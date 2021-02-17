METRO ROUNDUP: Grauer named a First-Team Preseason All-American

Indiana State redshirt senior pitcher Tyler Grauer has been named a First-Team Preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. It marks the second preseason All-American honor for the left-hander this season after being named to the third team by D1Baseball.com.
He is one of two non-power five players to be named to the first team by NCBWA and he joins Evansville’s Tanner Craig after the slugger was named to the second team. Grauer also earned Preseason All-MVC honors.
Grauer, a Shawnee, Kansas, native, appeared in seven games out of the bullpen during the 2020 season and recorded a team-best five saves. The lefty finished the year with a 1.59 earned-run average over 11.1 innings with an 0-1 record.
Owning one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in the nation, Grauer sat down 23 batters on strikeouts while issuing one walk for the year. He held the opposition to a .239 average against.
Track and field
• Krutsch honored by MVC — Indiana State high-jumper Kevin Krutsch has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Indiana State Invitational, the Valley announced Wednesday morning.
Earning the first Athlete of the Week honor of his career, Krutsch was victorious in the men’s high jump Saturday, walking away with a win after tying a personal-best clearance of 6 feet, 11 inches. The freshman sits atop the MVC standings with teammate Nick Schultz, with the next closest clearance coming at 6-7 1/2. He also is 26th in the nation.
The Sycamores will return to action Friday when they travel to Charleston, Illinois, for the EIU Friday Night Special.
• Thomas honored — Rose-Hulman senior Noah Thomas has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week for his efforts in last weekend's Friday Night Spikes Series Meet inside the Rose Sports and Recreation Center.
Thomas won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 6 inches to earn the accolades. He added a victory in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.13 seconds.
Thomas has won both the HCAC Track (Week 2) and Field (Week 5) Athlete of the Week honors during the 2021 season.
The computer-science major becomes the fourth different Engineer named HCAC Field Athlete of the Week during this season. Thomas joins Tim Youndt (Week 3), Marcus Hughes-Oliver (Week 2) and Hunter Crumly (Week 1) as an honoree this season.
• Igiehon honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Nosa Igiehon has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week for her efforts in last weekend's Friday Night Spikes Series Meet inside the Rose Sports and Recreation Center.
Igiehon earned her third HCAC Field Athlete of the Week award so far this season and helped Rose-Hulman complete a 5-for-5 sweep of the award this winter. Igiehon won the honor in weeks 2, 3 and 5 this winter, while teammate Cassie Utley was named HCAC Field Athlete of the Week in weeks 1 and 4.
Igiehon won the high jump (5-3) and triple jump (36-5) to earn Field Athlete of the Week honors. Her triple-jump mark ranks No. 3 in Rose history and is best in the HCAC so far this season.
In addition, the chemical-engineering major won the 60 hurdles (9.60 seconds) to help the Engineers outscore Hanover and Earlham to win the meet.
Rose-Hulman is set to host the HCAC men's and women's indoor championships at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sports and Recreation Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.