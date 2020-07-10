Indiana released its latest round of COVID-19 testing for student-athletes, coaches and staff on Friday.
Out of 112 tests conducted between June 24 and July 8, 108 came back negative and four came back positive.
To date, IU has conducted 299 tests for COVID-19 since the return of football players for voluntary workouts on June 8 with 295 coming negative and four coming back positive. Men’s and women’s basketball also returned for voluntary workouts in June. Women’s soccer players arrived July 6 and volleyball players arrived July 8, with men’s soccer players set to arrive on Monday.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced it is going to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports due to growing concerns about the spread of the virus. A record 62,245 new cases were reported across the country on Wednesday. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in an interview on the Big Ten Network, also did not rule out the possibility of postponing all fall sports if positive tests continue on its current trajectory.
Last week, IU announced phase two of its restart program, which allowed student-athletes to access more facilities and work out in larger groups.
IU established its Medical Advisory Group on March 10 to provide medical advice to the athletic department. Per its recommendations, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect additional individuals who are considered close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.
Per IU’s current voluntary workout policy, student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their team.
Baseball
• Tim Hayes steps down — Tim Hayes, manager of Wayne Newton Post 346's American Legion baseball team for the last few years, announced Friday he is stepping down from that position.
Scott Moore, an assistant coach for Post 346 last season, will be his replacement.
"After not coaching a team for the first time since [son] Jacob [Hayes] started T-ball in 1996 that it was time to retire from coaching," said Hayes, whose brother John Hayes had been the Wayne Newton manager for more than 30 years prior to Tim Hayes' tenure, in an email.
Both the Hayes brothers will continue to help the team and the post with fund-raising efforts, the email said.
Golf
• Three Sycamores honored — Indiana State's Sierra Hargens, Kayla Ryan and Lauren Green have been named Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars for the 2019-20 academic year as recently announced by the national organization.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum GPA is 3.50.
Hargens recently graduated from Indiana State with a 3.87 cumulative grade-point average in Mechanical Engineering Technology while Ryan also wrapped up her ISU academic career with a GPA of 3.85 majoring in exercise science. Green returns next year with a 3.86 GPA while majoring in recreation and sports management.
Hargens finished second on the team with a 78.1 strokes-per-round average over 16 rounds of play. Ryan was third on the team with a 79.8 strokes average and Green recorded four consecutive top five individual finishes to close out the fall portion of the schedule.
• Aces are wild — Holes-in-one were recorded on three consecutive days at local courses this week, the most recent of them by a player with experience in that sort of thing.
Ted Kaperak recorded his 17th hole-in-one at Hulman Links on Friday, using a pitching wedge on the 131-yard fourth hole.
Witnesses were Dave Alumbaugh and Mark Fenton.
At Mark's Par Three, Mark Dailey of West Terre Haute had his first ace on Thursday morning across the water on the 163-yard fifth hole. Dailey used a six-iron.
After 47 years playing, this was his first one and his friend Jon Evans got to witness it.
On Wednesday, Gary Denham used an 8-iron on the 146-yard 16th hole at Hulman Links.
Witnesses to Denham's shot were Bobby Watkins, Darrell Shouse and B.J. Tucker.
League results
Rea Park Ladies Tuesday 18-Hole — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 80. Low net: Pam Varble 62. Birdies: Varble (1), Sheri Harden (6), Sharon Hamilton (15). Chip-ins: Leta Hiatt (2), Varble (8 and 16). Low putts: Varble 26.
Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par Three — Standings: Baesler's Market 191, Fairway Golf 180, Brashier Equipment 172, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 171, Kleptz Restaurant 162, Advanced Chiropractic 147, Riddell National Bank 129, Kroc's Butcher Shop 128. Low gross: Suzanne Erwin 40, Janice Clark 40. Low net: Clark 30, Linda Messmer 30. Play of the Day: Ann Stewart.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park: Standings: RBW 302, L.U. 20 301, ACS Chiropractic 272, Wells Fargo 258, Apple House 256, Terre Haute Savings Bank 243, Baesler's Market 240, Blackhawk Community Church 234. Low gross: McVey 38, Moody 38, Ernie Smith 38. Low net: McVey 29, Crist 30, Meneely 30.
Academic honors
• VU has 17 on list — Vincennes University athletes received 17 NJCAA All-Academic honors this week, with volleyball players Savannah Grimes of Dietrich, Ill., and Olga Vasovic of Belgrade, Serbia, making the first time with 4.00 grade-point averages.
Among the other athletes honored are volleyball players Ryleigh Fidler and Brantli Lannan, both of Linton.
Commented
