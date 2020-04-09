Indiana State senior Sierra Hargens and sophomore Lauren Green highlight the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete Team as announced Thursday by the league office.
The MVC Scholar-Athlete Team is determined by a vote of league's women's golf communications directors.
Hargens and Green were named to the first team among 16 honorees league-wide, including the first-team and honorable-mention squads. Hargens is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and captured the honor for the second consecutive year, while Green is a native of Merseyside, England, and is a first-time honoree. Hargens carries a 3.86 grade-point average in mechanical engineering technology, while Green maintains a 3.79 GPA in recreation and sports management.
Hargens finished second on the team with a 78.1 strokes-per-round average over 16 rounds of play with her low round of 74 occurring during the second round of the Butler Fall Invitational. Her score of 230 was tied for 12th place at Butler. In the season opener at the Redbird Invitational, Hargens recorded a score of 230 and finished in a tie for 45th. She tied for fourth in the Mastodon Fall Invitational with a final score of 232, including rounds of 76, 77 and 79 and tallied a tournament score of 234 at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic — the Sycamores' only tournament to be held this spring.
Green recorded four consecutive top-five individual finishes to close out the fall portion of the schedule. The run began at the MVC Fall Preview with a final three-round score of 233, which was good enough for a fifth-place finish. She tied for fourth at the Butler Fall Invitational with a final score of 225, including a final-round tally of 73. Her tournament total of 229 at the Mastodon Fall Invite, including a final round of 1-over-par 72, was good enough for a third-place finish. Green's round of 77 at the Charles Braun Intercollegiate finished fifth. She paced the Sycamores with a score of 231 at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic and led the team with a 76.9 strokes-per-round average.
The Sycamores saw their spring season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana State had four tournaments canceled, including the ISU Spring Classic at The Country Club of Terre Haute and the Missouri Valley Conference championships, which was to be held April 19-21 in Burlington, Iowa.
In other golf news:
• Engineers honored — The Rose-Hulman men's team capped the 2020 season by receiving votes in a national top-25 poll for the first time in more than a generation, according to results released this week by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Rose received two poll points in the final Bushnell Golfweek Top 25 Coaches Poll, marking the first time in more than 30 years that the Engineer men's team ends a season with poll points from the national industry standard poll.
Illinois Wesleyan earned all 18 first-place votes as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation. Rose-Hulman was the only Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team receiving votes in the final Bushnell Golfweek Top 25 poll.
The 2019-20 Rose-Hulman men's team competed in four events before the premature end to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season highlight was a 292-300 performance to finish third among 11 teams at the DePauw Invitational. The score of +24 marked a school record relative to par for a two-day event. The overall mark of 592 was just four shots behind the Engineers' two-day school record of 588.
Individually, Gage Smith was named a two-time HCAC Player of the Week in a season that included finishes of third (194 players) at Benedictine and sixth (76 players) at DePauw. Jack Speedy led the team in scoring average (76.57), with Smith (76.67), Thomas Butler (79.33), Max Gogel (81.14) and Braden Kattman (82.17) rounding out the top five.
Athletics
• 'Meals for Heroes' starts — The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced this week a new initiative in coordination of corporate sponsors 7th and Elm Bar & Grille as well as the Union Hospital Group called "Meals for Heroes."
In coordination with online ticket partner Fevo, Sycamore fans may donate a meal to local health-care workers, provided by 7th & Elm, for only $10.
Those interested in making a donation of a meal, may do so at GoSycamores.com.
The meals will be delivered to Terre Haute's doctors and nurses on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Join the Sycamores in saying "thank you" to those involved.
For every meal donated, you'll be entered into a drawing to win two ISU football season tickets. Fans may participate in Meal For Heroes through April 30.
When making a donation, fans are encouraged to click on the link "Invite Friends To This Event" to help spread the word in providing meals to those on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Indiana State games and practices are suspended until May 31.
Basketball
• USI names coach — At Evansville, Stan Gouard has been named the new men's coach at the University of Southern Indiana.
Gouard is a former USI player and grad and has been coach at the University of Indianapolis the past 12 seasons, having six 20-win seasons. He previously had been an assistant at Indiana Sate for two seasons.
Gouard succeeds Rodney Watson, who announced his retirement last month. He was the program's all-time winningest coach with a 251-82 record in 11 seasons.
