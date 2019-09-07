Men's soccer teams from both Rose-Hulman and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods improved to 3-0 with 2-1 victories Saturday.
At Albion, Mich., the Engineers scored in the 84th and 96th minutes to pick up a 2-1 overtime victory over host Albion.
Although Rose outshot its host 22-1, Albion still had a 1-0 lead after the 39th minute on a goal by Noah Scott.
Eric Kirby tied the match with about six minutes to play, and Ryan Tarr had the overtime goal that lifted Rose to 3-0 and left Albion 0-3-1. The Engineers play Wednesday at Wabash.
At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys also had to come from behind to defeat Cincinnati Christian.
The visitors scored in the seventh minute — the first goal allowed by SMWC this season — but Edson Alvarado got the tying score three minutes later, assisted by Victor Villagomez.
The Pomeroys took the lead in the 25th minute when Luis BotelIo scored with an assist from Omar Nabilsi and protected that margin with physical play the rest of the way.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods travels to Great Lakes Christian for a match Tuesday. Cincinnati Christian is now 2-2.
Volleyball
• Sycamores lose twice more — At East Lansing, Mich., Indiana State fell to 0-6 with 3-0 losses to Miami of Ohio and Cincinnati on Saturday at the Spartan Invitational.
Cassie Kawa was named to the all-tournament team for the second weekend in a row after the Sycamores lost 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 to the Redhawks and 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 to the Bearcats.
Madeline Williams and Nikkie White combined for 13 kills against Miami. As a team, the Trees hit .123 to Miami’s .221. Freshman setter Chloe Mason tallied 15 assists and Kawa had three blocks.
Against Cincinnati, Kawa and White combined for 13 kills and the Sycamores hit .198. Melina Tedrow had 11 digs.
ISU plays the host team on Friday in the opening round of the Wright State Invitational.
• Pomeroys fall twice — At Owensboro, Ky., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods came off a short night of rest and lost 3-0 to host Brescia and 3-1 to Midway in a three-way competition on Saturday.
Now 2-3, SMWC hosts Rose-Hulman at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The 2019 USCAA national championship softball team will be recognized at the match.
• Woods beats Oakland City — At Oakland City, the host Pomeroys downed the Division II host team 25-18, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14 on Friday night.
Mandi Alspach led SMWC offensively, although statistics were not available after the match.
Cross country
• SMWC third, fourth — At Charleston, Ill., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was third in women's competition and fourth in men's standings Friday night at the Walt Crawford Open hosted by Eastern Illinois.
Zoe Trausch led the women with a ninth-place finish, finishing behind just one runner who was not competing in Division I, while Brennan Guido was 15th for the men's squad.
SMWC women (5K) — Zoe Trausch 19:28.3, Kayla Coryea 19:38.2, Kendyll Schulz 20:08.2, Kathryn White 20:36.8, Breanna Barger 21:13.6, Emma Fey 21:16.2, Emily Truax 21:19.2, Elyse Hunger 21:54.9, Jozee Spatta 22:23.9, Lilly VanderMel 22:37.9, Celine Hornick 22:44.5, Patricia Henney 23:05.8, Brooke Stateler 24:04.9, Kirstin Ellis 27:50.2.
SMWC men (8K) — Brennan Guido 28:14.6, Brady Page 30:01.0, Parker Nuest 30:23.9, Jacob Turner 31:06.8, Carlos Davalos 31:43.7, Levi Herb 33:20.0, Juan Delgado-Vasquez 33:26.6, Wyatt Bales 35:43.6
Golf
• Pomeroys lead — At Montgomery, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was the first-round leader Saturday at the Vincennes Invitational.
The Pomeroys finished with a first-round score of 298, three ahead of Rend Lake.
Colton Kuppler is first individually after shooting a first-round 70.
Team scores — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 298, Rend Lake 301, Vincennes 323, Danville 324, Lincoln Trail 325.
SMWC (298) — Colton Kuppler 71, Logan Vernon 75, Nathan Higbie 76, Justin Wilson 76, Benjamin Myers 78.
• Sycamore Club event — At Idle Creek, the Sycamore Club Classic was played Saturday.
Gross
57 — Todd Brinza, Scott Brentlinger, Phillip Myers, Nick Surber
58 — Paul Little, Roger Nelson, Todd Jacoby, Todd Sloop
60 — Mitch Fuqua, Mike Fisher, Dave Kennedy, Mike Nakai
Net
66 — Bob Rand, Andy Higbie, Matt Higbie, Dan Newton
67 — Sue Borden, Kathi Atterson, Debbie Holcomb, Lisa Telle
68 — Lenny Isles, Henry Chin, Keith Youngen, Chris Stroot
Closest to pin — Bill Verdeyen (3), Denise Rowlett (9)
Long drive — George McGuire (4), Mark Neaderhiser (14)
Long putt — Jay Casey (12)
