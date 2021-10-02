Visiting Rose-Hulman scored 42 unanswered points in the first half before cruising to a 63-14 victory over Defiance in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football opener on Saturday afternoon.
Overall, Rose-Hulman outgained Defiance 518 yards to 180 with strong performances on both sides of the ball.
Andrew Dion finished 13 of 17 for 301 yards and four touchdowns while playing just the first half due to the early scoring margin. Daniel Huery had a team-high seven receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Thomas added three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Grant Ripperda led the ground attack with 74 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Shane Welshans added 47 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Michael Stevens had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown to go along with five tackles and a sack. Kyzer Bowen had a team-high six tackles on the afternoon.
Rose-Hulman started the scoring early, when Welshans scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 10:50 left in the first quarter. Dion threw touchdown passes to Thomas on back-to-back possessions to make the score 21-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter. The first was a 30-yard touchdown strike and the second covered 58 yards. Huery hauled in his first touchdown catch of the day on a 42-yard play to increase Rose-Hulman's lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Rose scored twice in the second quarter to increase the advantage to 42-0 at the half. Ripperda scored from nine yards out and Dion connected with Huery on a 17-yard touchdown pass to round out the first-half scoring. The lead reached 56-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Alonzo Johnson and Stevens' interception return. Welshans closed out the Rose-Hulman scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 7:41 left in the contest.
Rose-Hulman improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in HCAC play, while Defiance fell to 0-4 and 0-1. The Engineers return to action next Saturday with the annual homecoming game against Hanover.
Volleyball
• Loyola 3, Indiana State 1 — At Chicago, a late comeback fell short as the Sycamores lost 28-26, 25-13, 20-25, 25-17.
ISU finished with a .141 attacking percentage while Loyola hit .267 during the match. Madeline Williams led the attack with 11 kills to go with three blocks. Chloe Mason assisted on 22 of ISU’s kills to go along with eight digs and three service aces. Emma Kailen added 12 assists and eight digs. Melina Tedrow picked up 18 digs in the loss, needing just nine more to move into a tie for fifth all-time in program history.
After Loyola took the first two sets, ISU rallied back to take the third set, 25-20. Indiana State jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back. The Ramblers answered back in the fourth decisively to claim the match.
Loyola is 11-5 overall, 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Indiana State is 9-4 and 1-2.
On Friday, ISU's nine-match winning streak came to an end with a 3-0 loss at Valparaiso as the Beacons improved to 11-3 and 2-1 in conference matches.
Although all three sets were close, the 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 loss came as ISU was held to .113 hitting. Williams had 10 kills, while Mason and Kaelin combined for 27 assists and 14 digs.
The Sycamores will return to Terre Haute this weekend as the team plays host to Illinois State and Bradley on Friday and Saturday before matching up with Southern Illinois on Monday night. All three matches are at 6 p.m. inside the ISU Arena.
• Rose-Hulman 3, Defiance 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers improved to 9-8 overall in winning their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Saturday.
Elizabeth Canon led the offense with 15 kills. Jillian Gregg added 10 digs, nine kills and eight assists to the performance. Sophia Harrison had a team-high 21 assists. Sophia Koop added six kills and team highs of 13 digs and three aces. Kylie Rathbun joined Koop with 13 digs and also provided two aces.
Defiance dropped to 2-9 and 0-1 in league play. The Engineers, 9-8 and 1-0, travel to Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 2, Earlham 0 — At Richmond, the visiting Engineer men improved to 2-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and 5-4-1 on the year.
Evan Hofer had to make just two saves in Rose-Hulman's first shutout of the season. The match was scoreless at the halftime break before Takezo Kelly scored the first goal in the 55th minute, assisted by Julius Salinas. Tyler Eldridge found the back of the net in the 65th minute.
Rose-Hulman returns to action Wednesday at home against Franklin.
• Rose-Hulman 1, Earlham 0 — Also at Richmond, the Engineers women won on a goal by Kyra Hicks in the 44th minute, assisted by Meghan Garry. Natalie Dillon had a save in the Engineers' fifth shutout of the season.
Now 5-2-1 overall and 1-1 in the HCAC, the Engineers play Wednesday at Franklin.
Cross country
• ISU 15th, 19th — At South Bend, Indiana State's men were 15th and its women 19th at Friday's Joe Piane Invitational hosted by Notre Dame.
“On the women’s side we competed pretty well. Our top three all ran personal bests and finished really strong,” assistant cross country coach Brad Butler said. “We were able to beat a team that got us at our home meet. We held out a few runners, so we are looking forward to racing at full strength soon.
“The men had another solid 1-5 split, but we still need to work on getting out faster,” Butler continued. “We moved up fairly well throughout the race but need to be more confident. We look forward to getting stronger the next two weeks, and our next opportunity at Bradley.”
Jackson Krieg paced the men with a time of 25:55.2 in the 8K to finish 56th overall. Senior Cale Kilian finished just nine seconds behind (26:04.7) to take 63rd overall. Negus Bogard (26:30.0), Cael Light (26:31.4) and Wyatt Wyman (26:34.8) finished 89th, 90th and 92nd respectively to round out the scoring for the men.
Redshirt senior Jocelyn Quiles placed 18th in the women’s 5K to lead the way for the Sycamores. She finished with a time of 17:49.4, which was a season-best time for the O’Fallon, Mo., native. Sydney Partyka finished with a time of 18:42.1 to place 69th in the field while Erica Barker (18:57.1), Maggie Falater (20:05.9) and Devon Zeck (20:10.9) also scored for ISU.
After an off weekend, the team will return to action on Oct. 15 at the Bradley Pink Classic.
• Rose is 24th, 29th — At Louisville, the Rose-Hulman women were 24th among 37 teams and the Engineer men 29th among 42 teams at the NCAA Division III Pre-Nationals on Saturday.
Rose-Hulman's top seven runners at the meet were Kaia Johnson (90th in 24:24), Madison Lindfelt (144th in 25:21), Abilgail Kurfman (193rd in 26:42), Audrey Pangerc (204th in 26:56), Whitney Shepherd (210th in 27:11) and Naomi Knudtson (220th in 27:32).
Top seven Engineer men were John Sluys (74th in 26:03), Carter Lindfelt (191th in 27:51), Hammond Law (192nd in 27:52), Daniel Gaull (211th in 28:08), Ethan Miller (243rd in 28:46), Tyler Koopman (247th in 28:50) and Thomas Tullius (258th in 28:57).
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble on Oct. 16.
Golf
• Rose women dominate — At Rea Park, Rose-Hulman's women compiled nine top-10 finishes at the Rose-Hulman Triad, featuring Anderson and Franklin, on Saturday. Due to projected poor weather, Sunday's round has been canceled and the event is now complete.
Lily Byrne and Precious Saelee each tied for second place with 76, behind Maci French of Franklin with a tournament-best score of 74. Rachel Zhang added a 77 and Meg Fosnot rounded out the top five with a score of 79.
Other Rose-Hulman top 10 finishers included Wynne Aldrich (83), Mikaela Ikeda (83), Olivia Sexcton (83), Svarnika Bommakanti (84) and Neha Vinesh (85).
Rose-Hulman will compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships at Legends of Indiana Golf Course in Franklin starting Friday.
• Ace at Hulman — Kyle Eades shot a hole-in-one Friday at Hulman Links on the 145-yard eighth hole.
His father, David Eades, witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.