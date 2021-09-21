Larry Fossi birdied the first extra hole Sunday to give he and partner Rich Schelsky the win in the Forest Park 2-man Best Ball Tournament.
Other highlights of the tournament were a pair of double eagles by Mike Fisher and Sam Peoples, both on the 18th hole and just 30 minutes apart.
The Wabash Valley Classic begins this weekend, with entrants playing a round at Geneva Hills either Friday or Saturday and the second round Sunday at Forest Park.
Championship Flight
122 — Fossi-Schelsky (won playoff) 59-63, Archer-Carey 61-61
123 — Wood-Wood 64-59
127 — Grimes-Wilson 63-64
128 — Coleman-Carr 64-64
129 — Myers-Cahill 65-64
131 — Cahill-Marlow 65-66
132 — McCollum-McCollum 65-67
First Flight
128 — Toney-Peoples 66-62
130 — Baker-Scholl 67-63
132 — Moore-Cole 66-66, Parker-Long 66-66
134 — Alumbaugh-Neaderhiser 66-68
137 — Shouse-Russell 67-70
138 — McCammon-Zimmerman 68-70
Second Flight
135 — Kluesner-Pearson (winner) 69-66, Loughmiller-McCullough 69-66
136 — Fisher-Slooop 69-67, Farris-Farris 70-66
138 — Kennedy-Greven 69-69
139 — Wallace-Mannon 70-69
140 — Symon-Symon 70-70, Wall-Bird 70-70
141 — Johnson-Taylor 69-72
142 — Brush-Smith 70-72
Third Flight
141 — Horrall-Evans 71-70
146 — Downing-Blue 72-74
147 — Blunk-Smith 73-74, Wood-Wood 75-72
149 — Long-Long 74-75
157 — Notter-Gode 80-77
In other golf:
• Ace at Hulman — David Allen shot a hole-in-one at Hulman Links recently, using a 7-iron on the 137-yard 16th hole.
Zack McCreery witnessed the shot.
Volleyball
• Sycamores mentioned — Indiana State volleyball players were in the running for Missouri Valley Conference honors this week as the Sycamores' winning streak reached seven matches.
Player of the Week was Alondra Vazquez of Evansville — ISU's opponent in Friday night's conference opener in the ISU Arena — with ISU's Kaitlyn Hamilton earning mention.
Defensive Player of the Week was Taylor Venuto of Loyola, threatened by ISU's Madeline Williams.
And Freshman of the Week was Ashlynn Kuhn of Drake, but ISU's Emma Kaelin was also considered for the honor.
Soccer
• Trigg earns conference honor — Kennedy Trigg of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was named Offensive Player of the Week for women's soccer by the River States Conference.
The freshman from Greencastle had six goals as the Pomeroys went 3-0 last week, including a win over Midway in their first conference game.
The USCAA honored three Pomeroys: Trigg was women's Player of the Week, Kaylee Thaler was women's Goalie of the Week (three games, 270 minutes, two shutouts, eight saves) and Hamza Zagmouzi (three goals including a game-winner in three games) was men's Player of the Week.
Softball
• ISU sweeps — At Terre Haute South High School, Indiana State won a pair of fall games Sunday against Olney Central and Spoon River.
Freshman Cassi Newbanks, sophomore Lyndsi Adamson and junior returnee Lexi Benko were in the circle for a pair of shutouts, 9-0 over Olney and 16-0 over Spoon River.
The Sycamores hit three homers against Spoon River, with Bella Peterson getting a grand slam and Kaylee Barrett and Isabella Henning also clearing the fence.
ISU is at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods this coming Sunday to face the Pomeroys at 11 a.m. and Danville at 1:15 p.m.
Baseball
• Yankees 21, White Sox 3 — The Volkers Group Yankees defeated the White Sox on Sunday to win the 35-and-over division of Terre Haute Men's Senior Baseball League.
Matt McLaren pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts for the winners, while Brad Pierce had four hits and Dale Mahurin, Brian Schulze and McLaren getting three hits each.
For the White Sox, Seth Garner, Troy Woodward and Todd Abu-Seir had two hits each.
The Yankees roster includes Tim Bloodworth, Ian Coleman, Chad Hallett, Jeremy Humphrey, Mike Rinck, Doc Stephens, Jimmy Stephens and Kyle Volkers in addition to the players mentioned previously.
