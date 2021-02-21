METRO ROUNDUP: Engineers continue dominance of HCAC track

Host Rose-Hulman picked up its second Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference track and field championship in as many days Sunday as the Engineer men won their 11th straight indoor title. The Rose women won the HCAC indoor championship on Saturday at the Sports and Recreation Center.
The Rose men have won the last 23 HCAC track and field championships that have been contested — every indoor championship since 2011 and every outdoor championship since 2008.
Larry Cole captured his 27th HCAC Coach of the Year honor. Cole's coaching staff includes Geoff Wayton, Liz Evans and Christy Sherman.
Noah Thomas led the performance by playing a role in four of Rose-Hulman's seven event victories. Individually, Thomas brought home titles in the 200-meter dash and the long jump. He joined Raymond Bates, Rashard Brown and Jacob Bird on a winning 4x200 relay team and teamed with Bates, Bird and Jacob Eve in a winning 4x400 performance.
Other 2021 HCAC individual event champions for Rose-Hulman included Bird in the 400-meter dash, Mikey Holtz in the pole vault and Tim Youndt with a career-best mark in the triple jump.
Rose-Hulman won the championship meet with 194 points, followed by Manchester at 104.5 and Defiance with 66. Hanover came home fourth, followed by Transylvania and a tie for sixth place between Franklin and Bluffton. Earlham and Anderson brought home the final two spots in the team scoring.
On Saturday, the Rose women won eight events in winning a fourth HCAC championship.
Nosa Igiehon earned HCAC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year honors by winning high jump, triple jump and the 60-meter hurdles.
Rofiat Adeyemi was named HCAC Freshman of the Year after winning long jump and placing second in triple jump. Other winners were Brooke Schroeder in pole vault, Christina Rogers in the 200, the 4x200 relay team of Adekite Oladipupo, Katrina Agustin, Emily Peterson and Rogers and the 4x400 team of Peterson, Dara Smith, Lois Cheatham and Rogers. Cole was named Coach of the Year for the women as well.
I I I
In other track and field:
• ISU wins five — At Charleston, Illinois, Indiana State had five individual victories at the Eastern Illinois Friday Night Special.
Mirlege Castor won the women's 60-meter dash, with Jarel Shaw winning the same event in men's competition; Jocelyn Quiles won the women's 800; Leroy Russell won the men's mile; and Cale Kilian took the men's 3,000-meter run.
The Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships begin Friday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Baseball
• ISU finishes 1-2 — At Port Charlotte, Fla., Indiana State lost 10-1 to Pittsburgh on Sunday in the rubber game of a three-game series at the Snowbird Classic.
ISU got just four hits, including Jordan Schaffer's sixth of the series. Brian Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly for ISU's only run.
After an opening win on Friday, ISU lost to the Panthers 8-2 on Saturday. Max Wright had a single and double for the Sycamores.
Indiana State, 1-2, plays at four-game series at Tennessee this coming weekend.
Softball
• Western Kentucky 15, Indiana State 6 — At Chattanooga, Tenn., Bella Peterson had a 4-for-4 day but the Sycamores lost to the Hilltoppers to wrap up a 1-4 weekend at the Chattanooga Challenge.
Annie Tokarek was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Isabella Henning had her second homer of the weekend and drove in two runs.
On Saturday, ISU lost 15-9 to Western Kentucky and 16-11 to Chattanooga. Peterson was 2 for 4 with a three-run homer and Henning had a double in the first game, and freshman Abi Chipps was 2 for 3 with three RBI in the second contest.
Friday's opening games were a 9-7 loss to Kennesaw State and a 7-5 win over Chattanooga. Amanda Guercio had two homers, the second giving ISU a 7-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, and Mallory Marsicek and Leslie Sims had three hits each in the first game while Marsicek and Henning both homered in the victory.
ISU plays this coming weekend at Western Kentucky's Hilltopper Classic.
Volleyball
• Loyola 3, Indiana State 1 — At the ISU Arena, Mallory Keller had 14 kills and Taylor Shelton and Karinna Gall 11 each, but the host Sycamores lost 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19 despite having the edge in some statistical categories.
Mary Hannah Lewis had 25 assists, Chloe Mason 19 and Melina Tedrow 11 for ISU, while Tedrow had 25 digs and Mason 10.
The same two teams play at 4 p.m. Monday. Indiana State is currently 2-6, 2-4 in the MVC, while Loyola is 6-2 and 5-2.
• Bluffton 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Bluffton, Ohio, the visiting Engineers took two sets to extra time but fell short in their final match of the season.
Katryna Dahlberg had 16 digs in the 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 loss, the final match of her storied career. Sophia Koop had nine kills and nine digs.
Rose-Hulman finished 2-7 while Bluffton improved to 6-3.
Swimming
• Sycamores win on Senior Day — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Indiana State celebrated Senior Day with a 195-93 win over Butler on Saturday.
Senior Marlene Pavlu Lewin won 200 backstroke and 50 freestyle and was also part of two winning relay teams, while Marni Gray won both the 100 and 200 butterfly events. Molly Fogarty led a one-two-three sweep in the 1,000 freestyle.
Other winners were Emily Webb in 200 freestyle, Madie Rutan in 100 backstroke, Anna Maria Nasiou in both 100 and 200 breaststroke, Ellen Fero in 100 freestyle, Rhiannon Wozny in 500 freestyle and Colleen O'Connor in 400 individual medley.
Indiana State is now idle until a March 6 meet at Northern Iowa.
• Rose-Hulman 163, Wabash 137 — At the VCAC, the host Engineer men swept both relays and won 10 events in all on Saturday in a meet between ranked opponents.
Rose is ranked seventh among Division III teams that have competed this season, Wabash 16th.
Jared Brown and Evan Sellers won twice each for Rose, Brown in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Sellers in the 500 and 1,000. Other winners were Brendan King in 200 butterfly, Dutch Kipp in 200 individual medley, Derick Miller in 100 individual medley and Michael Nixon in diving.
The Engineers' winning 200 medley team was composed of Ryan Nikolic, Miller, Brown and Tyler Sommer and the winning 400 freestyle team included Kipp, King, Sommer and Brown. Rose-Hulman completed a 4-1 regular season.
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships are March 5-7 at the Aquatic Center.
• DePauw 229, Rose-Hulman 75 — In the women's meet Saturday at VCAC, Lauren Meyer won 200 breaststroke for the Engineers.
Samantha Stevens was second in both diving events and Therese Jaeger was runner-up in the 400 individual medley.
Tennis
• DePauw 7, Rose-Hulman 2 — At Greencastle, Taylor Goldman won at No. 2 singles and Hannah Snider won at No. 6 singles for the visiting Engineers in their first match of the season Saturday.
The 0-1 Engineers begin Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play March 20 at Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.