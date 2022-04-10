Rose-Hulman had a strong pitching in game one and a historic offensive performance in game two to sweep a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Manchester on Sunday.
The Engineers won the opener 5-2 as Ian Kline struck out nine in 7.2 innings, then scored the most runs for a Rose-Hulman team since 2011 with a 22-9 win in the second game.
In game two, Rose-Hulman pounded out 16 hits and worked out 14 walks. Manuel Lopez led the offense with three hits, including two doubles, four runs and three RBI.
Colter Couillard-Rodak added two doubles, three runs and three RBI; Andy Krajecki had two hits, including a double, with two runs and two RBI; Adam Taylor added two hits and scored twice'; and Josh Mesenbrink scored three runs and homered. Other key offensive performers included Brett Tuttle with two runs scored and two RBI and Nathan Burke with two RBI.
Sullivan graduate Shane Garner blasted a two-run home run and had two hits for the offense in the first game. Mesenbrink also had two hits with a home run, a double and an RBI and Taylor also had two hits.
Now 12-7, 3-3 in the HCAC, Rose-Hulman returns to action with a doubleheader Tuesday at Mount St. Joseph.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 7, Hanover 2 — At Brickway Tennis Club, the host Engineers won their 53rd Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference match in their last 54 league outings by beating the preseason favorite.
Joshua Giambattista, Hart Howard, Grant Paradowski and Rhian Seneviratne won their singles matches in straight sets and Owen Reynolds won his in three sets. Teams of Paradowski-Mark Slaninka and Reynolds-Seneviratne also won.
Now 2-0 in HCAC matches, Rose will host Asbury on Friday.
Softball
• Bears complete sweep — At Springfield, Mo., Missouri State completed a Missouri Valley Conference sweep over Indiana State with a 2-0 win on Sunday at Killian Stadium.
The host Bears, 16-14 overall and 9-3 in conference play, got single runs in the second and third innings off Lexi Benko.
ISU didn't have a baserunner until Isabella Henning was hit by a pitch in the top of the fourth, and didn't have a hit until Cassie Thomerson's double in the fifth.
The Sycamores got two more hits in the top of the seventh by Henning and Lexie Siwek, but hit into a double play to end the threat.
Now 18-17 overall and 5-7 in the MVC, Indiana State plays a nonconference game Tuesday night at Illinois.
Missouri State won by scores of 4-0 and 9-5 on Saturday.
Olivia Patton was 3 for 3, Lexie Siwek 2 for 3 with a double, Bella Peterson hit her conference-leading double and Amanda Guercio had a single but ISU couldn't score.
Missouri State had a 6-0 lead when Isabella Henning drove in Abi Chipps with a single in the fourth inning of the second game. It was 7-1 going into the sixth when Guercio homered, TeAnn Bringle singled ahead of an Annie Tokarek homer and Chipps scored on two errors and a wild pitch.
Henning and Siwek had two hits each.
• Rose swept — At Defiance, Ohio, Rose-Hulman lost 3-0 and 7-4 to host Defiance in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Sunday.
MaKenzie Morgan and Nicole Lang had the only hits for the Engineers in the first game, while Kennedy Michnewicz had two hits and two RBI in the second game. Morgan and Phoebe Worstell had a hit and a run each in the second contest.
Now 13-7 overall, Rose hosts Franklin in a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday. Defiance is 14-8.
• Pomeroys go 3-1 — At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, the host Pomeroys swept a doubleheader Saturday against Carlow, then split two games Sunday against Point Park.
Camryn Scott was 3 for 4 with two runs, Ashley Shanks 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBI and Katrina Strow was 2 for 3 with two RBI in a 9-6 opening win over Carlow.
The Pomeroys won Saturday's second game 8-2 as Summer Rocha pitched a complete game, Riley Bennett was 2 for 3 with three RBI and Shanks was 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Point Park won Sunday's game 3-2 despite a complete game by Graycee Ansari and two hits each by Shanks and Jillian Reese, but Rocha pitched a complete game for a 4-2 win in the nightcap. Scott had two hits and scored twice and Victoria Lee also had two hits.
Now 20-8, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has a doubleheader Friday at IU-Southeast.
Golf
• Indiana State sixth — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State shot a two-round score of 621 Saturday to place sixth at Illinois State's Redbird Invitational.
Lauren Green returned to her spot at the top of the Sycamore lineup with rounds of 76 and 74 to finish eighth overall.
Chelsea Morrow shot 77 and 80, Molly Lee 82 and 76, Madison Branum 81 and 78 and Kristen Hobbs 80 and 79.
Illinois State and Drake tied for first at 595 followed by Northern Illinois and Bradley. Southern Illinois was fifth, two shots ahead of the Sycamores.
Missouri Valley Conference tournament play begins next Sunday at St. Louis.
• Engineers fifth — At Normal, Ill., Rose-Hulman's women placed fifth among 16 teams Sunday at the Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling hosted by Illinois Wesleyan.
The four schools ahead of Rose-Hulman are all in the top 19 of the Division III poll. The Engineers were one shot back of 17th-ranked Denison.
Rachel Zhang was second individually for the Engineers with a 73-79-152. Also for Rose, Meg Fosnot shot 79-83, Precious Saelee 81-86, Svarnika Bommakanti 82-91, Mikaela Ikeda 87-102, Olivia Sexton 99-109 and Annie Gant 97-113.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Franklin Invitational on April 23-24.
• Registration this week — The Rea Park Senior Men's Golf League will conduct its registration from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and again April 20 at the Rea Park clubhouse.
League fee is $25. Nine-hole league play begins April 27.
