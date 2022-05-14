Rose-Hulman stayed alive in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament late Friday night with an 8-5 win over Anderson.
Rose played Franklin on Saturday, with the winner of that game meeting Earlham in the championship round.
Josh Mesenbrink and Colter Coulliard-Rodak had three hits each against Anderson, with Coulliard-Rodak hitting a homer and driving in three runs and Mesenbrink scoring twice.
Brett Tuttle had two hits and scored twice, Andy Krajecki had a single and double, Harrison Finch had two doubles and Adam Taylor homered.
Rose-Hulman took a 27-12 record into Saturday's games.
In other baseball news:
• Guerrero signs with Astros — Former Indiana State pitching ace Geremy Guerrero signed a contract with the Houston Astros on Saturday and will train with the club in Florida the rest of this year.
Currently ISU's baseball graduate assistant after being Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2021, was alerted by the Sycamore staff earlier in the week.
"The coaches called me into the office,” Guerrero said. “They kind of gave me the heads-up that the Astros were interested. Coach [Brian] Smiley said it could be a week, could be a day when they call you and offer you.”
Guerrero will find out his fit within the Astros organization after a brief training period before shipping out to where the team sees his best fit for the remainder of the minor league season.
“I’m extremely honored the Astros organization has given the opportunity to get back out there,” Guerrero said. “It still feels like a dream . . . I’m excited to get back at it and get back to work.”
Track
• Sycamores sweep pole vault titles — At Des Moines, Indiana State won both pole vault championships Friday on the first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships hosted by Drake.
William Staggs (16-feet-0.75) and Selene Weaver (12-9.5) were ISU's first conference champions, while Landis Brandon and Thomas Hickerson earned all-MVC honors in women's pole vault and men's javelin respectively.
Competition continued Saturday.
Commented
