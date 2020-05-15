University of Southern Indiana coach Stan Gouard, a former Indiana State assistant coach and two-time NCAA Division II Player of the Year, has been selected to be a 2020 inductee into the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame.
The SCB Hall of Fame induction ceremony in St. Joseph, Missouri, is to be determined due to COVID-19.
Gouard led the USI into the national spotlight during the mid-1990s. The Screaming Eagles were 82-12 in his four years, includding the 1995 Division II national championship after a national runner-up finish the year before.
Although relatively new, the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame has had some prestigious honorees in its first five years, including John Wooden and Clarence Walker from the 1948 Indiana State team, who were inducted in 2018.
Among other inductees are:
2016 — Dick Barnett, Bevo Francis, Clarence "Big House" Gaines, Travis Grant, Lucious Jackson, Phil Jackson, Arad McCutchan, John McLendon, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, James Naismith, Willis Reed, Jerry Sloan.
2017 — Zelmo Beaty, Walt Frazier, Bob Love, Jack Sikma, Elmore Smith, George Tinsley
2018 — M.L. Carr, Earl Jones, Charles Oakley, Terry Porter, Marvin Webster
2019 — Phog Allen, World B. Free, Marques Haynes, Larry Humes, Bo Ryan, Ed Smallwood
In other basketball news:
• Honor, no game — Although the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has already announced its annual all-star game will not be played this summer, the teams were selected.
Sarah Isaf of Paris was on the 1A-2A South girls team, and retiring coach Randy Bishop of Lawrenceville and formerly of Martinsville and Casey would have been the coach of the 1A-2A South boys.
Graduates
• Sycamores announced — Indiana State's virtual commencement today includes 53 Sycamore student-athletes.
Baseball — Tyler Grauer, Geremy Guerrero, Collin Liberatore, Austin Moralis, Brandt Nowaskie, Max Wright
Football — Evan Baugh, Ryan Boyle, Isaiah Bryant, Ben Dillion, Jerry Nunez, Trey Powell, Joe Wildt, Tony Williams
Men's basketball — Christian Williams, Bronson Kessinger
Men's track and field — Ben Andreatta, Antoine Howard, Colton Yeakley
Softball — Becky Gibbs, Becky Malchow, Leslie Sims
Volleyball — Cassie Kawa (master's degree), Rhiannon Morozoff, Alex Toombs
Women's golf — Sierra Hargens, Alex Jennings, Kayla Ryan
Women's soccer — Lindsey Anstine, Kathryn Besserman, Jordan Denton, Natalie Kesselring, Katie Sidloski, Pam Silies, Hannah Sullivan, Kayla Trinka
Women's swimming and diving — Cierra Campbell, Allie Engstrom, Kendall Hansen, Mykenzie Kostka, Alex Malmborg, Katherine Minatra, Elisabeth Peskin
Women's track and field — Hanna Atwood, Shana Cooper, Imani Davis, Tajaa Fair, Emma Hayward, Allana Ince, Colleen Madden, Brooke Moore, Rhiannon Morozoff, Michaela Ward, Alli Workman
Baseball
• IU's Ashley named — Drew Ashley, a junior at Indiana and a former player for the Terre Haute Rex, was named to the 2020 Academic All-District team.
A biology major from Evansville, Ashley batted .288 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs in the abbreviated 2020 season. He ended the season having reached base in 25 consecutive games.
Horse racing
• No Ag Fair — The 2020 Martinsville (Ill.) Agricultural Fair has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The fair had been scheduled for June 7-13. Harness racing has been part of the fair for more than 50 years.
Officials hope to observe the 75th anniversary of the event next year.
