Rose-Hulman's women dominated the field at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference golf tournament that ended Sunday at Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Course, taking first place by 86 strokes over runner-up Hanover.
All five players for the 24th-ranked Engineers earned all-conference honors, with Precious Saelee named Player of the Year after winning the individual championship with rounds of 77, 75 and 80 for a three-day total of 232.
Rose finished with a team score of 975, with Hanover shooting 1,061 and Transylvania, Mount St. Joseph and Franklin rounding out the top five.
Also for the Engineers, Nina Vinesh was individual runner-up (86-84-77-247), Wynne Aldrich was third (86-79-83-248), Lauren Conley was fourth (82-86-84-252) and Svarnika Bommakanti was fifth (84-84-85-253).
Kevin Robinson was also named HCAC Coach of the Year. Rose-Hulman will represent the HCAC in the NCAA Division III Championships from May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan.
Although this was the second straight championship for the Engineers, it will be Rose-Hulman's first appearance in the NCAA Division III Championships after the 2020 event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
I I I
In other golf:
• Rose men also win — At Vincennes, Rose-Hulman finished its 2020-21 regular season by winning the Vincennes Invitational on Sunday.
The Engineers shot 613, with Rend Lake second at 637 and the host Trailblazers at 640.
Max Gogel and Gage Smith tied for second individually with two-day totals of 151; Gogel shot 73 and 78, Smith 76 and 75.
Also for Rose, Luke Poole shot 77-76-153, Jack Speedy 80-78-158 and Thomas Butler 90-79-169. Playing individually, Chris Kossos shot 86 and 83, Matthew Kadnar 90 and 80 and Zach Leedy 89 and 92.
The Engineers compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship next weekend at Lima, Ohio.
Track
• Sycamore hurdlers repeat at Drake — Indiana State's shuttle hurdle relay team won at the Drake Relays for the second straight time Saturday, helping the Sycamore men to a sixth-place team finish.
ISU's women scored four points at Drake, but won their own Sycamore Open with the athletes left at Gibson Track & Field Complex. ISU's men were second to Saint Louis at the Sycamore Open.
The shuttle hurdlers at Drake were Daryl Black, Quincy Armstrong, Avery Taylor and Matthew Lewis-Banks; all but Armstrong were on the winning team in 2019, the last time the Drake Relays were held.
Freshman Noah Malone won the Paralympic section of the 200-meter dash at Drake; JaVaughn Moore was fifth in the 100; Lewis-Banks placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles; and the men's 4x100 team of Jarel Shaw, Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Malone placed seventh. In field events, Nathan Kiger placed fifth in high jump and Nick Schultz sixth in the same event. The men's 4x400 team — Ben Shepard, Will Smith, Mitchell Cline and Tahj Johnson — won the unseeded section of that event
ISU's women's shuttle hurdle team of Ryann Porter, Riley Tuerff, Jayla Williams and Kamille Gaskin-Griffith took fourth at Drake, and the 4x400 team of Iyanla Hunter, Rebecca Odusola, Sierra Long and Tuerff finished fourth.
ISU's remaining women scored 141.5 points in the home meet, followed by Southeast Missouri State (95.5), Saint Louis (89.5), Southern Indiana (77), Illinois Wesleyan (71), Lipscomb (61), SIU Edwardsville (55.5), Illinois-Chicago (48), IUPUI (34), Vincennes (19), Evansville (14), Carroll (10) and Bethel (4).
Saint Louis scored 110 points in the men's meet followed by ISU (99), SIUE (82), SE Missouri (80), USI (60.5), Evansville (57), Vincennes (53.5), Illinois-Chicago (53), Lipscomb (39), Illinois Wesleyan (37), Bethel (10) and CarroIl (10).
Women's winners were Hannah Redlin in discus, with Lauren England second; Jayla Bynum in shot put; Janea Bell in high jump; and Zoe Sullivan in 100 hurdles.
For the ISU men, Ethan Breen won the 5,000 and Dearis Herron led a sweep in long jump.
ISU competes this Friday and Saturday at the Kentucky Open.
• Wash U nips both Engineer teams — At Rose-Hulman, Washington University in St. Louis won both men's and women's competitions at Friday's Twilight Meet.
The Rose men got first-place finishes from Noah Thomas in the 100 and Tim Youndt in triple jump. Cassie Utley won discus and was second in javelin and third in shot put. Nosa Igiehon won high jump and was third in two other events.
Rose-Hulman will host the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships this coming weekend.
Baseball
• Engineers sweep — At Richmond, Rose-Hulman beat host Earlham 3-2 and 6-5 on Sunday to improve to 16-10 for the season. Earlham is now 16-13.
Rose had been held scoreless in the first game until the top of the ninth, when Logan Cody hit a two-out, three-run homer.
In the second game, Luke Calabrese's three-run double capped a five-run first inning and the Engineers held off the Quakers in the bottom of the ninth.
Calabrese, Josh Mesenbrink and Cody had two hits each, Mesenbrink scoring twice. Rose has a doubleheader Tuesday at Anderson.
• Friday sweep — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers swept Bluffton by scores of 11-1 and 9-4 on Friday.
Luke Kluemper was 4 for 4 and scored three times in the first game while Sullivan graduate Shane Garner, Shaine Mitchell and Harris Camp all had two hits, two runs and two RBI. One of Garner's hits was a homer.
Rose had a five-run seventh inning to break open the second game. Brett Tuttle was 4 for 4 in this game, while Andy Krajecki had two hits, including his first homer, and four RBI. Mesenbrink and Camp had two hits each.
Softball
• Engineers swept — At Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph swept Rose-Hulman 9-1 and 8-0 on Sunday.
Jessica Thuer was 2 for 2 with a double and scored the only run in the first game, while Jacky Neuman had a double and an RBI. MaKenzie Morgan, Ashley Pinkham and Neuman had hits in the second game.
Rose-Hulman, 9-19, hosts Manchester on Wednesday night. Mount St. Joseph is 21-8.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 9, Franklin 0 — At Brickway Tennis Club, the Engineer women completed a 4-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season on Saturday.
Fanny-Jane Banda and Caleigh Kintner were honored prior to their final matches in Terre Haute. The second-seeded Engineers will play an HCAC semifinal match on May 8 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.