed to a loss for starting pitcher Tristan Weaver, who went 5.1 innings in making his return from an early-season injury.
Seth Gergely hit his first homer of the season with a runner on to give the Sycamores a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, but Saint Louis got four in the bottom of the inning.
Diego Gines led off the fourth with a homer and Gergely added an RBI single later in the inning to tie the game, and Jordan Schaffer hit his first homer of the season for a 5-4 ISU lead in the top of the fifth. But the Billikens got help from two ISU errors for a second four-run inning in the bottom of the sixth. All four runs were unearned.
ISU begins Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday, opening a four-game series at Illinois State.
• Rose has 1-3 weekend — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman split a doubleheader with Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader Transylvania on Sunday, losing the opener 15-10 but taking the second game 4-2.
On Saturday, the Engineers lost twice at Mount St. Joseph by scores of 7-5 and 12-7.
Logan Cody and Manuel Lopez both hit grand slams in the first game Sunday as Rose tried to fight back from an early 9-1 deficit. Both players got two hits and those four RBI, with Lopez scoring three times. Luke Kluemper, Andy Krajecki and Adam Taylor all had two hits.
In the second game, Rose scored all its runs in the third inning on hits by Cody and Colter Couillard-Rodak, a single by Luke Calabrese and a two-run double by Taylor. Jacob Petrisko got his third win of the season on the mound, allowing just six hits in eight innings.
On Saturday, Calabrese was 3 for 4 and scored twice in the first game, while Taylor was 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBI.
Brett Tuttle and Lopez led the Engineer offense in the second game, Tuttle going 4 for 5 and scoring twice and Lopez going 3 for 5 with two runs.
Now 9-8, the Engineers host Mount St. Joseph in a 6 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday. MSJ is now 6-8, Transylvania 12-4.
• Collett gets No. 35 — At Starkville, Miss., Terre Haute North graduate T.J. Collett hit his 35th career homer and also added a single Friday night, but Kentucky lost to No. 5 Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference play.
Track
• Both ISU teams win — At the Gibson Track & Field Complex, Indiana State's men and women both won dual meets over Eastern Illinois on Saturday, the men outscoring the Panthers 112-58 and the women winning 106-65.
Noah Malone anchored the 4x100 relay team and also won the 100 and the 200, while JaVaughn Moore was second in both those sprints. Moore, Jarel Shaw and Jhivon Wilson joined Malone on the sprint relay.
Ethan Breen won both the men's 1,500 and 3,000; Tahj Johnson and Mitchell Cline went one-two in the 400 as did Caine Wilson and Garrett Wagner in the 400 hurdles and Wyatt Puff and Brett Norton in shot put; Puff also won discus; Nick Schultz, Nathan Kiger and Kevin Krutsch swept high jump; Frankie Young and Dearis Herron went one-two in long jump; Emmanuel Odubanjo took triple jump; and Gavin Holz and Callan Whitehouse were first and second in pole vault.
For the women, Iyania Hunter and Sierra Long were first and second in the 400; Reynei Wallace won the 100; Rebecca Odusola took the 800; Riley Tuerff, Eva Grace Quinlan and Ayana Parchman swept the 400 hurdles and Jocelyn Quiles; Morgan Dyer and Erica Barker did the same in the 3,000; Jayla Bynum, Kamille Gaskin-Griffin and Cloe Clark swept javelin; Kaitlyn Davis, Dominique Wood and Ryann Porter swept long jump; Porter, Wood and Brittney Walker swept triple jump; Janea Bell won high jump; Hannah Redlin won discus; and Selene Weaver, Maddie Welsh and Landis Brandon swept pole vault.
ISU competes this coming Friday and Saturday at the Crimson Tide Invitational at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Rose women win — At Hanover, the Rose-Hulman women won the Hanover Invitational on Saturday, scoring 116 points to 109 for the host team.
Nose Igiehon had three of the Engineers' six wins, taking high jump, triple jump and the 100 hurdles. Also winning were Lois Cheatham in the 400, Kaia Johnson in the 10,000 and the 4x400 team of Emily Peterson, Dara Smith, Madison Lindfelt and Cheatham.
Rose competes this coming weekend at the Wabash Invitational.
Volleyball
• ISU's Williams makes all-tourney team — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State's Madeline Williams was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-tournament team on Saturday at the conclusion of the tournament won by host Illinois State.
Basketball
• Berger mentioned — Indiana junior guard Grace Berger has been named an honorable-mention selection on the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's All-America team.
Berger helped coach Teri Moren's Hoosiers to an Elite Eight appearance and a 21-6 record, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and leading the nation in triple-doubles.
