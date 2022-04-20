METRO ROUNDUP: Engineers sweep, take HCAC lead

Rose-Hulman swept Franklin 12-10 and 10-4 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball Tuesday night at Art Nehf Field, moving into the conference lead.
The Engineers scored eight runs in the seventh inning of the first game to come from behind and Andy Krajecki and Brett Tuttle hit homers. Tuttle, Colter Couillard-Rodak and Kade Kline had two hits each.
Matthew Rouse had 13 strikeouts in five innings of the second-game win, with Manuel Lopez getting two singles, a double and four RBI. Tuttle and Josh Mesenbrink had two hits each.
Rose (18-7 overall, 9-3 HCAC) will play Saturday at Earlham. Franklin dropped to 22-8 and 7-3 respectively.
Women's golf
• Sycamores finish sixth — At St. Louis, Indiana State finished fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships with a three-round score of 950, one shot behind fifth-place Evansville. Lauren Green earned all-MVC honors.
“I’m proud of Lauren earning all-conference honors again despite fighting through injury this spring,” coach Greg Towne said. “We were in position early and our younger players will learn a lot from this experience. They hung in there and we are looking forward to building on this for next year.”
Illinois State won the tournament with a 911 score, one shot ahead of Missouri State.
Basketball
• Team camp at SMWC — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will host the High School Pomeroy Shootouts on June 16 and June 23.
Slots are limited to eight varsity and eight junior varsity teams for each event. Varsity teams are guaranteed three games, JV teams two.
Cost is $150 for JV only, $225 for varsity only and $350 for both teams. Concessions will be available and a trainer will be on-site. Contact assistant coach Jasmine Borgmann at Jasmine.Borgmann@smwc.edu or head coach Scot MacAllister at Scot.MacAllister@smwc.edu for more information.
